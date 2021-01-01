« previous next »
Fromola

  Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6040 on: Today at 03:59:00 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:05:17 am
I'd say recruitment is going to matter more than the manager, get that right and an average manager is going to do well. Also, how heavily involved in the manager search was Edwards back then? I'd also say if you look back at the list of potential candidates from back then Rodgers has probably been the best manager of the ones we actually had a chance of getting (Ancelotti, Guardiola, Klopp weren't coming for example). Cappello, Martinez, Villas Boas, ,De Boer (it was not a good set of potential managers in hindsight) were I believe the ones mentioned when I had a search on this a couple weeks back.

Ultimately we got the recruitment wrong each summer with Rodgers. He had one good transfer window (Coutinho and Sturridge in January 2013) which helped set up 13/14. On the other hand we signed Aspas, Alberto,. Sakho and Mignolet in summer 2013. A better window there sets us up far better to win that title. Mignolet a bang average goalkeeper at best and the others not good enough.

The Rodgers appointment was also let down by all the character flaws that came to light, he made sense on paper in terms of what was available to us in 2012. De Boer has been a disaster since, Martinez not kicked on at all, had that one good season with Everton.

We need a good summer. 22/23 was lost in that summer for example, it does play a big part in the season as to whether you get the right players in and strengthen where you need to.

Egyptian36

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6041 on: Today at 04:18:54 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:05:17 am
Even with good recruitment an average manager won't do well and may actually harm you, Firmino is a big example of this.

You need to get the manager right and rest will follow.
Lochgelly Violet

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6042 on: Today at 04:21:03 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Today at 03:49:01 pm
I have no idea if Edwards was involved with hiring Rodgers (I don't believe he had a leadership role at the time), but I recall we were reported to have a long list of managers who turned down the opportunity to speak to us because the club was in a bit of mess from top to bottom (Ancelotti, van Gaal, Klopp, de Boer, etc) In the end it boiled down to Rodgers and Roberto Martínez!

We were very close to appointing Van Gaal as DoF, weren't we? All fell through when Brendan refused to work under that structure.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6043 on: Today at 04:21:30 pm
Orny on his podcast.

There are no signs that a dramatic revolution is on the way for Liverpool - more likely, a smart and necessary revolution.

[@David_Ornstein]
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6044 on: Today at 04:24:02 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 09:05:17 am
The issue is that the players have to fit with how the coach wants to play the game. Someone has to provide the vision and the blueprint of how we play. That for me has to come from a football man and not a spreadsheet.
mattD

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6045 on: Today at 04:28:23 pm
Given the disjointed nature of performances recently, it makes sense to double down on the DoF model again, with full responsibility of player recruitment given to only the DoF and scouts.

At the moment its all a mish mash of performances, primarily spearheaded by attackers rumoured to be brought in on the recommendation of the coaching team (Gakpo, Nunez and Diaz all thought to be the coaching teams signings). And it looks like it - some of these players look like square pegs in round holes, not offering the level of synchronicity or cohesion that your Manes or Firminos provided. There's effort there, but it just doesn't have the link up play, pressing or sheer presence on the field like before.

I'm looking forward to seeing who is brought in on the scouts recommendations this year. But I think the squad looks a bit of a mess at the moment and things might only get seriously better with sales of some big names who don't fit and incoming players.

At the moment, many of the young players like Danns and Clark look better attuned to high intensity, high pressing football than Diaz, Nunez, Szobo and maybe there's something to be said for that given they have been primed to play that way from such an early age, even if they perhaps don't have the raw skill that some of the incoming players have.
Mighty_Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6046 on: Today at 04:30:50 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:24:02 pm
That's why Richard Hughes is the Sporting Director, you can't level the same throwaway remarks at him that you do for Edwards.

We keep talking Edwards as if he is the only one making decsions at the club. He doesn't want that else he would've taken the SD role back. He has gone higher up the chain and is looking at the overall philosophy of the club.
Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6047 on: Today at 04:31:13 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:21:30 pm
Orny on his podcast.

Haha he said the same thing twice using more/less words :D
In the Name of Klopp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6048 on: Today at 04:34:16 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 04:24:02 pm
Agree, you need both. We had our best recruitments with Klopp and Edwards working together. Giving full control to the coaching team, was the dumbest move we made, no matter how brilliant we might think Klopp and the coaching staff are.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6049 on: Today at 04:35:28 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:30:50 pm
That's why Richard Hughes is the Sporting Director, you can't level the same throwaway remarks at him that you do for Edwards.

We keep talking Edwards as if he is the only one making decsions at the club. He doesn't want that else he would've taken the SD role back. He has gone higher up the chain and is looking at the overall philosophy of the club.

I thought Richard Hughes was the Sporting Director because he is Edwards mate?

He certainly doesn't have a track record of success or appointing managers like Scott Parker and Jason Tindall.
alonsoisared

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6050 on: Today at 04:40:01 pm
That's the one concern for me. They're all mates who've got history of giving jobs to eachother and family members. Giving total control to Klopp and Ljinders was obviously a big blunder, giving total control to Edwards and Hughes would be a blunder as well. He's in a position of extreme strength of course given we threw the kitchen sink at bringing him back.
