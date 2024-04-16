A bit nervous about the manager search. Edwards has a great track record for player recruitment, but identifying the right management isn't the same. Klopp was always going to be perfect for us and you didn't need a team of analysts to wave spreadsheets in your face. The one time they started from scratch and actually had some thinking to do we ended up with Rodgers.



I'd say recruitment is going to matter more than the manager, get that right and an average manager is going to do well. Also, how heavily involved in the manager search was Edwards back then? I'd also say if you look back at the list of potential candidates from back then Rodgers has probably been the best manager of the ones we actually had a chance of getting (Ancelotti, Guardiola, Klopp weren't coming for example). Cappello, Martinez, Villas Boas, ,De Boer (it was not a good set of potential managers in hindsight) were I believe the ones mentioned when I had a search on this a couple weeks back.