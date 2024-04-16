« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 06:57:24 pm
It's not, he will probably more invovled with the second club FSG buy.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 07:22:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on April 16, 2024, 06:55:53 pm
Elsewhere, the ECHO reported earlier this month that FSG are also closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new-look football operation. The Portuguese expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-make-new-appointment-recruitment-29008033

Interesting move for Marques, seems a bit of a demotion.

I thought he was going to be an FSG employee rather than LFC/the second club?

Maybe its a similar role but across two clubs/potentially more its more demanding/rewarding?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 08:08:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on April 16, 2024, 06:55:53 pm
Elsewhere, the ECHO reported earlier this month that FSG are also closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new-look football operation. The Portuguese expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-make-new-appointment-recruitment-29008033

Interesting move for Marques, seems a bit of a demotion.

Suggests to me that FSG has plans to acquire more than one additional club. Think were basically getting him to do the job he did at City Football Group, but probably with more autonomy/power:

Quote
At this time Pedro took a new challenge by joining an innovative worldwide football support structure that seats centrally at the organisation. On this Global Lead for Football Performance role he oversees and promotes the development of both City Coaching Methodologies and Performance Analysis, having to be permanently in contact with the different City coaches and analysts around the globe.

https://football.fmh.ulisboa.pt/speaker/pedro-marques/

With Edwards going for his old mate Hughes and also Woodfine, I wonder if weve earmarked Ward for a role doing something (at FSG level ala Marques).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 08:12:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on April 16, 2024, 08:08:32 pm
Suggests to me that FSG has plans to acquire more than one additional club. Think were basically getting him to do the job he did at City Football Group, but probably with more autonomy/power:

https://football.fmh.ulisboa.pt/speaker/pedro-marques/


With Edwards going for his old mate Hughes and also Woodfine, I wonder if weve earmarked Ward for a role doing something (at FSG level ala Marques).

Yes, certainly feeling they they are getting the band back together. No way this is all just happening either, people like Woodfine sitting around not taking another job etc. this has been in the making since November.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 08:15:35 pm
When's Ayre coming back?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 09:45:22 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1780324113472491850

Quote
David Woodfine officially starts back at #LFC on June 1 in new role as assistant sporting director. Left the club to take a break from football last May and joined a family business. Brought back by Michael Edwards in a more senior role this time around.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 09:54:45 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 10:20:49 pm
Family business? Pub maybe?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 10:44:54 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on April 16, 2024, 04:28:03 pm
Why did everyone bugger off if they're just going to come back :P

Nice !

This is where we really find out how good they are now isnt it now the best manager we've had for decades is going.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 10:47:06 pm
Another one who worked for redknapp at Portsmouth!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 16, 2024, 10:48:16 pm
What if 'Arry was the true mastermind behind our success this past decade?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 03:36:37 am
Quote from: Hazell on April 16, 2024, 09:54:45 pm
Assistant to the sporting director.

Any truth to the rumours that he's also a beet farmer?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 03:52:04 am
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 06:07:05 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on April 16, 2024, 10:47:06 pm
Another one who worked for redknapp at Portsmouth!

Not doing a thing to allay my fears theres an Eddie Howe approach brewing under the surface  ::)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 06:37:29 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on April 17, 2024, 06:07:05 am
Not doing a thing to allay my fears theres an Eddie Howe approach brewing under the surface  ::)
just popped in here to see if there is any positive developments, and I see this!!! 😁
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on April 17, 2024, 06:07:05 am
Not doing a thing to allay my fears theres an Eddie Howe approach brewing under the surface  ::)

Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 09:02:02 am
Quote from: Legs on April 16, 2024, 10:44:54 pm
Nice !

This is where we really find out how good they are now isnt it now the best manager we've had for decades is going.
Well, yeah, without Jurgen it's unlikely to be as good.

Just like Jurgen's team wasn't as good when Virgil was injured for a season.

People who are the best are pretty hard to replace!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 10:01:50 am
Quote from: amir87 on April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Thats a positive he is the new Mourinho with his winding up of other teams and fans.

Bring in the JT 😂
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 10:05:14 am
Bournemouth-on-Mersey....
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 10:09:36 am
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 17, 2024, 03:36:37 am
Any truth to the rumours that he's also a beet farmer?

Definitely not. Used to be milk monitor though.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 11:22:45 am
Quote from: killer-heels on April 16, 2024, 10:20:49 pm
Family business? Pub maybe?
working in one of Richard Hughes' restaurants
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 12:11:57 pm
Quote from: amir87 on April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

That would have a kind of symmetry since Tindall was Hughes's first appointment of a manager at Bournemouth.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 01:43:23 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 16, 2024, 10:48:16 pm
What if 'Arry was the true mastermind behind our success this past decade?

An influx of Croatian players in the summer should confirm this
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 02:00:14 pm
Bring me Prosinecki.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 02:06:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on April 17, 2024, 02:00:14 pm
Bring me Prosinecki.

early to be drinking, but Prosecco is pretty easy I suppose.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 02:15:12 pm
Quote from: amir87 on April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Yuck.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 03:28:58 pm
Quote from: amir87 on April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

The Daily Peabee:

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 04:13:56 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 17, 2024, 03:36:37 am
Any truth to the rumours that he's also a beet farmer?

Yes - he denied it but was caught red handed
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 06:53:01 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on April 17, 2024, 03:36:37 am
Any truth to the rumours that he's also a beet farmer?

Fact. Bears eat beets.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 17, 2024, 07:17:52 pm
Quote from: amir87 on April 17, 2024, 08:53:19 am
Sounds like Eddie Howe is staying there next season but we've apparently approached Jason Tindall according to the Newcastle Chronicle.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
April 18, 2024, 06:47:20 am
Quote from: Lochgelly Violet on April 17, 2024, 04:13:56 pm
Yes - he denied it but was caught red handed
😂😂😂
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:00:19 pm
Edwards, please fix the mess we're in. There's no cohesion or balance whatsoever.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:28:49 pm
One positive out of this slump from a recruitment perspective, is that I think Edwards and Hughes won't have much pushback if they decide to offload some big names in the summer or decline contract extensions. They might have data indicating already that there were players whom they might consider moving on this summer. I doubt there will much as much fallout now if we had performed better over the past month.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:41:21 pm
It must be quite a headache for them looking at this squad. If Edwards left because they were going away from the data model and its been allowed to continue for a number of years, where does that leave the current squad when reviewing what's in place.

The likes of Nunez, Gravenberch and Gakpo might look a bit odd under the data microscope and they might need to be a bit pragmatic in thier approach towards building a squad for the future. Each new signing might have to be a step towards the future squad rather than ripping it all up and starting again.

The new manager will need time as they take the squad forward step by step each window.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:12:24 am
A bit nervous about the manager search. Edwards has a great track record for player recruitment, but identifying the right management isn't the same. Klopp was always going to be perfect for us and you didn't need a team of analysts to wave spreadsheets in your face. The one time they started from scratch and actually had some thinking to do we ended up with Rodgers.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:05:17 am
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 08:12:24 am
A bit nervous about the manager search. Edwards has a great track record for player recruitment, but identifying the right management isn't the same. Klopp was always going to be perfect for us and you didn't need a team of analysts to wave spreadsheets in your face. The one time they started from scratch and actually had some thinking to do we ended up with Rodgers.
I'd say recruitment is going to matter more than the manager, get that right and an average manager is going to do well. Also, how heavily involved in the manager search was Edwards back then? I'd also say if you look back at the list of potential candidates from back then Rodgers has probably been the best manager of the ones we actually had a chance of getting (Ancelotti, Guardiola, Klopp weren't coming for example). Cappello, Martinez, Villas Boas, ,De Boer (it was not a good set of potential managers in hindsight) were I believe the ones mentioned when I had a search on this a couple weeks back.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:12:07 pm
I know a lot of people enjoy the narrative of the head coach being the most important person at the club, but the American sport model is more accurate. The talent and the talent recruiters are the most important factors at the club and the head coach third.

Pretty happy with this Slot guy, though, after looking at a few basic numbers (goal difference and xG difference have gone up nearly double whilst he's been in charge). Feeyenord might have had a massive spending spree in that time obviously but improvements like that aren't by chance. If he's happy to be hands-off with recruitment then I'm happy with him.
