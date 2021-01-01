« previous next »
Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6000 on: Yesterday at 06:57:24 pm
It's not, he will probably more invovled with the second club FSG buy.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6001 on: Yesterday at 07:22:22 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm
Elsewhere, the ECHO reported earlier this month that FSG are also closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new-look football operation. The Portuguese expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-make-new-appointment-recruitment-29008033

Interesting move for Marques, seems a bit of a demotion.

I thought he was going to be an FSG employee rather than LFC/the second club?

Maybe its a similar role but across two clubs/potentially more its more demanding/rewarding?
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6002 on: Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 06:55:53 pm
Elsewhere, the ECHO reported earlier this month that FSG are also closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new-look football operation. The Portuguese expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-make-new-appointment-recruitment-29008033

Interesting move for Marques, seems a bit of a demotion.

Suggests to me that FSG has plans to acquire more than one additional club. Think were basically getting him to do the job he did at City Football Group, but probably with more autonomy/power:

Quote
At this time Pedro took a new challenge by joining an innovative worldwide football support structure that seats centrally at the organisation. On this Global Lead for Football Performance role he oversees and promotes the development of both City Coaching Methodologies and Performance Analysis, having to be permanently in contact with the different City coaches and analysts around the globe.

https://football.fmh.ulisboa.pt/speaker/pedro-marques/

With Edwards going for his old mate Hughes and also Woodfine, I wonder if weve earmarked Ward for a role doing something (at FSG level ala Marques).
Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:11:32 pm by Barefoot Doctor
Draex

  Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6003 on: Yesterday at 08:12:20 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 08:08:32 pm
Suggests to me that FSG has plans to acquire more than one additional club. Think were basically getting him to do the job he did at City Football Group, but probably with more autonomy/power:

https://football.fmh.ulisboa.pt/speaker/pedro-marques/


With Edwards going for his old mate Hughes and also Woodfine, I wonder if weve earmarked Ward for a role doing something (at FSG level ala Marques).

Yes, certainly feeling they they are getting the band back together. No way this is all just happening either, people like Woodfine sitting around not taking another job etc. this has been in the making since November.
Fromola

  For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6004 on: Yesterday at 08:15:35 pm
When's Ayre coming back?
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6005 on: Yesterday at 09:45:22 pm
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1780324113472491850

Quote
David Woodfine officially starts back at #LFC on June 1 in new role as assistant sporting director. Left the club to take a break from football last May and joined a family business. Brought back by Michael Edwards in a more senior role this time around.
Hazell

  Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6006 on: Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
killer-heels

  Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6007 on: Yesterday at 10:20:49 pm
Family business? Pub maybe?
Legs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6008 on: Yesterday at 10:44:54 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 04:28:03 pm
Why did everyone bugger off if they're just going to come back :P

Nice !

This is where we really find out how good they are now isnt it now the best manager we've had for decades is going.
TepidT2O

  Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6009 on: Yesterday at 10:47:06 pm
Another one who worked for redknapp at Portsmouth!
Samie

  The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6010 on: Yesterday at 10:48:16 pm
What if 'Arry was the true mastermind behind our success this past decade?
ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6011 on: Today at 03:36:37 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 09:54:45 pm
Assistant to the sporting director.

Any truth to the rumours that he's also a beet farmer?
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #6012 on: Today at 03:52:04 am
