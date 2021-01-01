Elsewhere, the ECHO reported earlier this month that FSG are also closing in on the appointment of Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of their new-look football operation. The Portuguese expected to take on responsibilities for player development and player pathways, similar to those of departing Liverpool elite development coach Vitor Matos.https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-make-new-appointment-recruitment-29008033Interesting move for Marques, seems a bit of a demotion.
At this time Pedro took a new challenge by joining an innovative worldwide football support structure that seats centrally at the organisation. On this Global Lead for Football Performance role he oversees and promotes the development of both City Coaching Methodologies and Performance Analysis, having to be permanently in contact with the different City coaches and analysts around the globe.
Suggests to me that FSG has plans to acquire more than one additional club. Think were basically getting him to do the job he did at City Football Group, but probably with more autonomy/power:https://football.fmh.ulisboa.pt/speaker/pedro-marques/With Edwards going for his old mate Hughes and also Woodfine, I wonder if weve earmarked Ward for a role doing something (at FSG level ala Marques).
David Woodfine officially starts back at #LFC on June 1 in new role as assistant sporting director. Left the club to take a break from football last May and joined a family business. Brought back by Michael Edwards in a more senior role this time around.
https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1780324113472491850
Page created in 0.014 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 0.3]