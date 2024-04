Ian Doyle@IanDoyleSport∑6m

Understand #LFC have zero interest in taking Jason Wilcox from Southampton. The former Blackburn Rovers winger is expected to leave his role as Southamptonís director of football, with Manchester United having made him a target. Manchester United play Liverpool on Sunday



An obvious red herring. Hughes has got the main role and his chief scout at Bournemouth is coming with him as well (Burchill).