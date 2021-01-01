Id suspect its a bit of both. The club would be hesitant to make those sort of decisions without key decision makers in place. The players probably reluctant to commit for a few reasons: the club were out of the CL last summer, I suspect he wants assurances over the position hell be playing moving forward and I do wonder if hes backed himself to go up another level to secure a greater contract. As you say, these decisions are huge, often very complex and arent as straight forward as sticking a sheet of paper down in front of the player and expecting the autograph.



The Mo and Virgil ones are slightly different. Their age is a huge factor, I dont think Edwards would have an issue with offering them new contracts, but there will be data telling the club what their current level is, what direction theyre heading in physically and how long at the very top they have. I imagine there wouldnt be a huge issue with VVD leaving at the end of his contract age 34, if hes still at a good level and wants to stay we could possibly offer another year, but its whether the player wants to accept the insecurity or would rather leave and potentially take a 3-4 year deal from a Serie A side, for example.



Salah is slightly younger and hasnt had any major injuries/surgeries to suggest an alarming decline, but theres not a lot of evidence to suggest a forward who does rely on speed/agility can play until hes 35 in England. People keep bringing up Ronaldo as an example of longevity, but Ronaldo had the full team sacrificing for him at Juve and United, part of that was his ego, but can Mo remain an elite premier league player without his teammates carrying him? Its a really tough one to answer and I suspect the clubs data team will have all the science behind any decision they make. His value is such that keeping him for that final year probably isnt worth it vs what we could get for him this summer. Hes at an age where players do begin to sharply decline, though. I always remember Henry having that sensational 2006 season where Arsenal made the CL final, he then had a good World Cup for France and then fell off massively. He went to Barca in 2007 for a lot less than they could have anticipated theyd get for him in 2006 and never quite looked the same devastating player. Mos actually becoming more complete I feel with age, but its ultimately a business decision and itll be really interesting to see what direction the club goes in. Id love him to sign another two year deal, the option to sell him to Saudi will probably still be there in a couple of years, its whether the club want to offer him probably even more money to remain. The clubs about maximising value, at what point does that principle become compromised if youre offering a 32/33 year old player £500k-£750k a week.