You don't make Trent VC last summer if you don't have some assurances from him at least that he wants to stay long term.



Think same with Virgil for captain - reckon he will do a 2yr extension in summer



Salah is the one who they might look at the potentially sell this summer but I think only if Saudi league or someone like PSG will pay the silly money bandied about last summer (or close at least). Might see him as having more value in the squad to get one more year out of him should he not want to sign a longer extension



I do have faith in the club to make the right calls with this and get things over the line



One thing I noticed this year - which is a huge change from previous years - there hasn't been the forensic dissection of the club's accounts like in the past and that says a hell of a lot for how content we are as a fanbase currently