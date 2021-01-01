I hope Im wrong, but I wonder if Trent could be a surprising exit as a new manager comes in. Hypothetically lets say it is Alonso. Lets say he wants his right back to be more of a wingback, rapid, and weighing in with goals. So he signs Frimpong and Bradley is the back up. Trent is then looking at nailing down a midfield spot, which he might, but then again, with Real Madrid sniffing around there could possibly be a parting of ways.
Pure speculation on my part, but the ingredients are there for a potential surprise exit. On the other hand, maybe Trent signs a new deal and goes on to become our captain, which is just as possible, if not more likely.