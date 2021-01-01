« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Pretty sure Trent and Virgil will get sorted this summer, Salah would be a bit more sceptical about. Got a feeling it'll only be a few players in through the door this summer, even with a new manager.  The squad to be fair though is in a really good position. Rest will be contract extensions.
Van Dijk and Salah i can understand getting to this point but Trent getting to this point is silly. I believe its very likely he stays but he is 25 and one of our best players, we take a hit on his value should he turn around and say he wants to leave.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:39:03 pm
The daft bit is allowing three of our most important players to go into the last year of their deal. We could lose Trent, VVD and Salah for nothing in the summer of 2025.

I dont think its that bad having two players tied down until theyre 33 and 34 respectively. The weird one is Trent, there has to have been dialogue of sorts and thankfully its not been played out in the media like Mos was. Hopefully its a situation a bit like Mo where the deal gets done in the summer and we can all breathe a sigh of relief.
I hope Im wrong, but I wonder if Trent could be a surprising exit as a new manager comes in. Hypothetically lets say it is Alonso. Lets say he wants his right back to be more of a wingback, rapid, and weighing in with goals. So he signs Frimpong and Bradley is the back up. Trent is then looking at nailing down a midfield spot, which he might, but then again, with Real Madrid sniffing around there could possibly be a parting of ways.

Pure speculation on my part, but the ingredients are there for a potential surprise exit. On the other hand, maybe Trent signs a new deal and goes on to become our captain, which is just as possible, if not more likely.
You don't make Trent VC last summer if you don't have some assurances from him at least that he wants to stay long term.

Think same with Virgil for captain - reckon he will do a 2yr extension in summer

Salah is the one who they might look at the potentially sell this summer but I think only if Saudi league or someone like PSG will pay the silly money bandied about last summer (or close at least). Might see him as having more value in the squad to get one more year out of him should he not want to sign a longer extension

I do have faith in the club to make the right calls with this and get things over the line

One thing I noticed this year - which is a huge change from previous years - there hasn't been the forensic dissection of the club's accounts like in the past and that says a hell of a lot for how content we are as a fanbase currently
Perhaps all three - VVD, Salah and Trent - are waiting to see who the next manager would be before signing a new contract. Trent has deeper roots at the club than the other two, but if he doesn't see himself winning loads of trophies in the new setup, he might consider his options; there won't be a shortage of those. VVD is the captain, and would likely want to remain the captain of Liverpool for a few more years, maybe the rest of his career. Salah's is a weird case - I can see him remaining here to break a few more records, the toughest ones, but who knows. In either case, I don't consider either of those three close to leaving or willing to leave, but if we get an underwhelming appointment things can change in a jiffy.
I think VVD and TAA are nailed on to extend

Salah i think extends for 2 years till 2027 if the next manager wants him and as I cant see him wanting to go to Saudi at only 31 when he can go there when hes 35/36 and especially when hes still competing at a high level, the only question mark would be whether the next manager sees him in his system.
I think Trent will want to know the plans for him from the new manager before putting pen to paper.
Salah and VVD will want to know who the new manager is.
I feel like Ive read/heard in some of the recent coverage on Edwards returning that one of his things was not giving the manager instant autonomy on transfers as soon as they arrive, and rather it be something that can develop as the manager settles into the role. Am I going nuts or have I completely made that up?
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 01:06:43 am
Perhaps all three - VVD, Salah and Trent - are waiting to see who the next manager would be before signing a new contract. Trent has deeper roots at the club than the other two, but if he doesn't see himself winning loads of trophies in the new setup, he might consider his options; there won't be a shortage of those. VVD is the captain, and would likely want to remain the captain of Liverpool for a few more years, maybe the rest of his career. Salah's is a weird case - I can see him remaining here to break a few more records, the toughest ones, but who knows. In either case, I don't consider either of those three close to leaving or willing to leave, but if we get an underwhelming appointment things can change in a jiffy.

They will be now, but Trent should have been sorted last summer, why would we let that drag on?

Ultimately we'll have to sign him or sell him in the summer as a result of that. I'd imagine it'll get sorted but it should have been done already.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:13 am
They will be now, but Trent should have been sorted last summer, why would we let that drag on?

Ultimately we'll have to sign him or sell him in the summer as a result of that. I'd imagine it'll get sorted but it should have been done already.

Klopp still had two seasons left on his contract last season.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:59:13 am
They will be now, but Trent should have been sorted last summer, why would we let that drag on?

Because we can't force him to do anything? Do you honestly think the Club hasn't tried to give him a new contract yet? Or maybe that they don't actually realise he has only a year left?
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 08:03:18 am
Because we can't force him to do anything? Do you honestly think the Club hasn't tried to give him a new contract yet? Or maybe that they don't actually realise he has only a year left?

There's no talk of him turning down a contract though or noises of him reluctant to sign a deal. He was made vice captain last summer, the contract should have been sorted then. Let it get to the last year and the player holds the cards. What's to stop him doing a Mcmanaman?

I get the fact once Klopp announced he was leaving to the club in November, that contracts were going to be on the backburner until the new structure is in place and manager is in situ.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:59 am
There's no talk of him turning down a contract though or noises of him reluctant to sign a deal. He was made vice captain last summer, the contract should have been sorted then. Let it get to the last year and the player holds the cards. What's to stop him doing a Mcmanaman?

I get the fact once Klopp announced he was leaving to the club in November, that contracts were going to be on the backburner until the new structure is in place and manager is in situ.

I Trent feels he has outgrown the right back position and will wait to see how he is utilised under the new manager. I think he will be okay as both Alonso and Amorim use wing backs (I think).
We dont do our business in public, though. Even if hed been offered a contract and stalled/rejected it, nobody benefits by that being out in the media so it will be kept under wraps. The club will have obviously spoken to Trent and his team, lets not be silly, there is obviously something stalling negotiations. Whether thats from the club or the player (I suspect a bit of both if Im honest), it doesnt really matter, Im sure it will be resolved in the coming months. If he goes into next season without it being resolved the writings on the wall, I cant see the club allowing for that, but then we end up in a situation where a club like Madrid can lowball us and the player will probably only consider joining them, a la Owen.
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:59 am
There's no talk of him turning down a contract though or noises of him reluctant to sign a deal.

Because we don't know about everything that happens within the Club.

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:59 am
He was made vice captain last summer, the contract should have been sorted then.

Again, do you honestly think we didn't try?

Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:59 am
Let it get to the last year and the player holds the cards. What's to stop him doing a Mcmanaman?

Absolutely nothing, but we can't force any player to sign anything. Any player can do a McManaman.
Youd hope if Trent decides to move on hed do the honourable thing and allow us to earn a fee.
