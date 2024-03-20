« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:07:50 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:59:56 am
They kept this one quiet.

@LFC

We can confirm the appointment of Richard Hughes as the clubs new sporting director, a post he will take up at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Lets hope his appointment as manager is better than his first two at Bournemouth. ;D ;D



"Ohhh-kayyy"

Coolie High

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:08:59 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:26:58 am
I think you are spot on. The likelihood is that earlier investment would mean we could have been looking at another CL run. The club would also be in a better place financially.

Agree.

Agree.
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:15:50 pm
That gives and Edwards were both under Redknapp does amuse me.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
MD1990

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:28:08 pm
i like the squad they have built at bournemouth
Seymeyno was a super sgning. Scott is agood prospect too
Stevo

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:34:04 pm
Was Hughes there when they signed Ibe and Brad Smith?

I was trying to remember him as a player - he knocked us out of the FA Cup 20 years ago

https://www.lfchistory.net/SeasonArchive/Game/2495
Bincey

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:35:25 pm
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:37:50 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:15:50 pm
That gives and Edwards were both under Redknapp does amuse me.

This is the best Harry story for me.

During Edwards early days, Redknapp called him to complain that he had put a CD-ROM containing player data into the CD player in his car and couldnt understand why it wasnt playing anything,
"Ohhh-kayyy"

tubby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:39:37 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:37:50 pm
This is the best Harry story for me.

During Edwards early days, Redknapp called him to complain that he had put a CD-ROM containing player data into the CD player in his car and couldnt understand why it wasnt playing anything,

;D
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

meady1981

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:15:51 pm
What sort of adversity has he faced and did he overcome it?
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:16:00 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:37:50 pm
This is the best Harry story for me.

During Edwards early days, Redknapp called him to complain that he had put a CD-ROM containing player data into the CD player in his car and couldnt understand why it wasnt playing anything,
Its brilliant isnt it?

Interesting that fat Sam was telling Redknapp to get into the scoring packages.. lest we forget, he once once not a dinosaur
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:17:03 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:15:51 pm
What sort of adversity has he faced and did he overcome it?

I'm not sure if its been mentioned in this thread, but he signed Brad Smith and Jordan Ibe. Overcame it by signing Solanke, maybe?
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:17:26 pm
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:15:51 pm
What sort of adversity has he faced and did he overcome it?

He worked with Harry Redknapp
disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:26:29 pm
Hope he's the right type of nerdy. The signing good players type, not the skateboarding type. That latter one should also come into consideration when choosing the new manager.
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Original

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:38:26 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:07:50 pm
Lets hope his appointment as manager is better than his first two at Bournemouth. ;D ;D





Good god that Tindall is one utter utter bellend
Ray K

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 02:55:17 pm
Quote from: Redley on Today at 02:17:03 pm
I'm not sure if its been mentioned in this thread, but he signed Brad Smith and Jordan Ibe. Overcame it by signing Solanke, maybe?
:D
:D
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Capon Debaser

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:16:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:16:00 pm
Its brilliant isnt it? lest we forget, he once once not a dinosaur
Boom boom acka lacka lacka boom

It was a night like this forty million years ago

Open the door, get on the floor
MAM!!! OUR BARRYS WEARING ME UNDIES AGAIN!! TELL HIM WILL YE!!

Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.
killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:21:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Hotbed of footballing ability that place.
LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:25:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:07:50 pm
Lets hope his appointment as manager is better than his first two at Bournemouth. ;D ;D





Jason Tindall was just a temporary appointment, stepping in after Howe was sacked.

Scott Parker got them promoted, and they were quick to replace him once it was apparent that he wasn't going to work out in the PL.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:25:29 pm
The amonut of money they are pumping into sport and football especially this might work out in a decade or so. We're playing the long game.
Chris~

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 03:56:57 pm
The Paul Joyce PR article on Hughes is odd. Reads a bit like a Wenger style recap of great players he claims he could have signed
Egyptian36

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:04:31 pm
Quote from: Bincey on Today at 12:35:25 pm
Full article here:

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/richard-hughes-appointed-lfcs-new-sporting-director

I have no idea what Edwards meant by saying Hughes is the right person to make the key decisions. Hopefully it's just for the media.
jillcwhomever

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:06:26 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Just stop this.  :butt

Just stop this.  :butt
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Henry Gale

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 04:10:41 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.

No way that

No way that can be true, surely  ;D
« Reply #5744 on: Today at 04:33:20 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:10:41 pm
No way that can be true, surely  ;D

I think LFC already got an academy there like in many parts of the world but now it will be in a bigger scale not in just one city.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5745 on: Today at 04:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Henry Gale on Today at 04:10:41 pm
No way that can be true, surely  ;D

Shirley has very reputable contacts in Saudi sport...
« Reply #5746 on: Today at 04:39:52 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:07:38 pm
According to some reports some of the players wanted Pep to take over. One way or another it'll be interesting to see where everyone stands on it.
Do you have any links, Jill? Haven't seen those.
« Reply #5747 on: Today at 04:47:07 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 04:33:45 pm
Shirley has very reputable contacts in Saudi sport...

as long as she doesn't have a girlfriend
« Reply #5748 on: Today at 04:48:57 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:33:20 pm
I think LFC already got an academy there like in many parts of the world but now it will be in a bigger scale not in just one city.

yup ....  https://www.lfcacademyksa.com/
« Reply #5749 on: Today at 04:50:51 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 04:04:31 pm
I have no idea what Edwards meant by saying Hughes is the right person to make the key decisions. Hopefully it's just for the media.

Well he is Sporting Director, he will make key decisions.  Taht doesn;t mean there won;t be oversight.
« Reply #5750 on: Today at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 04:39:52 pm
Do you have any links, Jill? Haven't seen those.

I will try and find them and post them later.
« Reply #5751 on: Today at 05:06:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.

Random twitter madman?
« Reply #5752 on: Today at 05:15:34 pm »
Quote from: meady1981 on Today at 02:15:51 pm
What sort of adversity has he faced and did he overcome it?

This is the question on everyone's lips.
« Reply #5753 on: Today at 05:17:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:50:51 pm
Well he is Sporting Director, he will make key decisions.  Taht doesn;t mean there won;t be oversight.

Were you hit by a bus halfway through writing that post?
« Reply #5754 on: Today at 05:27:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 03:20:03 pm
Unconfirmed reports but looks like we're going to open an Academy in Saudi Arabia.

I assume it'll be like the many many others we have around the world and simply LFC branded soccer school type things which are run by 3rd parties and just pay us a fee to use the name.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/international-academy/international-courses
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:06:13 pm
Random twitter madman?

Saudi "journo" I believe.

Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 05:17:10 pm
Were you hit by a bus halfway through writing that post?

 ;D

Love you too Mongy.
« Reply #5756 on: Today at 05:29:43 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 03:25:17 pm
Jason Tindall was just a temporary appointment, stepping in after Howe was sacked.

Scott Parker got them promoted, and they were quick to replace him once it was apparent that he wasn't going to work out in the PL.

Really you should tell Bournemouth they thought they appointed him on a permanent basis. ;D ;D

https://www.afcb.co.uk/news/club-news/jason-tindall-appointed-afc-bournemouth-manager/


AFC Bournemouth are delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Tindall as the clubs new manager.

Tindall, who has served the Cherries for more than 18 years as a player and coach, has put pen to paper on a three-year contract at Vitality Stadium and will be attempting to lead the club back to the Premier League.

Quote from: Peabee on Today at 05:06:13 pm
Random twitter madman?

I prefer random twitter madams
« Reply #5758 on: Today at 05:33:35 pm »
Liverpools Edwards-Hughes axis of power was forged on the south coast  and shared transfer targets
Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been on the same wavelength ever since meeting two decades ago on a Portsmouth training field

Chris Bascombe and  Sam Wallace, CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
20 March 2024  12:22pm

The new axis of power at Anfield  which will oversee the appointment of Jurgen Klopps successor and the new era at Liverpool  was created in the mid-2000s in the unpromising surroundings of Portsmouth FCs old Wellington training ground, with a meeting between player and analyst.

It was there that a 24-year-old analyst Michael Edwards met Richard Hughes, a midfielder of the same age, and the pair developed a strong bond. Two decades on and Hughes is the new sporting director of Liverpool, appointed officially today by Edwards, who is himself back at the club for a second spell as owner Fenway Sports Groups chief executive of football. The post-Klopp era will be defined by this pair who emerged from a training ground that was embracing new ways.

They were managed over two spells by Harry Redknapp, a man very much of his era but happy to encourage innovation. Some impressive post-playing careers have developed from that training ground in Hampshire, many of them orbiting around the changes Edwards sought to bring. He would follow Redknapp to Tottenham and then move on to Liverpool, eventually building the first great Klopp team. Hughes became director of football at Bournemouth.

Others from the Wellington days include Eddie Howe, then a Pompey defender contemplating the end of his injury-wrecked career. Also Gary ONeil, now a Premier League manager for the second time with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There are others too: Matt Taylor, formerly a manager at Walsall and most recently at Shrewsbury Town, and the Danish defender Brian Priske who is now Sparta Prague coach.

In the first throes of footballs data revolution, Edwards got a receptive squad interested in how that data could reinforce or disprove accepted realities about the game. For the first time, players were also able to watch clips exclusively of their own game involvements. Originally seconded to Pompey by analysis contractors Prozone, Edwards was eventually employed by the club as head of performance analysis.

As ever in football, the group moved on but those early bonds survived, especially those between Hughes, Howe and Edwards. Born in Glasgow of Italian heritage, when Hughes was a child his family moved to near Bergamo where he played in the youth team at Atalanta. Much later, after Hughes playing career ended, his Pompey team-mate Howe would convince Hughes to work with him in recruitment at Bournemouth, where he was sporting director for ten years.

Competition for Premier League-ready players
Throughout the time both were at their respective clubs and beyond, Edwards (at Liverpool) and Hughes (at Bournemouth) would occasionally compete for the same players. They would make recommendations to the other on targets and discuss what they learned along the way. The possibilities open to Hughes in the transfer market were more modest, although there were successes. The biggest prizes would go to Edwards, who, as he rose to become Liverpool sporting director, could marshal the greater financial advantage and prestige at Anfield.

Hughes tried to sign Virgil van Dijk from Celtic in 2015, beaten to his signature by Southampton. He was adamant that Mohamed Salahs failure to settle at Chelsea was an anomaly and a second chance in England would yield more successful results. With his background in Italian football, Hughes was long convinced that Romas Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was the best in the world and well worth the £65 million that Edwards and Liverpool eventually paid for him. Those three would become some of Liverpools greatest ever signings.

The two clubs both competed for Hull Citys Andy Robertson, Charlton Athletics Joe Gomez, and Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott. When Liverpool were preparing for the 2019 Champions League final Bournemouth beat them to the signing of defender Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City. Edwards called Hughes to concede that his friend had got one over him.

Nevertheless, the signing by Bournemouth of Liverpool academy graduates Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith, at a combined cost of £21 million, worked out badly for the south coast club. Ibe, in particular, had played well for Liverpool against Howes side three months earlier which may have tipped the scales. Bournemouth could not afford to make those kinds of mistakes. Hughes would later sign Tyrone Mings, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, and Philip Billing, who became key players. The acquisition of Dominic Solanke from Liverpool in 2019, currently tied for third on the Premier League goalscorers leaderboard with Salah, offset those two earlier Anfield misadventures. The signing of Nathan Ake was another triumph for Hughes, later sold for twice what he cost.

Either way, Hughes habit of identifying those who would make the transition to the top of English football is why he built a natural rapport with Edwards. A football passion and gamblers eye for the next big thing has become a lucrative profession, and after his retirement as a player Hughes was briefly employed by BT Sport for their Champions League coverage having impressed with his expertise on the European game.

Hughes arrival will accelerate manager search
Edwards has turned to Hughes because he is on the same wavelength and will require no extended introduction to life at Anfield. The trust between the duo will replicate that which existed between Edwards and FSG president Michael Gordon.  Liverpool also know it is fundamental that the sporting director and next manager complement each other as they must instantly forge a day-to-day working relationship.

Edwards and Klopp made that work because  as one senior Liverpool figure put it  they agreed 85 percent of the time. That makes the forthcoming managerial interview process as critical as the performance analysis. Edwards and Hughes officially take up their posts in June, but it would be naïve to believe the club is not advanced in its shortlist. The groundwork identifying Liverpools next manager began months ago. Hughes arrival will accelerate that process.

Some of those under consideration are already known to Hughes. It cannot be insignificant that he was close to appointing Roberto De Zerbi as Bournemouth manager after Scott Parkers sacking in 2022, with the prolonged takeover of the club by American investor Bill Foley meaning that a verbal agreement could not be developed.

Xabi Alonso is of huge interest, independent of being the fans favourite. Liverpool are awaiting guidance about when the Bayer Leverkusen coach may announce if he is considering leaving the German league leaders. Sporting Lisbons Ruben Amorim is also ranked high among the list of candidates.

As well as world class coaching talent, Liverpool believe Klopps replacement must have the courage and strength of character to emerge from his considerable shadow. Liverpool consider Anfield job conditions to be among the best in the world  the club is in a much different place to when FSG were compelled to make three managerial changes over four years in 2011, 2012 and 2015. Anyone worried about the challenge of following Klopp will be struck off the list immediately on the basis of what might be described as imposter syndrome.

The next manager must have big balls, is how one Liverpool figure colourfully put it. Edwards helped ensure Liverpool found the new Bill Shankly. Now he has Hughes on board to identify the next Bob Paisley. Rest assured they were already in deep discussion about the next big thing in elite management long before Klopp announced an Anfield vacancy  or indeed they knew they would be the ones filling it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/20/liverpool-transfers-michael-edwards-richard-hughes-axis/
« Reply #5759 on: Today at 05:44:04 pm »
https://www.lfcacademyksa.com/programs

LFC International Academy Saudi Arabia is an official partner of the Club and we deliver coaching programmes under the guidance of LFC.

It seems more like a franchise, players pay a fee to train and be coached there. As far as I can see, there's no harm in coaching kids in KSA - especially if it's inclusive and instils those values in the players.
