Haha genuinely brilliant comments like this. Like hell be looking over the team wielding an axe or something. Liverpool will be like any other top business, theyll conduct proper performance reviews with all of the relevant teams and the players internally. Edwards returning to implement a new structure is not some proverbial rocket the players need up their arse. Besides that, how you can say some players have been poor in recent weeks Ive no idea, for me its been one of the best runs weve had under Klopp. Yesterday was gutting, but dont be silly.
Its being reported that Richard Hughes will be announced tomorrow (Ok, its talk-sport, but its oddly specific)https://talksport.com/football/1796214/liverpool-richard-hughes-new-sporting-director/
Alex Crook is well connected there so it is probably true. Says he will still move at the end of the season, which is a bit surprising - I thought wed have agreed for him to join now. Dont see how it massively helps either club to keep him at Bournemouth given hell be leaving before the transfer window opens anyway and they already have their successor in Simon Francis.
I'd imagine he would be on gardening leave and absolutely not working for liverpool straight away..
