« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 506179 times)

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,765
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5680 on: March 18, 2024, 07:23:53 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March 18, 2024, 07:21:44 am
Haha genuinely brilliant comments like this. Like hell be looking over the team wielding an axe or something. Liverpool will be like any other top business, theyll conduct proper performance reviews with all of the relevant teams and the players internally. Edwards returning to implement a new structure is not some proverbial rocket the players need up their arse. Besides that, how you can say some players have been poor in recent weeks Ive no idea, for me its been one of the best runs weve had under Klopp. Yesterday was gutting, but dont be silly.

Yeah, it's mindless crap really. Like Edwards is going to trust his eyes in a live match over months worth of meticulous data he has access to. All he might learn from yesterday is not to order onion rings at Old Trafford.
Logged

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 93,592
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5681 on: Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm »
Its being reported that Richard Hughes will be announced tomorrow

(Ok, its talk-sport, but its oddly specific)

https://talksport.com/football/1796214/liverpool-richard-hughes-new-sporting-director/
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,531
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5682 on: Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:25:10 pm
Its being reported that Richard Hughes will be announced tomorrow

(Ok, its talk-sport, but its oddly specific)

https://talksport.com/football/1796214/liverpool-richard-hughes-new-sporting-director/

Alex Crook is well connected there so it is probably true. Says he will still move at the end of the season, which is a bit surprising - I thought wed have agreed for him to join now. Dont see how it massively helps either club to keep him at Bournemouth given hell be leaving before the transfer window opens anyway and they already have their successor in Simon Francis.
Logged

Offline MBL?

  • England Rugby Union's biggest fan. Accepts nothing smaller than 6.5 you know......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,021
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5683 on: Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:30:52 pm
Alex Crook is well connected there so it is probably true. Says he will still move at the end of the season, which is a bit surprising - I thought wed have agreed for him to join now. Dont see how it massively helps either club to keep him at Bournemouth given hell be leaving before the transfer window opens anyway and they already have their successor in Simon Francis.
I'd imagine he would be on gardening leave and absolutely not working for liverpool straight away..
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,774
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5684 on: Yesterday at 11:37:21 pm »
Crook for Southampton, Brighton and Bournemouth news is reliable.
Logged

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,704
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5685 on: Today at 06:57:55 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 11:00:13 pm
I'd imagine he would be on gardening leave and absolutely not working for liverpool straight away..
You'd think he'd be unofficially getting his ducks in a row.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 138 139 140 141 142 [143]   Go Up
« previous next »
 