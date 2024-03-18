Its being reported that Richard Hughes will be announced tomorrow



(Ok, its talk-sport, but its oddly specific)



Alex Crook is well connected there so it is probably true. Says he will still move at the end of the season, which is a bit surprising - I thought wed have agreed for him to join now. Dont see how it massively helps either club to keep him at Bournemouth given hell be leaving before the transfer window opens anyway and they already have their successor in Simon Francis.