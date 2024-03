It’s being reported that Richard Hughes will be announced tomorrow



(Ok, it’s talk-sport, but it’s oddly specific)



https://talksport.com/football/1796214/liverpool-richard-hughes-new-sporting-director/



Alex Crook is well connected there so it is probably true. Says he will still move at the end of the season, which is a bit surprising - I thought we’d have agreed for him to join now. Don’t see how it massively helps either club to keep him at Bournemouth given he’ll be leaving before the transfer window opens anyway and they already have their successor in Simon Francis.