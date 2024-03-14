« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 501668 times)

Offline koptommy93

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5600 on: March 14, 2024, 02:05:10 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on March 14, 2024, 12:26:08 pm
Anfield Sector
@AnfieldSector
[🟢] NEW: FSG want a second club in which Liverpool can attract 𝙂𝙇𝙊𝘽𝘼𝙇 talent from.

[@_pauljoyce]

Portugal might be best because of its lenient visa rules.
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5601 on: March 14, 2024, 03:11:54 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 14, 2024, 02:05:10 pm
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.

Don't disagree but evolve or fall behind.

We used to say similar when Man Utd built their megastore etc - thought we were better than that and it cost us for many years
Offline Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5602 on: March 14, 2024, 03:15:02 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on March 14, 2024, 03:11:54 pm
Don't disagree but evolve or fall behind.

We used to say similar when Man Utd built their megastore etc - thought we were better than that and it cost us for many years

This is arguably impinging on competitive integrity though. Shameless capitalism sticks in the throat a little bit but isnt of the same magnitude.
Offline Danny Boy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5603 on: March 14, 2024, 03:45:16 pm »
Quote from: Knight on March 14, 2024, 03:15:02 pm
This is arguably impinging on competitive integrity though. Shameless capitalism sticks in the throat a little bit but isnt of the same magnitude.

Again - I don't disagree in the slightest - but do we evolve or fall behind?
Offline lobsterboy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5604 on: March 14, 2024, 03:51:17 pm »
its horrible, just another nail in the games coffin.
Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5605 on: March 14, 2024, 05:02:11 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on March 14, 2024, 09:24:35 am


:D

I expect Edwards finds Klopp a fairly egregious person.
Online reddebs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5606 on: March 14, 2024, 05:03:38 pm »
I'm certain nobody is happy that we're going down this route but it's for the footballing authorities to decide whether it's ethically right or not so until they pull their finger out and legislate, club owners will take advantage.

Yes as fans we can make our feelings known and we know it's possible to effect our own owners decisions but we really have no influence on those in charge of the worldwide game. 

We don't have the money to buy their favour like others!
Online Oskar

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5607 on: March 14, 2024, 06:48:52 pm »
If FSG are looking to invest in another European club, I'm curious whether we'd look at opportunities in countries like Austria and Switzerland. Edwards is a fan of the Red Bull model, maybe he'd look at Salzburg as an example and look to leagues that don't attract as much attention, where we could figure out how we want to structure everything and maybe make a mistake or two along the way without the kind of scrutiny that might come with investing in a club in a 'bigger' league. We've obviously benefitted from buying players who've been developed within that model, it could be a way for us to bring in talent from markets like Asia and Africa and develop those players with a view to them eventually playing for Liverpool.
Offline Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5608 on: March 14, 2024, 07:09:09 pm »
I think we can all mostly agree we arent behind the principles of the multi club model, particularly if its with a view of farming talent for us at the top of the pile.

However, in the interests of debate, if it were to happen I do agree that Portugal would probably be the best place to look. A natural destination for a lot of Brazilian/South American talent, a great league with a decent record of producing players suited to playing in England and a country thats become one of the best conveyor belts of talent in the last 20 years or so. If youre looking to set up in a league, establish an international network of contacts and essentially offer a different path for international prospects, Portugal ticks pretty much all of the boxes.
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5609 on: March 14, 2024, 07:39:37 pm »
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on March 14, 2024, 02:48:53 am
Investing in French football would be the most idiotic idea Edwards could come up with. The talent pool in France is very limited. You get the occasional world beaters but the level of football to develop players just isnt that good.

Its got to be a South American club or bust. The best players in the world come from South America.

Eh? Paris along with London and Sao Paulo are basically the three biggest talent pools across world football.
Offline Capon Debaser

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5610 on: March 14, 2024, 10:15:37 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on March 14, 2024, 05:02:11 pm
:D

I expect Edwards finds Klopp a fairly egregious person.
;D
Offline Paul1611

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5611 on: March 14, 2024, 11:07:17 pm »
Quote from: Sonofthewind on March 14, 2024, 07:39:37 pm
Eh? Paris along with London and Sao Paulo are basically the three biggest talent pools across world football.


Well fuck it lets buy Chelsea  ;D ;D
Offline Sonofthewind

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5612 on: Yesterday at 09:15:23 am »
Quote from: Paul1611 on March 14, 2024, 11:07:17 pm


Well fuck it lets buy Chelsea  ;D ;D

If we're going down that route, Brighton would be cheaper.
Offline cipher

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5613 on: Yesterday at 07:57:07 pm »
Multi-club ownership is so ridiculous.  All the big clubs will eventually have "feeder" clubs around the world which means the teams who can't afford it will fall even further behind, making it harder to compete. 

While we have to do this to stay competitive, I really hope this concept is stopped in the future.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5614 on: Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on March 14, 2024, 02:05:10 pm
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.

It is shit but with Brexit it's harder to get non-British players here, we wouldn't be able to get more Bajcetic's for example and then if you want a Caicedo or Fernandez you're paying north of 100 million.

Get a club in Portugal who can be a conduit for South American talent, for example, rather than pay Benfica 100 million for Fernandez or Nunez.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5615 on: Yesterday at 08:12:53 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm
It is shit but with Brexit it's harder to get non-British players here, we wouldn't be able to get more Bajcetic's for example and then if you want a Caicedo or Fernandez you're paying north of 100 million.

Get a club in Portugal who can be a conduit for South American talent, for example, rather than pay Benfica 100 million for Fernandez or Nunez.
Dont think thats true any longer.  Theyve  changed the rules.
Offline RedG13

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5616 on: Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:02:37 pm
It is shit but with Brexit it's harder to get non-British players here, we wouldn't be able to get more Bajcetic's for example and then if you want a Caicedo or Fernandez you're paying north of 100 million.

Get a club in Portugal who can be a conduit for South American talent, for example, rather than pay Benfica 100 million for Fernandez or Nunez.
Cant get them at 16 anymore but it easier to get them at 18. 16 they are normally cheaper though
Online newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5617 on: Yesterday at 09:35:45 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:13:14 pm
Cant get them at 16 anymore but it easier to get them at 18. 16 they are normally cheaper though
:o :o :o :o :o :o
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5618 on: Yesterday at 09:38:27 pm »
Online kop306

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5619 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
edwards will know what he is doing

i would give him a statue just for the sadio and mo transfers
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 12:29:46 pm »
Ornstein: Liverpool owners FSG working on move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of new set-up. Would be employed by FSG rather than #LFC & focus on 2nd club operation. Former Man City + highly regarded.
Online The Final Third

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 12:29:46 pm
Ornstein: Liverpool owners FSG working on move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of new set-up. Would be employed by FSG rather than #LFC & focus on 2nd club operation. Former Man City + highly regarded.

Liverpool owner FSG working to hire Pedro Marques, Benfica technical director
James Pearce, Simon Hughes, David Ornstein, James Horncastle

Liverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is working on a move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques in the latest step to build its new structure after the arrival of Michael Edwards.

FSG last week announced Edwards appointment to the CEO of football role, which includes taking overall charge of Liverpools sporting set-up.

A key part of his job will be to help acquire and oversee a second club, with the 44-year-old calling it one of the biggest factors in my decision. Edwards added: I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.

FSG is targeting Marques largely to provide his skills and expertise on such a project. The highly-regarded Portuguese would be employed by the Boston-based company rather than Liverpool.

Marques vast experience in this area would be utilised to assist FSG in its search and then subsequent management of another team, which will mainly be used to attract global talent.

He is known to Liverpool from their talks to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022 and has ties to former Anfield sporting director Julian Ward.

Marques started out as a youth coach at Sporting Lisbon in 2004 before occupying a first team performance analyst position at Manchester City six years later, when Ward was a City scout.

In 2014, Marques switched to a coaching and analysis lead post for City Football Group (CFG)  the multi-club model that owns or has shares in Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne City and eight other teams around the world.

He then joined Benfica in 2018 to operate as a youth technical director and has generated a strong reputation throughout the industry.

FSG has been embarking upon a restructure of Liverpool since the confirmation in January that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave in the summer.

Ex-Liverpool sporting director Edwards was a key piece in the jigsaw and his previous title  having been vacated by Jorg Schmadtke  is expected to be taken by Bournemouths Richard Hughes.

https://theathletic.com/5344269/2024/03/16/pedro-marques-who-liverpool-fsg/
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 12:50:05 pm »
A hint that the second club is going to be a Portuguese club, maybe?
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 12:52:45 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:50:05 pm
A hint that the second club is going to be a Portuguese club, maybe?

Thought that myself. Portugal probably a better landing point into Europe for South American talent
Offline Red Beret

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 12:55:01 pm »
Maybe Benfica itself? We seem to be on good terms with them.
Online Hazell

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 12:55:04 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:50:05 pm
A hint that the second club is going to be a Portuguese club, maybe?

Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 12:52:45 pm
Thought that myself. Portugal probably a better landing point into Europe for South American talent

Yeah, makes sense.
Online ValiantInstance

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 12:58:29 pm »
Less visa issues with a Portugeuse club if we're planning on signing South American players.

I'm still not happy with this, it would have to be a segunda division club who have never achieved anything that would be happy becoming our talent pool. And the fans should be able to have a vote on it.
Offline [new username under construction]

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5627 on: Today at 01:02:50 pm »
Buy a club/invest and install Pep as manager?
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5628 on: Today at 01:13:09 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 12:58:29 pm
Less visa issues with a Portugeuse club if we're planning on signing South American players.

I'm still not happy with this, it would have to be a segunda division club who have never achieved anything that would be happy becoming our talent pool. And the fans should be able to have a vote on it.

Why Segunda? If you look at the League table, barely any of the clubs outside of Sporting/Benfica/Porto/Braga/Boavista have achieved anything.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5629 on: Today at 01:23:32 pm »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 12:58:29 pm
Less visa issues with a Portugeuse club if we're planning on signing South American players.

I'm still not happy with this, it would have to be a segunda division club who have never achieved anything that would be happy becoming our talent pool. And the fans should be able to have a vote on it.

Yeah, sums up how I feel about it so hard to be excited about appointments like this Benfica guy.

Agree completely about the type of club/vote for their fans.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5630 on: Today at 01:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:55:01 pm
Maybe Benfica itself? We seem to be on good terms with them.

Nah, Benfica are way too big and historic club for FSG to buy as a second club.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5631 on: Today at 01:36:04 pm »
If you look at the ownerships outside of the Big Three (Sporting, Benfica, Porto), there's quite a lot external investment already in the Primeira Liga

Braga - QSI (PSG owners) have a minority stake
Vitoria - V Sports (Villa owners) have a minority stake
Boavista - Gerard Lopez (also owns Bordeaux)
Famalicao - Idan Ofer (also has a minority stake in Atletico Madrid)
Rio Ave - Evangelos Marinakis (also owns Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos)
Casa Pia - Robert Platek (also has a stake in Spezia)
Estoril - David Blitzer (has stakes in Crystal Palace, Alcoron, Beveren, Augsburg, Brondby, ADO Den Haag)

A lot of the teams in Portugal have smaller stadiums, so I'm not sure how FFP comes into this unless you bank on transfer fees being a significant source of income. I seem to remember Boehly was considering a minority stake in Sporting last year. At the time, the owner of Liga Portugal 2 side Belenenses was quoted as saying he thought the idea of Sporting becoming Chelsea's feeder club was offensive. He also suggested his own club wouldn't be part of any multi-club ownership model.
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5632 on: Today at 01:38:59 pm »
Taking a top flight Portuguese club on as a second club and installing Linjders and Matos as the new coaching team would be some incredible 4d chess to ensure they keep top level coaches in the group. Would be a very smart move in creating a football group.
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5633 on: Today at 02:09:02 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 01:02:50 pm
Buy a club/invest and install Pep as manager?
Not a silly idea that.  But I think hes going to be the next Ajax boss isnt he?

Portuguese could also mean Brazilian clubs of course
Online Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5634 on: Today at 02:23:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:09:02 pm
Not a silly idea that.  But I think hes going to be the next Ajax boss isnt he?

Portuguese could also mean Brazilian clubs of course

Didn't Ornstein say that FSG wanted to invest in a European club?

I'm surprised how many other clubs have beat us to the punch, I thought there were a few multi-club set ups but it seems like they're everywhere.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5635 on: Today at 02:35:31 pm »
We're looking at a European club first. Brazil after that.  :D
Online Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5636 on: Today at 02:41:08 pm »
This has been in the works some time, all looks like its just being released to the public now.
