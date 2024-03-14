Ornstein: Liverpool owners FSG working on move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques as part of new set-up. Would be employed by FSG rather than #LFC & focus on 2nd club operation. Former Man City + highly regarded.



James Pearce, Simon Hughes, David Ornstein, James HorncastleLiverpool owner Fenway Sports Group (FSG) is working on a move for Benfica technical director Pedro Marques in the latest step to build its new structure after the arrival of Michael Edwards.FSG last week announced Edwards appointment to the CEO of football role, which includes taking overall charge of Liverpools sporting set-up.A key part of his job will be to help acquire and oversee a second club, with the 44-year-old calling it one of the biggest factors in my decision. Edwards added: I believe that to remain competitive, investment and expansion of the current football portfolio is necessary.FSG is targeting Marques largely to provide his skills and expertise on such a project. The highly-regarded Portuguese would be employed by the Boston-based company rather than Liverpool.Marques vast experience in this area would be utilised to assist FSG in its search and then subsequent management of another team, which will mainly be used to attract global talent.He is known to Liverpool from their talks to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica in 2022 and has ties to former Anfield sporting director Julian Ward.Marques started out as a youth coach at Sporting Lisbon in 2004 before occupying a first team performance analyst position at Manchester City six years later, when Ward was a City scout.In 2014, Marques switched to a coaching and analysis lead post for City Football Group (CFG)  the multi-club model that owns or has shares in Manchester City, Girona, Melbourne City and eight other teams around the world.He then joined Benfica in 2018 to operate as a youth technical director and has generated a strong reputation throughout the industry.FSG has been embarking upon a restructure of Liverpool since the confirmation in January that manager Jurgen Klopp will leave in the summer.Ex-Liverpool sporting director Edwards was a key piece in the jigsaw and his previous title  having been vacated by Jorg Schmadtke  is expected to be taken by Bournemouths Richard Hughes.