I think we can all mostly agree we arent behind the principles of the multi club model, particularly if its with a view of farming talent for us at the top of the pile.
However, in the interests of debate, if it were to happen I do agree that Portugal would probably be the best place to look. A natural destination for a lot of Brazilian/South American talent, a great league with a decent record of producing players suited to playing in England and a country thats become one of the best conveyor belts of talent in the last 20 years or so. If youre looking to set up in a league, establish an international network of contacts and essentially offer a different path for international prospects, Portugal ticks pretty much all of the boxes.