Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 02:05:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 12:26:08 pm
Anfield Sector
@AnfieldSector
[🟢] NEW: FSG want a second club in which Liverpool can attract 𝙂𝙇𝙊𝘽𝘼𝙇 talent from.

[@_pauljoyce]

Portugal might be best because of its lenient visa rules.
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:05:10 pm
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.

Don't disagree but evolve or fall behind.

We used to say similar when Man Utd built their megastore etc - thought we were better than that and it cost us for many years
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:15:02 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Yesterday at 03:11:54 pm
Don't disagree but evolve or fall behind.

We used to say similar when Man Utd built their megastore etc - thought we were better than that and it cost us for many years

This is arguably impinging on competitive integrity though. Shameless capitalism sticks in the throat a little bit but isnt of the same magnitude.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:45:16 pm
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 03:15:02 pm
This is arguably impinging on competitive integrity though. Shameless capitalism sticks in the throat a little bit but isnt of the same magnitude.

Again - I don't disagree in the slightest - but do we evolve or fall behind?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 03:51:17 pm
its horrible, just another nail in the games coffin.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 09:24:35 am


:D

I expect Edwards finds Klopp a fairly egregious person.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 05:03:38 pm
I'm certain nobody is happy that we're going down this route but it's for the footballing authorities to decide whether it's ethically right or not so until they pull their finger out and legislate, club owners will take advantage.

Yes as fans we can make our feelings known and we know it's possible to effect our own owners decisions but we really have no influence on those in charge of the worldwide game. 

We don't have the money to buy their favour like others!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 06:48:52 pm
If FSG are looking to invest in another European club, I'm curious whether we'd look at opportunities in countries like Austria and Switzerland. Edwards is a fan of the Red Bull model, maybe he'd look at Salzburg as an example and look to leagues that don't attract as much attention, where we could figure out how we want to structure everything and maybe make a mistake or two along the way without the kind of scrutiny that might come with investing in a club in a 'bigger' league. We've obviously benefitted from buying players who've been developed within that model, it could be a way for us to bring in talent from markets like Asia and Africa and develop those players with a view to them eventually playing for Liverpool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:09:09 pm
I think we can all mostly agree we arent behind the principles of the multi club model, particularly if its with a view of farming talent for us at the top of the pile.

However, in the interests of debate, if it were to happen I do agree that Portugal would probably be the best place to look. A natural destination for a lot of Brazilian/South American talent, a great league with a decent record of producing players suited to playing in England and a country thats become one of the best conveyor belts of talent in the last 20 years or so. If youre looking to set up in a league, establish an international network of contacts and essentially offer a different path for international prospects, Portugal ticks pretty much all of the boxes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 07:39:37 pm
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Yesterday at 02:48:53 am
Investing in French football would be the most idiotic idea Edwards could come up with. The talent pool in France is very limited. You get the occasional world beaters but the level of football to develop players just isnt that good.

Its got to be a South American club or bust. The best players in the world come from South America.

Eh? Paris along with London and Sao Paulo are basically the three biggest talent pools across world football.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 10:15:37 pm
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:02:11 pm
:D

I expect Edwards finds Klopp a fairly egregious person.
;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm
Quote from: Sonofthewind on Yesterday at 07:39:37 pm
Eh? Paris along with London and Sao Paulo are basically the three biggest talent pools across world football.


Well fuck it lets buy Chelsea  ;D ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 09:15:23 am
Quote from: Paul1611 on Yesterday at 11:07:17 pm


Well fuck it lets buy Chelsea  ;D ;D

If we're going down that route, Brighton would be cheaper.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:57:07 pm
Multi-club ownership is so ridiculous.  All the big clubs will eventually have "feeder" clubs around the world which means the teams who can't afford it will fall even further behind, making it harder to compete. 

While we have to do this to stay competitive, I really hope this concept is stopped in the future.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:02:37 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Yesterday at 02:05:10 pm
Might help us granted but I hate this multi club shit and I'd hate if/when we become a part of it.

It is shit but with Brexit it's harder to get non-British players here, we wouldn't be able to get more Bajcetic's for example and then if you want a Caicedo or Fernandez you're paying north of 100 million.

Get a club in Portugal who can be a conduit for South American talent, for example, rather than pay Benfica 100 million for Fernandez or Nunez.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:12:53 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:02:37 pm
It is shit but with Brexit it's harder to get non-British players here, we wouldn't be able to get more Bajcetic's for example and then if you want a Caicedo or Fernandez you're paying north of 100 million.

Get a club in Portugal who can be a conduit for South American talent, for example, rather than pay Benfica 100 million for Fernandez or Nunez.
Dont think thats true any longer.  Theyve  changed the rules.
