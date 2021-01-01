If FSG are looking to invest in another European club, I'm curious whether we'd look at opportunities in countries like Austria and Switzerland. Edwards is a fan of the Red Bull model, maybe he'd look at Salzburg as an example and look to leagues that don't attract as much attention, where we could figure out how we want to structure everything and maybe make a mistake or two along the way without the kind of scrutiny that might come with investing in a club in a 'bigger' league. We've obviously benefitted from buying players who've been developed within that model, it could be a way for us to bring in talent from markets like Asia and Africa and develop those players with a view to them eventually playing for Liverpool.