Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

terry_macss_perm

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5560 on: Yesterday at 07:07:13 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 06:02:01 pm
Itd be rude not to

Can I start? Hes leaving because he heard wed approached Edwards to return in November and secretly hates him

Ill raise you

Its obvious that FSG wanted to move on from Jurgen so made it clear that Edwards would be coming back in order to force Klopp out.
Mighty_Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5561 on: Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Quote from: Alan B'Stard on Yesterday at 06:46:20 pm
I mean, what does it matter? How many work colleagues who you get on with inside of work have a personal relationship as well?

The 2 can me mutually exclusive without compromising on the common goal.
Furthermore, how many have a personal relationship with their boss? The guy who can ultimately veto your choices or sack you? Think the relationship with Gordon is probably the exception rather than the norm.
Air Jota

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5562 on: Yesterday at 07:15:17 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:37:36 pm
Read it the same , just wondering why not a more  personal relationship

Not uncommon really
Alan B'Stard

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5563 on: Yesterday at 07:21:54 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 07:15:10 pm
Furthermore, how many have a personal relationship with their boss? The guy who can ultimately veto your choices or sack you? Think the relationship with Gordon is probably the exception rather than the norm.
Exactly. I really like my boss, but we're not mates!
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5564 on: Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm
"We always had a really good relationship. Very good on a professional basis anyway," Klopp said.

Do you read much into that statement?

https://youtu.be/lLegaZr8vM8?si=lRB__qAwzmE4Kl0D

I think watching it rather than reading it, theres nothing to read into, really. I dont know what people want Klopp to say, even if he did have a great personal relationship with him, it wouldnt be like Klopp to be discussing it in a presser, would it?
Phineus

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5565 on: Yesterday at 07:41:48 pm
Yeah, you shouldnt be friends with your boss - nothing wrong there.

mercurial

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5566 on: Yesterday at 07:42:22 pm
On paper so far things look good as we are giving the next manager a great structure to support him and be successful. We will need to be patient as no matter who comes in as the next manager will need time. Team has to adopt or rather evolve to the new style and patterns. So manager will probably be completely engrossed with the coaching aspects and less with organisational aspects or recruitment aspects. Thats normal and even guardiola and klopp were same in beginning. As the team settles into a style and you have the team settled then the organisational aspects like academy induction, recruitment etc will require the managers attention. So we should be good provided we get a manager adapting to these realities and not some guy who wants organisational control from beginning. Thats probably what didnt sit right with me for Brendan. I hope we Alonso as he looks to have the right mindset and probably at a stage where he is still growing into the top level management role. If so he would benefit from such a structure. Klopp was more a Ferguson type persona. A person who could handle management ( not just coaching) to  very high level. Many player turned coaches like the football coaching aspects more than the managerial/organisational aspects.
MBL?

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5567 on: Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:37:15 pm
Most likely a Ligue 2 club.


Are any of them in or very near Paris cause that's where most of the players come from? And what are their rules like for getting in young players from outside europe?
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5568 on: Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Are any of them in or very near Paris cause that's where most of the players come from? And what are their rules like for getting in young players from outside europe?

I have an inkling Paris FC might be.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5569 on: Yesterday at 09:12:46 pm
Says here that the Hughes appointment should be finalised next week. Inference seems to be that hell start work early, having initially been expected to stay at Bournemouth till the end of the season.

That makes sense as theyd surely want him involved in talks with managerial candidates.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/13/liverpool-jurgen-klopp-michael-edwards-talks-europa-league/
stoa

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5570 on: Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 07:28:29 pm
https://youtu.be/lLegaZr8vM8?si=lRB__qAwzmE4Kl0D

I think watching it rather than reading it, theres nothing to read into, really. I dont know what people want Klopp to say, even if he did have a great personal relationship with him, it wouldnt be like Klopp to be discussing it in a presser, would it?

To be honest, I was exactly the opposite. I watched that first question and it felt a bit off and I wasn't kind of sure whether I have actually read somewhere on RAWK that their relationship wasn't the best. And that's why I had a look in this thread.

Klopp seems to have a really strange reaction when he starts talking about their relationship. He first struggles to say anything at all, then says they always had a good relationship while looking to the side and away from all the reporters, then he's looking for words again and repeats that they had a "really good" relationship but immediately walks it back by adding "on a professional basis anyway". At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, because Klopp is leaving at the end of the season and I think he didn't and doesn't have any issues working with Edwards, but Klopp's reaction felt a bit off... ;)
Dim Glas

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5571 on: Yesterday at 09:31:30 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm
"We always had a really good relationship. Very good on a professional basis anyway," Klopp said.

Do you read much into that statement?

Hes just making it clear that people understand that he was talking about how they where professionally - maybe because there where some rumours (from social media and a couple dickhead journos basically) that may have suggested otherwise.

He just wanted to make sure people didnt think he talking about getting on like mates!
mikey_LFC

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5572 on: Yesterday at 09:36:48 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm
"We always had a really good relationship. Very good on a professional basis anyway," Klopp said.

Do you read much into that statement?

I think Klopp almost accidentally let slip that him and Edwards are passionately in love, so tried it cover it quickly.
killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5573 on: Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Quote from: rocco on Yesterday at 06:00:03 pm
"We always had a really good relationship. Very good on a professional basis anyway," Klopp said.

Do you read much into that statement?

Edwards is a nerd and Klopp was probably more of a shover of nerds head down the toilet type of guy.
MBL?

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5574 on: Yesterday at 09:49:45 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
I have an inkling Paris FC might be.
Haha, thought they were in Ligue 1. Should have had a closer look..
BigRedFeetBed

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5575 on: Yesterday at 09:51:25 pm
This is in no way serious but wouldnt it be kind of mad to spend the next year to 18 months looking to acquire another club during which time Jurgen gets his sabbatical only to come back to the fold in some capacity for the newly acquired club?

That would be mental!  :shocked
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5576 on: Yesterday at 09:55:11 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 08:31:07 pm
Are any of them in or very near Paris cause that's where most of the players come from? And what are their rules like for getting in young players from outside europe?

Not sure how it works in France mate. But Brexit means it's actually easier for us to bring over kids from across the world, provided they are atleast 18.   :D

 
rocco

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5577 on: Yesterday at 10:04:35 pm
Quote from: Air Jota on Yesterday at 07:15:17 pm
Not uncommon really

True , but seems uncommon for Klopp and people at the club
Yosser0_0

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5578 on: Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 09:38:23 pm
Edwards is a nerd and Klopp was probably more of a shover of nerds head down the toilet type of guy.

Pepijn Lijnders is a nerd.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5579 on: Yesterday at 10:21:50 pm
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 09:30:55 pm
To be honest, I was exactly the opposite. I watched that first question and it felt a bit off and I wasn't kind of sure whether I have actually read somewhere on RAWK that their relationship wasn't the best. And that's why I had a look in this thread.

Klopp seems to have a really strange reaction when he starts talking about their relationship. He first struggles to say anything at all, then says they always had a good relationship while looking to the side and away from all the reporters, then he's looking for words again and repeats that they had a "really good" relationship but immediately walks it back by adding "on a professional basis anyway". At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, because Klopp is leaving at the end of the season and I think he didn't and doesn't have any issues working with Edwards, but Klopp's reaction felt a bit off... ;)

I think you can read into it and see whatever you want to see really. I seen the pause and slight awkwardness as just classic Klopp having a moment before he speaks to make sure it doesnt come out poorly, he has a similar pause before mentioning he wants to leave the club in a good place after he goes a few seconds later.

I dont think its any secret their relationship will have at times been strained, it had to have been, youre quite literally talking about a man that thinks players peak around 32-34 and another man who empowered a data science department that probably argues its about 5-7 years younger than that. Weve all read the Henderson stuff, both sides were right really you cant argue it. Henderson had a good 21/22 then fell off a cliff in 22/23, luckily we still got a decent fee for him and managed to get rid. Edwards would probably have argued hed have been better off growing old on somebody elses watch, Klopp will have argued his leadership and setting of standards was integralsometimes you cant pick a side and I imagine that was just one small microcosm of years and years of two Alphas trying to push this club to the very top of the sport, something they both achieved together. I think people think itll have just been transfers and contracts they clashed on, I imagine there were more things than that that well never see in the day to day running of the club and yearly planning that goes with that.
elbow

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5580 on: Yesterday at 10:26:07 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
I have an inkling Paris FC might be.

 :D
darragh85

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5581 on: Yesterday at 10:36:15 pm
Edwards returning softens the blow of klopp leaving a little. Great support for the new man.

Our recruitment and transfer dealings have been OK since I think but was a different level when he was here
FlashGordon

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5582 on: Yesterday at 10:50:59 pm
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 10:11:43 pm
Pepijn Lijnders is a nerd.

Of the football variety, not the laptop.
Redwhiteandnotblue

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5583 on: Today at 12:54:48 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:54:55 pm
I have an inkling Paris FC might be.

There's already one Paris team whose Ultras are actively campaigning and attempting to get Multi-club ownership banned particularly in France but also in the EU as a whole. Best not make it two, eh?
Dave McCoy

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5584 on: Today at 02:25:15 am
For the multi-club issue, I think if the other club(s) are run as straight up farms then it's problematic morally more than anything else. Chelsea and Strasbourg come to mind as being competitive is clearly second to being a landing spot for potential future Chelsea players. If they are run though where they are attempting to win on their own and we're just as good as stewards to them as any other possible owner then it seems fine. Especially as Edwards taking this role will in essence professionalize the "executive" so to say. He'll be hiring a DoF at each club(s) to run the sporting aspect and teaching them how to do it. This is a good thing. Reminds of the RB system with Ragnick. Salzburg is not just a farm for Leipzig, they compete on their own in Austria and Europe and the younger executives and coaches learn while doing so. We can certainly do the same but better.

Eventually the facts will lay bare which way FSG goes with it but I wouldn't dismiss it out of hand.
diegoLFC7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5585 on: Today at 02:48:53 am
Investing in French football would be the most idiotic idea Edwards could come up with. The talent pool in France is very limited. You get the occasional world beaters but the level of football to develop players just isnt that good.

Its got to be a South American club or bust. The best players in the world come from South America.
Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5586 on: Today at 03:07:45 am
The talent pool in France is what now? They are producing talent coming out of their wazoo like nobodies business.
eAyeAddio

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5587 on: Today at 03:36:38 am
Quote from: diegoLFC7 on Today at 02:48:53 am
...... The best players in the world come from South America.......

What good is that if you can't get work permits for them unless they are of international standard?

spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5588 on: Today at 06:01:30 am
Edwards appoint of the the director of football is crucial because it sounds that he isn't going to be that in the day to day. How involved was Billy Hogan in the day to day?
