To be honest, I was exactly the opposite. I watched that first question and it felt a bit off and I wasn't kind of sure whether I have actually read somewhere on RAWK that their relationship wasn't the best. And that's why I had a look in this thread.



Klopp seems to have a really strange reaction when he starts talking about their relationship. He first struggles to say anything at all, then says they always had a good relationship while looking to the side and away from all the reporters, then he's looking for words again and repeats that they had a "really good" relationship but immediately walks it back by adding "on a professional basis anyway". At the end of the day, it doesn't really matter, because Klopp is leaving at the end of the season and I think he didn't and doesn't have any issues working with Edwards, but Klopp's reaction felt a bit off...



I think you can read into it and see whatever you want to see really. I seen the pause and slight awkwardness as just classic Klopp having a moment before he speaks to make sure it doesnt come out poorly, he has a similar pause before mentioning he wants to leave the club in a good place after he goes a few seconds later.I dont think its any secret their relationship will have at times been strained, it had to have been, youre quite literally talking about a man that thinks players peak around 32-34 and another man who empowered a data science department that probably argues its about 5-7 years younger than that. Weve all read the Henderson stuff, both sides were right really you cant argue it. Henderson had a good 21/22 then fell off a cliff in 22/23, luckily we still got a decent fee for him and managed to get rid. Edwards would probably have argued hed have been better off growing old on somebody elses watch, Klopp will have argued his leadership and setting of standards was integral sometimes you cant pick a side and I imagine that was just one small microcosm of years and years of two Alphas trying to push this club to the very top of the sport, something they both achieved together. I think people think itll have just been transfers and contracts they clashed on, I imagine there were more things than that that well never see in the day to day running of the club and yearly planning that goes with that.