Does anyone understand why the multi club model is needed for FSG to be competitive? Competitive with who exact,u?



The number of clubs shifting to a model similar to ours is growing; Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, City are all doing similar and now United look to be putting the pieces in place. The result is that over time more and more clubs will likely be targeting the same players and throwing big fees and wages around, whereas up until now we've often had a free run at a lot of players.Owning another club gives us the potential ability to sign these players at a younger age, develop them elsewhere and then move them to us when they're ready, ensuring that they get the best coaching in the interim.It's not that we can't compete right now, it's that we might struggle to compete 5 years from now, at which point a lot of the best clubs to bring into the folder may have already been bought by competitors.