Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5520 on: Today at 02:33:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:34 pm
Apparently they're fine with Girona as the City Group own less than 50% of the shares (they own 40-odd percent of them).  Apparently UEFA are only concerned when it's majority ownership.
Which is funny.

Edwards can be the majority shareholder of a smaller club with a lower value. That still won't mean that FSG isn't ultimately controlling it. Edwards having shares is an incentive for him to improve the club.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5521 on: Today at 02:34:45 pm »
Alaves for me
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5522 on: Today at 02:35:05 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:34 pm
Apparently they're fine with Girona as the City Group own less than 50% of the shares (they own 40-odd percent of them).  It seems UEFA are only concerned when it's majority ownership.

Call me old fashioned but it's a bit grim seeing people picking over clubs that we might potentially take over.  St. Etienne with their amazing history being subservient to another club  :puke2

We're a pretty storied club that were opportunistically bought by an American conglomerate during a period of financial instability.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5523 on: Today at 02:37:02 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:18:47 pm
It's not something I've been paying much attention to but haven't City potentially got issues with the recent success of Girona? Also didn't Chelsea have a Belgian club that was effectively owned by Abramovich but it was never official to avoid such issues?

Gironas case is harder to exclude because of CFGs 47% stake. The test is control, which has to now been interpreted as a majority stake but at least in listing terms, the largest shareholder arguably has control over the operations.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5524 on: Today at 02:37:53 pm »
Multi-club ownership is a smart move for us. Football authorities won't do anything about it because of City Group influence so we may as well benefit from it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5525 on: Today at 02:46:26 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp talking about his conversation with Michael Edwards:

We spoke about what I think about players, stuff like this, the situation in the club because I was in when he wasnt in, what did change, what might have to change. A really good talk.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5526 on: Today at 02:46:29 pm »
Dont like it. People making decisions for the Club should work for and be accountable to the Club. Not some person working for FSG. FSG have their own aims and own politics. LFC have officially kept itself distant from Sheik Mansours money but how much influence will he have over FSG? How much of this multi club model is driven by investors such as Sheik Mansour?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5527 on: Today at 02:47:43 pm »
Quote
Jurgen Klopp on Michael Edwards:

"Michael and I we always had a really good relationship, very good on a professional basis, a lot of good things happened in the time we were here together. Now he's back I'm really happy, it's a top solution, our conversation was great."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5528 on: Today at 02:48:23 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:35:05 pm
We're a pretty storied club that were opportunistically bought by an American conglomerate during a period of financial instability.
I wasn't overly keen on that either  ;D

There's a difference between being owned by capitalists that want to make money off you and being a sub-division of another club.  FSG are smart enough to know that they need LFC to be successful on the pitch for them to make a profit off it.  The metric of success at a "feeder club" would be are they providing an LFC pathway that justifies the running costs.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of worse owners out there than FSG - Everton are currently being circled by one of them - but I just don't like the idea of a club existing primarily to service the needs of another club.  It's almost impossible it could ever happen but imagine how we'd feel if we were the "feeder club" in one of these arrangements.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5529 on: Today at 03:02:53 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:48:23 pm
I wasn't overly keen on that either  ;D

There's a difference between being owned by capitalists that want to make money off you and being a sub-division of another club.  FSG are smart enough to know that they need LFC to be successful on the pitch for them to make a profit off it.  The metric of success at a "feeder club" would be are they providing an LFC pathway that justifies the running costs.

Don't get me wrong, there are plenty of worse owners out there than FSG - Everton are currently being circled by one of them - but I just don't like the idea of a club existing primarily to service the needs of another club.  It's almost impossible it could ever happen but imagine how we'd feel if we were the "feeder club" in one of these arrangements.

I guess the 'spin' would be that most clubs are practically feeder clubs anyway, and have to sell players because they've been poached by bigger clubs. This just makes it more consistently to one club in particular...but also at the same time likely sees more success than before, better players, better football.

Not a huge fan of it myself...but I just googled to see how many clubs Man City own and its pretty scary. Definitely a case of getting left behind if we dont join in, unfortunately.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5530 on: Today at 03:08:38 pm »
Does anyone understand why the multi club model is needed for FSG to be competitive? Competitive with who exact,u?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5531 on: Today at 03:14:01 pm »
Quote from: abhred on Today at 03:08:38 pm
Does anyone understand why the multi club model is needed for FSG to be competitive? Competitive with who exact,u?

The number of clubs shifting to a model similar to ours is growing; Brighton, Chelsea, Arsenal, City are all doing similar and now United look to be putting the pieces in place. The result is that over time more and more clubs will likely be targeting the same players and throwing big fees and wages around, whereas up until now we've often had a free run at a lot of players.

Owning another club gives us the potential ability to sign these players at a younger age, develop them elsewhere and then move them to us when they're ready, ensuring that they get the best coaching in the interim.

It's not that we can't compete right now, it's that we might struggle to compete 5 years from now, at which point a lot of the best clubs to bring into the folder may have already been bought by competitors.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5532 on: Today at 03:22:51 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:37:15 pm
Most likely a Ligue 2 club.


Werent Auxerre always known for having a boss youth set up? Was it Guy Roux who was their Dario Gradi or something.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5533 on: Today at 03:26:38 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:22:51 pm
Werent Auxerre always known for having a boss youth set up? Was it Guy Roux who was their Dario Gradi or something.
He's a Liverpool fan as well.

85 years old now.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5534 on: Today at 03:26:45 pm »
Also, always remember Wenger talking aboot PSG and how theyve ignored the capitals youth players cos of money and how its one of the best places for talent so maybe that Paris fc might be a good option
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5535 on: Today at 03:27:42 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:26:38 pm
Massive Liverpool fan as well.

85 years old now.
Mad hes still alive. Yeah remember something aboot him n Lfc. ;)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5536 on: Today at 03:28:25 pm »
Is bringing South American players over so they can get experience before getting a work permit still a thing that is needed?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5537 on: Today at 03:30:46 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:26:45 pm
Also, always remember Wenger talking aboot PSG and how theyve ignored the capitals youth players cos of money and how its one of the best places for talent so maybe that Paris fc might be a good option
Mindboggling from everyone involved at the top at PSG, probably would have a few CL trophies as well.

Could have replicated that 90's Ajax side and unlike Ajax could have kept their star players.

Ridiculous conveyor belt churning out talent that City.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5538 on: Today at 03:31:12 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 03:28:25 pm
Is bringing South American players over so they can get experience before getting a work permit still a thing that is needed?
Dont think it is mate
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5539 on: Today at 03:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:22:51 pm
Werent Auxerre always known for having a boss youth set up? Was it Guy Roux who was their Dario Gradi or something.

Except without the pro-noncing tendencies. I hope. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5540 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 03:30:46 pm
Mindboggling from everyone involved at the top at PSG, probably would have a few CL trophies as well.

Could have replicated that 90's Ajax side and unlike Ajax could have kept their star players.

Ridiculous conveyor belt churning out talent that City.
Yeah, agree. Remember him saying its one of the most untapped pools in the world or something along those lines cos its basically a one team city and its fucking massive.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5541 on: Today at 03:33:33 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 03:31:36 pm
Except without the pro-noncing tendencies. I hope. 
I was gonna put that in  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5542 on: Today at 04:11:01 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 03:26:45 pm
Also, always remember Wenger talking aboot PSG and how theyve ignored the capitals youth players cos of money and how its one of the best places for talent so maybe that Paris fc might be a good option

I think PSG are changing tack with their strategy to one aligned with the above, moving away from their 'Galactico' style model of star players (aka prima donnas) and are actually starting to emphasise a more local, youth based approach.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5543 on: Today at 04:20:47 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 08:44:50 am
Also very clear that Edwards is essentially taking Gordon's role at the club. I wouldn't be surprised if we brought in another senior exec aside from Hughes, as Edwards is going to have an absolute ton on his plate if he's overseeing at least one more club too.
I don't think we will bring someone else alongside Hughes, its more likely to be another senior analyst. Remember Edward's role doesnt really exist so taking on Gordon's existing LFC responsibilities alongside that of another club should not be too taxing, he won't be hands on like he was.
We would of course install an SD in any nee club, and replicate the same structure we have there.

I guess the groundwork has been done for Billy Hogan to look after more than one club (hence his promotion) and someone else will fulfil his role here.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5544 on: Today at 04:23:23 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 04:20:47 pm
I don't think we will bring someone else alongside Hughes, its more likely to be another senior analyst. Remember Edward's role doesnt really exist so taking on Gordon's existing LFC responsibilities alongside that of another club should not be too taxing, he won't be hands on like he was.
We would of course install an SD in any nee club, and replicate the same structure we have there.

I guess the groundwork has been done for Billy Hogan to look after more than one club (hence his promotion) and someone else will fulfil his role here.

We also already have both a CEO and MD, so not like we are short of exec positions at the club.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5545 on: Today at 04:31:38 pm »
The one thing that has poured cold water on the excitement of the announcement for me is the lack of clarity around Edwards and his involvement with us. Given he wanted a new challenge and has little interest in sporting director duties, I do wonder if he'll really do anything LFC related at all or whether his interest will shift more to the new club.
