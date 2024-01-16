Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?
Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?
Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.
Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.
Iraola's been really good, save for the start of the season when they were changing how they play, so no idea what you've been watching there.
The idea we 'fleeced them' for Solanke is pretty funny - he scored the goals to get them promoted and he's worth more than double what they paid for him now
In general his business has been great when judged overall .. they spent a lot since returning to the league but off a profit in previous years and all on younger players who will be sellable if they need/want to and they're producing close to league average underlying numbers with one of the smallest wage bills in the league
Hard not to argue he's significantly over achieved