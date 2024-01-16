« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5480 on: Today at 09:55:39 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:24:29 am
Kind of his point though, as Firmino was set to be a flop with Rodgers in charge. And signing Benteke at the same time was madness.

Firmino was certainly well scouted but you need the right manager to make signings successful and develop potential. Chelsea fucked Salah and De Bruyne off because Mourinho wouldn't do the work.

More to the story than the latter. Mourinho wanted to keep both but they wanted to play regularly and he couldnt promise that, reportedly. Neither party can be faulted for it, its just one of those things that happens and he found good moves for them both 
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on January 16, 2024, 08:58:04 am
Tubby thinks PGMOL are awesome..

And tubby is always right

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5481 on: Today at 10:20:30 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:55:39 am
More to the story than the latter. Mourinho wanted to keep both but they wanted to play regularly and he couldnt promise that, reportedly. Neither party can be faulted for it, its just one of those things that happens and he found good moves for them both 

He says that but this was the reality. Definitely a blunder from Mourinho.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5482 on: Today at 10:24:14 am
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:09:28 am
This is hilarious. Long piece to try to justify Simon Hughes's naivety and failure to ask the right questions. The Athletic had better just admit that Hughes has no credibility whatsoever as a Liverpool correspondent.

His Twitter feed has been an interesting read over the last couple of days. Tried to plug a podcast to explain why things get written. Now throwing the shout out hes interested in processes not outcomes. If he was so process driven hed have done a bit more digging before writing that embarrassment of an article the other week that reeked of bitterness.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5483 on: Today at 10:41:24 am
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 10:24:14 am
His Twitter feed has been an interesting read over the last couple of days. Tried to plug a podcast to explain why things get written. Now throwing the shout out hes interested in processes not outcomes. If he was so process driven hed have done a bit more digging before writing that embarrassment of an article the other week that reeked of bitterness.

That's the thing. I didn't even think the thrust of his article was completely outrageous - that Liverpool should not waste too much time chasing Edwards if he doesn't want to come as there's a lot of business to be done. (Although for sure it seemed very daft to think such seasoned operators as FSG would have been wasting time if they didn't think there was a chance - don't know how that was beyond him to think when it was apparent to everyone else?)

But it was just the constant little potshots and overall incredible negativity that made the article go beyond questioning into something that now looks very stupid.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5484 on: Today at 10:41:39 am
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 09:46:36 am
If united or Chelsea had hired Edwards wed be worried.

I had blamed him for leaving an ageing squad, but the more you read the more it appears that renewing contracts of older players was a major area of contention between Klopp and Edwards, with Edwards not wanting to renew Henderson.

That whole Henderson situation (in 2021) was created by the unreasonable demands of the player.

I think Klopp and Edwards were both right in that situation, but it probably did create disagreement higher up. Henderson took advantage of Gini already leaving that summer.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5485 on: Today at 11:39:48 am


As well as appointing a sporting director as part of a rebuilt football executive team which will answer to him, Edwards would also be tasked with identifying and subsequently running another European side as FSG embarks on building a multi-club model.



So looks like it is a European side they will be looking to purchase.  I would guess maybe a smaller Portuguese club where it would be easier to integrate some young and upcoming South American talents, and see how they adapt to a European league.  From there we would have first dibs, or the club can sell on at a profit (as well as helping the club being more successful in their own league).
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5486 on: Today at 11:40:06 am
We've gone out and sorted behind the scenes in no time and not only that, we've gone and got the best possible person out there who knows the club and how things are run. It's absolutely ideal. Let him run the football side of things whilst Hogan and those run the commercial side and keep making us money

If he rates this fella from Bournemouth then I'm all in. Someone else mentioned it before that the set up is here already with the scouting and personnel so it's not like he'll be going back to Bournemouth's targets/players like others tend to do when they take a new role

Now go and get Xabi in for the start of the summer and we can try and make this as smooth as possible
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5487 on: Today at 11:42:45 am
It's been quite a bit of time tbf! But do it right, then you don't have to do it twice.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5488 on: Today at 11:44:46 am
Could we buy Everton?

It's the kind of distressed under priced asset FSG loves to pick up... perfect way to keep a close eye on younger players as they develop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5489 on: Today at 11:52:40 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:44:46 am
Could we buy Everton?

It's the kind of distressed under priced asset FSG loves to pick up... perfect way to keep a close eye on younger players as they develop

One of the advantages would be having goodison turned into a huge car park for match days. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5490 on: Today at 12:01:43 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:44:46 am
Could we buy Everton?

It's the kind of distressed under priced asset FSG loves to pick up... perfect way to keep a close eye on younger players as they develop

There is distressed and then there is utterly fucked :D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5491 on: Today at 12:32:20 pm
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 11:44:46 am
Could we buy Everton?

It's the kind of distressed under priced asset FSG loves to pick up... perfect way to keep a close eye on younger players as they develop
Would definitely need a new name to for glorious new era. Liverpool Bramley Moore perhaps to reflect their new stadium ? Liverpool B for short
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5492 on: Today at 12:40:55 pm
Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?

Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?

Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.

Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.

 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5493 on: Today at 12:48:52 pm
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:40:55 pm
Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?

Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?

Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.

Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.

Personally I'd just trust Edwards to get it right.

Looking at individual transfers in regards to a Sporting Director is a bit pointless. Edwards was involved in a few stinkers here. No-one is going to get it right 100% of the time. But under him as Sporting Director they've gone from never having played in the top division to being pretty well established, look safe again this season, look a pretty solid mid table side.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5494 on: Today at 12:50:57 pm
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:40:55 pm
Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?

Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?

Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.

Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.

 

Edwards didn't do this in his 1st stint as SD, we have a team of scouts and analysts to do this

As others have said, it's pointless looking at someone at another club and worrying whether they can make the step up or looking at previous signings (I'd say the Solanke signing has worked out great for them)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5495 on: Today at 12:54:54 pm
Wonder if they do indeed buy a Portuguese club theyd maybe think aboot Lijnders running /Managing it
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5496 on: Today at 01:01:39 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:54:54 pm
Wonder if they do indeed buy a Portuguese club theyd maybe think aboot Lijnders running /Managing it
Would be really interesting if they did that.  Basically, a club to not only help develop players but also develop managers. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5497 on: Today at 01:04:19 pm
Serious question here..

What do people in these roles actually do for the hundreds of thousands of pounds they get paid?

Sporting Director? Chief Executive of Football?

I'm probably a bit of a dinosaur, but why do we need 'execs' like this to have the final say on players?

(I am aware that Edwards did 'unearth' some gems for us (as reported widely)!)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5498 on: Today at 01:05:06 pm
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:40:55 pm
Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?

Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?

Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.

Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.

 

Iraola's been really good, save for the start of the season when they were changing how they play, so no idea what you've been watching there.
The idea we 'fleeced them' for Solanke is pretty funny - he scored the goals to get them promoted and he's worth more than double what they paid for him now

In general his business has been great when judged overall .. they spent a lot since returning to the league but off a profit in previous years and all on younger players who will be sellable if they need/want to and they're producing close to league average underlying numbers with one of the smallest wage bills in the league
Hard not to argue he's significantly over achieved
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5499 on: Today at 01:17:33 pm
Quote from: redintweed on Today at 12:40:55 pm
Is it just me or is Richard Hughes a bit underwhelming as Sporting Director?

Was he in Charge there when we fleeced them for Solanke (which in fairness has proven to be an OK buy on this seasons form) and Ibe?

Presumably he was behind or at least involved in the Gary O'Neill sacking. He has done great at Wolves and did extremely well to keep Bournemouth up last season. Iraola has been underwhelming to me.

Hughes has had no experience at a big club like Liverpool. Perhaps Edwards will still do the identifying of talent and Hughes will do the negotiating. Who knows, but it doesn't seem like a highly ambitious hire to me. Hopefully my doubts are shown up as pessimism and he leads us (along with the new gaffer) to many more trophies.

 

What big club experience did edwards have as a sporting director, before he was given the role at LFC?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5500 on: Today at 01:29:26 pm
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Today at 12:54:54 pm
Wonder if they do indeed buy a Portuguese club theyd maybe think aboot Lijnders running /Managing it

That could be a good shout. It would certainly make sense and perhaps some discussions have already taken place ?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5501 on: Today at 01:30:44 pm
Rumour was yesterday FSG might be looking into buying a French club.  :D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5502 on: Today at 01:31:08 pm
Klopp said Edwards did not try to persuade him to stay as he's "not dumb"  ;D

He also called Edwards' appointment a "top, top solution"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5503 on: Today at 01:32:44 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:44 pm
Rumour was yesterday FSG might be looking into buying a French club.  :D

I will happily volunteer to help out if it somewhere like Provence.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5504 on: Today at 01:33:50 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:30:44 pm
Rumour was yesterday FSG might be looking into buying a French club.  :D

Curious how it would all work if true. Presumably you want a second club to be good enough that young talents can go there and develop before potentially moving to LFC, but not so good that there's a risk of both clubs competing in the Champions League.

I guess we don't fully know how much FSG want a second club to tie in to us. Realistically, if they've built a strong core team at LFC they might see this as more of an opportunity to leverage that expertise to buy a club and increase its value, rather than something that would benefit us directly.
