Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5440 on: Yesterday at 05:16:04 pm
Quote from: Redley on Yesterday at 04:11:12 pm
Loaning our players out...?

Carvalho has had two loans, one sort of success so far and one disaster. Rhys Williams has had two, both didn't work. Nat Phillips has had two, one is doing ok one didnt work at all. Calvin Ramsey has had two and neither look particularly successful. Morton, Beck and Chambers are doing pretty well. Van Den Bergs just a serial loanee at this point. Pitaluga seems to just get random odd clubs from all over the pyramid. The likes of Ojo and Woodburn just got loaned until release. And then we had Awoniyi, where £7 million odd looked good business at the time and then one decent season was worth three times that, and I dare say if Forest sold him now they'd make a profit too.

In terms of getting players ready for the first team we've got Elliott, Bradley and Quansah but I'm pretty sure they'd all have found there way through pretty quickly anyway.
Not every loan is going to work out no matter who it's to, any more than every young prospect can turn into a world beater. Ramsey did brilliantly at Aberdeen and looked like a good shot this season until he got injured, Rhys Williams is simply a League Two player while van den Berg has done pretty well everywhere he's gone and it hasn't made any difference. So if we already have several players who've done well enough in the last two years and it doesn't matter anyway, what's the point? Are mediocre players suddenly going to get much better if they're at a club that's compelled to play them whether they're worthy of a place in the team or not?

Ultimately, the difference maker is our manager, not the loan system. Pretty much all of the Chelsea prospects who staked a place in their first team did so under Lampard because none of the other managers would take a chance. Our prospects came through because Klopp was brave enough to roll the dice. Someone else would have sold them for FFP profits and used the money for expensive 22-year olds from other leagues.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5441 on: Yesterday at 05:22:17 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 04:51:36 pm
The Red Sox have finished last in their division in 3 of the last 4 MLB seasons and the Penguins are currently 7th in an eight-team division. Wouldn't like to see the results if they were trying to lose. ;D

Here we go.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5442 on: Yesterday at 05:25:03 pm
As long as FSG respects a club's history, values, and traditions (which they have done time and again with us) I don't see an issue with adopting to this approach. They are not the type that will buy a club and do a complete rebrand of ala Red Bull or Abu Dhabi Football Group.

There are many cases out there where it would be beneficial for both parties. Take a club like Corinthians for example who is massively in debt. FSG buying them could solve a lot of their problems and they wouldn't lose their identity one bit. While Liverpool in return gets a pipeline to South American players instead of having to pay a premium to Brighton or the Portuguese clubs.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5443 on: Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 04:54:45 pm
From the Times article.

Based on what I've seen of Union they dont exactly play in Brighton's image (a few games this season). Very much sit back and try and counter.


Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5444 on: Yesterday at 05:27:10 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:31:20 pm
Here's an idea ... Everton?  ;D
We already own them.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5445 on: Yesterday at 05:31:39 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:31:42 pm
I don't think the Brazilian league is ideal for player development and is partly why Brazil are falling behind Europe after traditionally being the top talent factory.

The league is badly organised, they play about a million games a year and flair has given away to physicality. It's just full of cloggers and chronic gamesmanship.

The best young Brazilians are best off moving to Europe earlier. I think Fabinho was in Europe by 19. Europe is the best place for players to develop.

The brazilian structure is interesting because while they do play a "million games a year" the squads used are completely different. In the state championships (which are currently being played) they use a lot of academy/fringe players until the knockout rounds. In the national league the squads are more competitive but the main focus is on the Copa Libertadores. In the copa libertadores is where you see the best players of those clubs being played. I dont think the league is badly organized as you suggested, and there are still plenty of players who use flair and have magic like moments. Palmeiras, Flamengo, and Red Bull Bragantino are the three best structured clubs from that league. In brazil you see players as young as 16 get regular minutes which is crucial for development.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5446 on: Yesterday at 05:40:56 pm
I think they should buy a Brazilian team and a Portuguese team, with LFC at the pinnacle.

I think it's too big of a gap from Brazil to Liverpool, but there is obviously lots of young talent in Brazil that we should be working to bring into our sphere, probably via Portugal if we have a club there too. 
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5447 on: Yesterday at 05:49:18 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Based on what I've seen of Union they dont exactly play in Brighton's image (a few games this season). Very much sit back and try and counter.

WHY ARE YOU TAKING IT SO LITERALLY?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5448 on: Yesterday at 05:59:49 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:25:21 pm
Based on what I've seen of Union they dont exactly play in Brighton's image (a few games this season). Very much sit back and try and counter.

They sat deep and countered against us, but in the Belgian league and in most other EL and conference league they play fast-paced, attacking football. They are top of their Belgian league with the best attacking record in the division.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5449 on: Yesterday at 06:30:54 pm
FSGs approach to owning a club will be exactly the same as their approach to owning us - they will put the right people in to run it as a business not as an ego trip. They'll make mistakes as they have with us, but they won't trample on the clubs history or ethos (they've been put in their place when they have done).

The advantages are obvious, they have learned so much from owning us for 14 years, so they have the knowledge and the structure to make another club reasonably successful without doping them. Imagine the cost savings for scouting networks, analysis etc.

The advantage is when they have players that everyone wants, we'll have first refusal. They will also be able to scout and get players they may previously not been able to get.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5450 on: Yesterday at 06:36:22 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:37:00 pm
Fom Joycie's Times article.


Global talent you say?

Let's just buy Real Madrid.  Mbappe and Bellingham to Liverpool.  Easy.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5451 on: Yesterday at 06:40:33 pm
 ;D

Quote
Harry Redknapp speaking about Richard Hughes:

"Richard is so knowledgable, he knows every player around Europe.

You mention a player to him and he can tell you what they had for dinner last night!

He's been a big part of Bournemouth's success with his smart recruitment, he's an encyclopaedia of football.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5452 on: Yesterday at 06:49:46 pm
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5453 on: Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 06:40:33 pm
;D


Every Redknapp quote now feels like it's been captured while he leans of out his car window
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5454 on: Yesterday at 07:00:56 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Every Redknapp quote now feels like it's been captured while he leans of out his car window

Don't know what you mean.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5455 on: Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm
Triffic news that Harry rates Hughes,take it to the bank.  :D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5456 on: Yesterday at 07:10:36 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Yesterday at 06:58:25 pm
Every Redknapp quote now feels like it's been captured while he leans of out his car window

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5457 on: Yesterday at 07:12:53 pm
Edwards back is great news
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5458 on: Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm
Wasn't it Redknapp who gave Edwards his first job at Portsmouth and then took him to Tottenham with him. And then Damien Comolli took him from Tottenham to us.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5459 on: Yesterday at 08:47:14 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm
Wasn't it Redknapp who gave Edwards his first job at Portsmouth and then took him to Tottenham with him. And then Damien Comolli took him from Tottenham to us.

Close. Edwards was an IT teacher in Peterborough. He was then taken on by a football data analyst company called prozone on the recommendation of an ex-team mate Simon Wilson, prozone then placed him at Portsmouth.

It wasn't Redknapp who wanted prozone it was his assistant manager Jim Smith who was the first manager to use prozone when he was manager of Derby.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5460 on: Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
Quote from: Too early for flapjacks? on Yesterday at 07:31:12 pm
Wasn't it Redknapp who gave Edwards his first job at Portsmouth and then took him to Tottenham with him. And then Damien Comolli took him from Tottenham to us.

I dont think Harry would fit the profile of manager FSG is looking for, primarily due to his age. As a safe pair of hands while waiting for one of the up-and-coming managers (Alonso, Amorim, that bloke from PSV), there are also better candidates who are younger.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5461 on: Yesterday at 11:08:09 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
I dont think Harry would fit the profile of manager FSG is looking for, primarily due to his age. As a safe pair of hands while waiting for one of the up-and-coming managers (Alonso, Amorim, that bloke from PSV), there are also better candidates who are younger.
don't say that. He's a fucking football manager... ."
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5462 on: Yesterday at 11:26:44 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 09:10:44 pm
I dont think Harry would fit the profile of manager FSG is looking for, primarily due to his age. As a safe pair of hands while waiting for one of the up-and-coming managers (Alonso, Amorim, that bloke from PSV), there are also better candidates who are younger.

He'd get a nosebleed going north of Watford Gap every day.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5463 on: Today at 02:37:50 am
I will judge Edwards when he does something noteworthy without Klopp in charge of the team. Until then I am not excited by the men in suits.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5464 on: Today at 02:59:36 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:37:50 am
I will judge Edwards when he does something noteworthy without Klopp in charge of the team. Until then I am not excited by the men in suits.
You prefer men without the suits?! :odd
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5465 on: Today at 03:11:01 am
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 02:59:36 am
You prefer men without the suits?! :odd
I only like the Klopp tracksuit.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5466 on: Today at 03:19:19 am
Quote from: Tobelius on Yesterday at 07:09:38 pm
Triffic news that Harry rates Hughes,take it to the bank.  :D

what does arry think of xabi?

this multi club thing is grim. seems like we are trying to exploit any loopholes now before uefa/fifa look into changing the rules when other clubs start doing it. Its obviously ok when oil club does it though with plenty of brown envelopes changing hands.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5467 on: Today at 03:23:59 am
There is no loophole. FSG can buy another club if they want to.  They just have to make sure if it's a club in Europe there is no dircet conflict with us.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5468 on: Today at 04:09:02 am
Quote from: Carra-ton on Today at 02:37:50 am
I will judge Edwards when he does something noteworthy without Klopp in charge of the team. Until then I am not excited by the men in suits.

Buying Bobby Firmino?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5469 on: Today at 05:48:32 am
Quote from: elbow on Today at 04:09:02 am
Buying Bobby Firmino?
Point is I don't think many of the players who are now club legends would have become legends if not for Klopp. If Rodgers had stayed for couple more years, Firmino would have been out without many appearances.
So are Edwards signings good or is Klopp making every player he coaches reach their max potential. I think recruitment is over hyped in modern world and the real skill is getting players to reach their potential.
I highly doubt any other manager in the world would have gotten as much success with the players we recruited. In another universe we might have signed Klinsmann and Salah would have been sold back to Italy.
Knowing how to use the best capabilities of players is something I give Klopp credit for.
For me, Edwards is lucky he had Klopp than the other way around.
