Carvalho has had two loans, one sort of success so far and one disaster. Rhys Williams has had two, both didn't work. Nat Phillips has had two, one is doing ok one didnt work at all. Calvin Ramsey has had two and neither look particularly successful. Morton, Beck and Chambers are doing pretty well. Van Den Bergs just a serial loanee at this point. Pitaluga seems to just get random odd clubs from all over the pyramid. The likes of Ojo and Woodburn just got loaned until release. And then we had Awoniyi, where £7 million odd looked good business at the time and then one decent season was worth three times that, and I dare say if Forest sold him now they'd make a profit too.



In terms of getting players ready for the first team we've got Elliott, Bradley and Quansah but I'm pretty sure they'd all have found there way through pretty quickly anyway.

Not every loan is going to work out no matter who it's to, any more than every young prospect can turn into a world beater. Ramsey did brilliantly at Aberdeen and looked like a good shot this season until he got injured, Rhys Williams is simply a League Two player while van den Berg has done pretty well everywhere he's gone and it hasn't made any difference. So if we already have several players who've done well enough in the last two years and it doesn't matter anyway, what's the point? Are mediocre players suddenly going to get much better if they're at a club that's compelled to play them whether they're worthy of a place in the team or not?Ultimately, the difference maker is our manager, not the loan system. Pretty much all of the Chelsea prospects who staked a place in their first team did so under Lampard because none of the other managers would take a chance. Our prospects came through because Klopp was brave enough to roll the dice. Someone else would have sold them for FFP profits and used the money for expensive 22-year olds from other leagues.