FSGs approach to owning a club will be exactly the same as their approach to owning us - they will put the right people in to run it as a business not as an ego trip. They'll make mistakes as they have with us, but they won't trample on the clubs history or ethos (they've been put in their place when they have done).
The advantages are obvious, they have learned so much from owning us for 14 years, so they have the knowledge and the structure to make another club reasonably successful without doping them. Imagine the cost savings for scouting networks, analysis etc.
The advantage is when they have players that everyone wants, we'll have first refusal. They will also be able to scout and get players they may previously not been able to get.