Yeah, very grim indeed. There's something about the multi-club model that's very anti-football and frankly, I'm with DelTrotter. The current model is working brilliantly, many of the loans have been successful and there's no pressing need to do this.
It does sound very much like Edwards made it a condition of him coming back, so I'd imagine it's more to do with him wanting to stretch his wings at different levels rather than something strictly for the club anyway.
It is this season. It wasn't last season when we were a complete mess.
We were bemoaning missing out on Fernandez who we let go to Benfica or Caicedo with Brighton. The thing is we need to get players like that in early, not when they cost north of £100m. We were a Boehly meltdown and pissing contest away from paying even way more than that for Caicedo.
Bajcetic also made a big impact but Brexit closes that loophole for us to be able to sign the top young talent from abroad. That's where it comes in useful if you've got clubs elsewhere.
Use the Academy to get the best young British players available while we can afford them. Have at least a stake in another club abroad to get the best young foreign talent while we can afford them. Also to give game time to some of our best youngsters, rather than really hit and miss loans elsewhere (Beck in Portugal last season, Carvalho at Leipzig).