« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 487580 times)

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,604
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 03:12:41 pm »
Lots of clubs with fans and a history of their own are doomed to be little more than feeder clubs. It makes me think of the bastards of baseball, where all minor league teams ended up just being affiliated to major league teams, and basically just being a stepping stone for a year on their way to the majors rather than a team being a destination where people would spend their career. How can fans care when the players only want to be good enough to get a move back to the parent club? It's and will always be beneficial for the parent-club or bigger club.
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 03:19:28 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:12:41 pm
Lots of clubs with fans and a history of their own are doomed to be little more than feeder clubs. It makes me think of the bastards of baseball, where all minor league teams ended up just being affiliated to major league teams, and basically just being a stepping stone for a year on their way to the majors rather than a team being a destination where people would spend their career. How can fans care when the players only want to be good enough to get a move back to the parent club? It's and will always be beneficial for the parent-club or bigger club.

Conversely, how many fans have to sit and watch as their poorly run club falls apart or gets left behind? Under the right ownership clubs can enjoy more success without the need for money to be poured in, and in the case of a Brazilian team they're unlikely to be able to hold on to their best players regardless of who the owner is.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 03:21:01 pm »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 03:08:54 pm


I actually find it abhorrent that the football authorities allowed this situation to happen. All these so called feeder clubs, dreams, hopes and autonomous ambitions will fall to the goal of providing the club at the top of ownership pyramid with what they need to be successful. Which kinda kills football for me, it's not been a level playing field or at least a closer one for quite some time now - but this very much buries the dreams of those clubs further down the food chain, as they become subservient.

Yeah it's shit. There may be benefits to it but I hate the idea and I'd rather every club was just themselves than one existing somewhere in the middle of say the French league just to make players for us. Speaking of the French league you'll currently find Strasbourg fans protesting to get rid of Boehly as they sit just a point above relegation having signed a load of young players to benefittttt.......Chelsea. What fun eh? Now no doubt ours would be better run but then that's unfair on other teams in the league too. I just hate the idea of it.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,339
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 03:22:36 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 01:55:09 pm
Any news on who he's bringing with him? Heard he's bringing a mathematician, a different kind of mathematician and a statistician.

Theyre a colorful bunch. Theyve been dubbed the three musketeers
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Zaffarious

  • likes 2 mins from the toilet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,831
  • Militant Fan
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 03:24:10 pm »
i am dead against football club owners owning multiple clubs,. it should be outright banned if its in any of the top 5 league of each continent or something similar. sadly everyone is doing it now and using it to get around ffp. i have no doubt we will be doing the same considering what city getaway with,
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 03:25:22 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Today at 02:55:06 pm
All clubs are feeder clubs to the big...clubs.

Don't really have an issue with this on initial look.

You are right, that's how the game is now, it is a bit depressing to me though. The idea of Liverpool taking over a club which has probably functioned as a community asset for a century or so doesn't sit right with me.

Even if it was to be a club across the globe who averaged a thousand fans a game it'd not feel right. By all means explore more investment into foreign academies and recruitment/loans but to create this 'portfolio' of football clubs sounds shite. Why is that word even a thing in this sport?

If we are to do so it'd be nice if the club's fans could actually be consulted, maybe if they feel they're in a position where they need it desperately, but I can't see it though. I think most will get behind it from our end but I hope they don't try and justify it as being any different to what City and Chelsea do.
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online Greg86

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 373
  • Self Amortizing
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 03:27:36 pm »
I don't have a major issue with the principle of multi club ownership, done right it can be beneficial for all parties, and I'd hope that we'd look at doing it well, not just to effectively asset strip another club. I don't believe you should be able to have any investment in 2 clubs within the same authority though, e.g. 2 under UEFA.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,396
  • Seis Veces
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 03:31:20 pm »
Here's an idea ... Everton?  ;D
Logged
Proud follower of the city's junior, and far more successful footballing side

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 8 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,180
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 03:32:32 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:59:49 pm
Adapt or Die.

We lost out to the mancs for over a deccade in the 90's because we didn't adapt to the changing landscape.

Just grim, Samie.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 03:36:03 pm »
I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.

A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.

Imagine that club has a local young player coming through who'll never be good enough for us but would be good enough for them. The fans would love him and he'd go on to be a club legend that the local community would never forget. But instead of that happening, we just tell them that we have a better player and he plays instead of him. And in a few years we'll take said player and plonk another prospect in his place.

I hate where football is heading. And the fact that it looks like we have to join in, in order to keep up saddens me immensely.
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,659
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 03:45:55 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:36:03 pm
I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.

A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.


Almost every professional club has owners though, we wouldn't be buying a club from its fans - no idea what an ownership change has to do with changing 100 years of history.. it depends how the owners run the club
Our owners happen to be pretty good as it goes, haven't seen our communcity or history being lost ....
« Last Edit: Today at 03:47:44 pm by JackWard33 »
Logged

Offline neil4ad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 03:46:02 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:36:03 pm
I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.

A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.

Imagine that club has a local young player coming through who'll never be good enough for us but would be good enough for them. The fans would love him and he'd go on to be a club legend that the local community would never forget. But instead of that happening, we just tell them that we have a better player and he plays instead of him. And in a few years we'll take said player and plonk another prospect in his place.

I hate where football is heading. And the fact that it looks like we have to join in, in order to keep up saddens me immensely.

Hypothetically, would UEFA be able to implement rules across Europe and UK to regulate this? I doubt this will ever happen, but just curious.
Logged
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,132
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 03:50:15 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:36:03 pm
I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.

A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.

Imagine that club has a local young player coming through who'll never be good enough for us but would be good enough for them. The fans would love him and he'd go on to be a club legend that the local community would never forget. But instead of that happening, we just tell them that we have a better player and he plays instead of him. And in a few years we'll take said player and plonk another prospect in his place.

I hate where football is heading. And the fact that it looks like we have to join in, in order to keep up saddens me immensely.

The flipside is that owners like FSG could come in and improve youth training facilities, coaching at all levels, marketing, and use our own analytics pipeline to improve them in the transfer market. Our owners have shown no interest in blocking the pathway of youngsters at LFC, there's no reason to believe they would do the same at another club given their approach to spending. They'd also be introducing this club to the LFC fanbase, which I'm sure would have plenty of upside.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5413 on: Today at 03:52:10 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 03:45:55 pm
Almost every professional club has owners though, we wouldn't be buying a club from its fans - no idea what an ownership change has to do with changing 100 years of history.. it depends how the owners run the club
Our owners happen to be pretty good as it goes, haven't seen our communcity or history being lost ....
Imagine if FSG had bought Leicester when they were in League One, no PL title for them.
Logged

Online OkieRedman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5414 on: Today at 03:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:36:03 pm
I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.

A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.

Imagine that club has a local young player coming through who'll never be good enough for us but would be good enough for them. The fans would love him and he'd go on to be a club legend that the local community would never forget. But instead of that happening, we just tell them that we have a better player and he plays instead of him. And in a few years we'll take said player and plonk another prospect in his place.

I hate where football is heading. And the fact that it looks like we have to join in, in order to keep up saddens me immensely.

And the new prospect is still better than their Roy of the Rovers. There is zero chance they buy a new club and do not try to win whatever league they are in. They are business men yes, but they are also sportsmen. They want to win. 
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5415 on: Today at 03:56:06 pm »
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 03:53:58 pm
And the new prospect is still better than their Roy of the Rovers. There is zero chance they buy a new club and do not try to win whatever league they are in. They are business men yes, but they are also sports men. They want to win.
He might be better, but he'll be gone in a couple of years. No connection to the community, just a loan player basically.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,346
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5416 on: Today at 03:59:14 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:55:15 pm
Yeah, very grim indeed. There's something about the multi-club model that's very anti-football and frankly, I'm with DelTrotter. The current model is working brilliantly, many of the loans have been successful and there's no pressing need to do this.

It does sound very much like Edwards made it a condition of him coming back, so I'd imagine it's more to do with him wanting to stretch his wings at different levels rather than something strictly for the club anyway.

It is this season. It wasn't last season when we were a complete mess.

We were bemoaning missing out on Fernandez who we let go to Benfica or Caicedo with Brighton. The thing is we need to get players like that in early, not when they cost north of £100m. We were a Boehly meltdown and pissing contest away from paying even way more than that for Caicedo.

Bajcetic also made a big impact but Brexit closes that loophole for us to be able to sign the top young talent from abroad. That's where it comes in useful if you've got clubs elsewhere.

Use the Academy to get the best young British players available while we can afford them. Have at least a stake in another club abroad to get the best young foreign talent while we can afford them. Also to give game time to some of our best youngsters, rather than really hit and miss loans elsewhere (Beck in Portugal last season, Carvalho at Leipzig).
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,690
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5417 on: Today at 03:59:23 pm »
Southampton used to be our feeder club.
Logged

Online wemmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,848
  • "Do it half-assed. That's the American Way!"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5418 on: Today at 04:01:13 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 03:12:41 pm
Lots of clubs with fans and a history of their own are doomed to be little more than feeder clubs. It makes me think of the bastards of baseball, where all minor league teams ended up just being affiliated to major league teams, and basically just being a stepping stone for a year on their way to the majors rather than a team being a destination where people would spend their career. How can fans care when the players only want to be good enough to get a move back to the parent club? It's and will always be beneficial for the parent-club or bigger club.

Doomed might be a little strong if we're talking about minor league teams in baseball. They are loved by locals and are affordable. I was marooned for a year in Iowa once upon time. Their local AAA team is the Cubs affiliate. The core of their World Series-winning team played the entire season there before their call up. Every game was sold out. Everyone knew they'd be called up to the majors, but it didn't stop the supporters from enjoying seeing incredible young talent play. Tickets were $15 dollars for good seats. (I was very nearly decapitated by a foul ball from Kris Bryant on one occasion.) The minor league system is popular. Supporters in the U.S. aren't so concerned with players coming and going. They just enjoy the game. And they can afford to enjoy it.

I don't know if that will translate to Europe, but it works in the U.S.     
« Last Edit: Today at 04:05:26 pm by wemmick »
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,918
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5419 on: Today at 04:01:30 pm »
Any chance someone who's discussing the multi club stuff could start a thread for that so this is free to discuss the nerds please 👍
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,598
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5420 on: Today at 04:02:30 pm »
Quote
Richard Hughes has a good relationship with Xabi Alonso's agent, Inaki Ibanez, having appointed his other client, Andoni Iraola at Bournemouth.
Logged

Online Redley

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,037
  • Turned doubters to believers
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5421 on: Today at 04:11:12 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 02:55:15 pm
Yeah, very grim indeed. There's something about the multi-club model that's very anti-football and frankly, I'm with DelTrotter. The current model is working brilliantly, many of the loans have been successful and there's no pressing need to do this.

It does sound very much like Edwards made it a condition of him coming back, so I'd imagine it's more to do with him wanting to stretch his wings at different levels rather than something strictly for the club anyway.

Loaning our players out...?

Carvalho has had two loans, one sort of success so far and one disaster. Rhys Williams has had two, both didn't work. Nat Phillips has had two, one is doing ok one didnt work at all. Calvin Ramsey has had two and neither look particularly successful. Morton, Beck and Chambers are doing pretty well. Van Den Bergs just a serial loanee at this point. Pitaluga seems to just get random odd clubs from all over the pyramid. The likes of Ojo and Woodburn just got loaned until release. And then we had Awoniyi, where £7 million odd looked good business at the time and then one decent season was worth three times that, and I dare say if Forest sold him now they'd make a profit too.

In terms of getting players ready for the first team we've got Elliott, Bradley and Quansah but I'm pretty sure they'd all have found there way through pretty quickly anyway.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 