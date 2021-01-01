I'm all for creating partnerships that mutually benefit both clubs when their goals align, but I'm dead against buying other clubs outright.



A club has its own links to its community and probably a hundred years plus of history. To say that's that, and you do it our way from now on won't ever sit right with me.



Imagine that club has a local young player coming through who'll never be good enough for us but would be good enough for them. The fans would love him and he'd go on to be a club legend that the local community would never forget. But instead of that happening, we just tell them that we have a better player and he plays instead of him. And in a few years we'll take said player and plonk another prospect in his place.



I hate where football is heading. And the fact that it looks like we have to join in, in order to keep up saddens me immensely.