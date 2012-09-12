« previous next »
I'm torn on this, I don't like the idea of it, but it's the way football is going and we can't be left behind.  There's a lot of potential benefits.

It's one of those setups that can be beneficial for both clubs or can be abused for the benefit of the parent club. I don't think we'll go the route of the latter as that's typically for clubs looking to circumvent FFP, and our owners have shown no interest in putting their own money into the club.
Yeah I'd imagine this is the sort of thing we'd be engaging in more. I just hope we don't tinker with how we've been doing loans. We've perfected a system that allows players who have been playing in League One to progress into the first team the following season. That needs to be maintained, as does the Academy's links to the first team that are a massive selling point for attracting domestic talent

Not to get all Brexit but I'd imagine the more localish lads would continue down that route and we'd start bringing in more 16-18 stars from around the world and they'd go to our "2nd" club.

But yes, we've done exceptionally well at bringing in players and getting them good loans and then introducing them to the first team.
The best recent example is probably Enzo Fernandez, our stat guys identified him but he didn't have the experience so we didn't move on him when he was available for £10mil.
Would he have agreed to move to let's say Belgium on loan over a first team spot at Benfica who have a history of getting players massive moves?

Also feels a bit  of a weak excuse/reason given the money we spent on Ramsay and Carvalho that summer who were hardly experienced at a high level.
I'm assuming the idea is rather than paying a premium for the likes of Keita, Szoboszlai or Konate, we'd be effectively looking at cutting out the middle man
You pay the premium because it's more of a guarantee of success as they've proven themselves more at a good level in the champions league/Bundesliga. You need the middle man to help you identify who is better when they step up through the levels.
Would he have agreed to move to let's say Belgium on loan over a first team spot at Benfica who have a history of getting players massive moves?

Also feels a bit  of a weak excuse/reason given the money we spent on Ramsay and Carvalho that summer who were hardly experienced at a high level.You pay the premium because it's more of a guarantee of success as they've proven themselves more at a good level in the champions league/Bundesliga. You need the middle man to help you identify who is better when they step up through the levels.

Worked ok for Mitoma and Caicedo at Brighton, hopefully it's more like their model.
Last bit is daft, plenty involved in this model are shit, Strasbourg fans have been protesting about it recently, others get relegated etc etc.
Most of his post is daft.  He's right that nobody is putting a gun to the heads of the owners of these clubs but what is good for the owner and what the fans want is often very different.  A bad owner is a bad owner but being a feeder club in a multi-club model is bleak.

Girona is a bad example as City Group is a bottomless pit of a multi-club model.  This season is also a major outlier for them having been relegated as part of the City Group and then spending three seasons in the second tier of Spanish football before this season.

Imagine being part of a 777 Partners multi-club group  :o
Worked ok for Mitoma and Caicedo at Brighton, hopefully it's more like their model.
Because they sell players to give the next lot plenty first team minutes. That's why it's a success, same as Salzburg/Leipzig. There's a reason why Brighton are midtable. Not all are good enough when they get that chance, or are to young. But you get those players by promising them a clear pathway. Can't imagine a scenario where we sell Diaz/Jots and bring in someone who's scored 5 goals in Belgium and say there you go.
Most of his post is daft.  He's right that nobody is putting a gun to the heads of the owners of these clubs but what is good for the owner and what the fans want is often very different.  A bad owner is a bad owner but being a feeder club in a multi-club model is bleak.

Girona is a bad example as City Group is a bottomless pit of a multi-club model.  This season is also a major outlier for them having been relegated as part of the City Group and then spending three seasons in the second tier of Spanish football before this season.

Imagine being part of a 777 Partners multi-club group  :o

Very bleak. No club's purpose should be to feed another club their talent and promise.
The best recent example is probably Enzo Fernandez, our stat guys identified him but he didn't have the experience so we didn't move on him when he was available for £10mil.

But he'd still be like "nah thanks" when its a choice of our small feeder club somewhere over Benfica.
We've been targeting players at that age where their market value is just about to explode, but that's a very narrow market to work in and I'd imagine as other clubs get aboard the analytics train competition will become more fierce. We've already seen Chelsea come along and start throwing huge fees and wages at players we were likely interested in.

A multi-club approach seems like a way to get players even earlier, but putting them in a club a level down where they can get a lot of games and the level they need to reach to be considered a success isn't as high. I'd imagine such an approach has a couple of benefits; the first is that FSG have acquired a lot of expertise over the years so leveraging that expertise to buy another club, run them better and increase the value of the club makes sense, and then having the ability to move players between clubs for fair fees gives both clubs an advantage.
But he'd still be like "nah thanks" when its a choice of our small feeder club somewhere over Benfica.

You do understand we sign the player right? We just loan them out to gain experience. Hardly an impossible sell.
I am going to sit down and have a little cry.
But he'd still be like "nah thanks" when its a choice of our small feeder club somewhere over Benfica.

Whilst I'm sure some players might think like that, others will most definitely choose the feeder club option because then they have a clear and much easier path to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

For every Enzo Fernandez a club like Benfica signs and moves on, there are dozens of others that don't impress and slip back down the pyramid or end up getting stuck.
You do understand we sign the player right? We just loan them out to gain experience. Hardly an impossible sell.

Great, then just loan him out, FSG don't need to buy another club to do that. We seemed to cope alright without buying Blackburn, Bolton or Bristol Rovers during the Harvey, Bradley and Quansah loans.
Great, then just loan him out, FSG don't need to buy another club to do that. We seemed to cope alright without buying Blackburn, Bolton or Bristol Rovers during the Harvey, Bradley and Quansah loans.

Another stellar contribution to a thread. Nice one.
Fom Joycie's Times article.

FSG want a second club in which Liverpool can attract 𝙂𝙇𝙊𝘽𝘼𝙇 talent from.

Another stellar contribution to a thread. Nice one.

Hahaha you absolutely cant stand it when your points are shown to be a load of shit, I love it.

You picked the absolute worst possible example for it  ;D
Great, then just loan him out, FSG don't need to buy another club to do that. We seemed to cope alright without buying Blackburn, Bolton or Bristol Rovers during the Harvey, Bradley and Quansah loans.

Are you for real? Have you seen how many failed loans we've had over recent seasons?

Loaning players out is a complete lottery in terms of game time and system. Even injury prevention. All of that is controlled through owning another club. And likely at a higher level than Bolton and Bristol Rovers too.
Whilst I'm sure some players might think like that, others will most definitely choose the feeder club option because then they have a clear and much easier path to one of the biggest clubs in the world.

For every Enzo Fernandez a club like Benfica signs and moves on, there are dozens of others that don't impress and slip back down the pyramid or end up getting stuck.

And where does the Academy sit amongst all of this? It seems mad when it's actually giving us results we look to spread ourselves even wider. We shouldn't be blocking anyone's path to the first team.
Grim to see that we seem to be heading down the road of multiclub ownership. Looks very much like a pretty defeatist"If you can't beat them, join them" move on an organisational level by FSG. That's the effect of disinterest and toothless enforcement of financial rules around football, sadly.
And where does the Academy sit amongst all of this? It seems mad when it's actually giving us results we look to spread ourselves even wider. We shouldn't be blocking anyone's path to the first team.

The Academy sits where it currently sits? Some will hopefully progress better/quicker by being able to be loaned to the second club/s, whilst others will stay and if they're good enough get chances.

Any signings made from the feeder clubs aren't going to be instead of promoting an Academy prospect. They'll be first team ready so it will be instead of spending more on our normal transfers. This then frees up more money for when we need to make those transfers or on wages etc.

Are you for real? Have you seen how many failed loans we've had over recent seasons?

Loaning players out is a complete lottery in terms of game time and system. Even injury prevention. All of that is controlled through owning another club. And likely at a higher level than Bolton and Bristol Rovers too.

It's about having another club playing the same way as well like our academy players do, therefore find playing in our fist team more seamless.

EFL clubs chop and change managers so there's little stability. The Bradley loan worked well, but plenty of times we loan our better youngsters out and they don't play.
And where does the Academy sit amongst all of this? It seems mad when it's actually giving us results we look to spread ourselves even wider. We shouldn't be blocking anyone's path to the first team.

The academy has always had the issue of not offering enough game time for players, and the level is too low for players around that 19-21 age range that we could potentially be looking to sign.

A second club potentially benefits the academy, as it means young talent we find can be bought by the other club rather than going into the academy and taking minutes away from youth players. Carvalho is an example of a player that may have benefitted from going into a smaller club first while being provided support by our coaches and a path to our team later on.
