We've been targeting players at that age where their market value is just about to explode, but that's a very narrow market to work in and I'd imagine as other clubs get aboard the analytics train competition will become more fierce. We've already seen Chelsea come along and start throwing huge fees and wages at players we were likely interested in.



A multi-club approach seems like a way to get players even earlier, but putting them in a club a level down where they can get a lot of games and the level they need to reach to be considered a success isn't as high. I'd imagine such an approach has a couple of benefits; the first is that FSG have acquired a lot of expertise over the years so leveraging that expertise to buy another club, run them better and increase the value of the club makes sense, and then having the ability to move players between clubs for fair fees gives both clubs an advantage.