Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:38:12 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:46:43 am
Leipzig have signed Upamecano, Keita, Szoboslai, Sesko, Laimer, Hwang and Sabitzer from Salzburg. There is enormous profit for them there as well as success on the pitch. That's the blueprint really (without Leipzig having the problem of not being able to keep the players).

Man City haven't had too many players play for other City Football Group clubs that have gone on to be successful for them, but they've made a shit ton on player sales following loans to them. Some high profile ones include Angelino, Douglas Luiz, Yangel Herrera and Aaron Mooy.

Brighton sent Mitoma, Adringa and Ulloa to Union on loan.

The words "high profile" are doing a lot of heavy lifting there
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:39:11 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:36:12 pm
This is a good thing, isn't it?

Yes, very much so.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:39:39 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 12:33:13 pm
Why is he so excited about the the opportunity "to acquire and oversee an additional club"? Wording there is quite odd.

For a person in his job that seems like a massive and novel task - to be charged with buying a football club.

It's like a cook going from McDonald's to a fine dining restaurant to running his own restaurant

Professionally he probably is really excited
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:41:43 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:36:54 pm
We've joined the dark side

Leipzig has been doing it for years. Brighton have recently.

It is the way of football and largely seems effective
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:47:31 pm
Good to see Edwards back, pretty against the idea of the multi-club model and really don't think it's going to have any massive benefit to us. Think we'd always be better investing that kind of money in the acadmey first
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:50:05 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 12:18:18 pm


Multi club model it is then.

So we're going the multi-club route  :puke2 One of the things I despise about modern football.


Welcome home Edwards.

Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:42:29 am
Going to be funny when he sells Salah and Van Dijk ala Coutinho to build his next dynasty ;)

He can easily fetch £200m for Salah  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:52:31 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 12:41:43 pm
Leipzig has been doing it for years. Brighton have recently.

It is the way of football and largely seems effective
Effective if you repeatedly create pathways for these players like Brighton and Leipzig. For us it's more likely to be a FFP thing which would be solving an problem that doesn't exist for us
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 12:55:48 pm
Well I must say this is all rather exciting.

Hoping the multi club stuff is more about finding pathways for young players to go and play football, more partnerships rather than community assets being taken over to exist primarily for Liverpool FC. Just do a partnership with Liverpool Montevideo, that'd be cool.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:00:19 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:52:31 pm
Effective if you repeatedly create pathways for these players like Brighton and Leipzig. For us it's more likely to be a FFP thing which would be solving an problem that doesn't exist for us

What makes you think it will be an FFP thing rather than creating avenues for players?

We don't have an issue with FFP, what we do have an "issue" with is bags of real talented youngsters who need either a route to getting experience or a platform to be in the shop window.

We also are risk averse with signings which can be mitigated by having something of a developmental team

Why would we employ the big analytics guy to buy a shell club for spending rather than to build an actual support network of talent
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:05:30 pm
Edwards in effect replaces Mike Gordon as CEO of football. Wouldnt be at all surprised to see them acquire other clubs.

Excellent appointment which gives the club continuity in a time of uncertainty
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:05:37 pm
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 12:55:48 pm
Well I must say this is all rather exciting.

Hoping the multi club stuff is more about finding pathways for young players to go and play football, more partnerships rather than community assets being taken over to exist primarily for Liverpool FC. Just do a partnership with Liverpool Montevideo, that'd be cool.

Got to be the Ev... can use BMD for reserve fixtures.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:05:39 pm
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 12:31:44 pm
Look at Girona who have been told in no uncertain terms to fuck off once they even challenged Citys potential participation in next seasons CL 

Leipzig and Salzburg don't seem to have similar issues though correct?

It's also possible we'd look at a club in South America where it's not an issue, or a club lower down where potential CL participation isn't an issue.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:08:03 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 11:19:26 am
Happy with this, a few caveats though

1. Will Alonso be happy to cede a lot of transfer decision-making to someone else? I suppose he will have to be if he wants the job.

2. This is going to impact on contracts significantly. FSG like Edwards because he takes emotion out of it. I would imagine he would not have sanctioned some of the new deals Klopp offered to the likes of Henderson, Milner, Fabinho etc. in recent seasons. He will be more ruthless and will base decisions mainly on data and have no compunction about releasing players if their numbers drop, rather than reward loyalty or years in service as Klopp does.
1. Yes. Nearly all sane clubs operate this way
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 01:09:06 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:05:30 pm
Edwards in effect replaces Mike Gordon as CEO of football. Wouldnt be at all surprised to see them acquire other clubs.

Excellent appointment which gives the club continuity in a time of uncertainty

I hate this idea of acquiring more clubs. The whole sport gets shadier and shadier, why is any of this a good idea. We'll end up in a world where a number of clubs have the same owners with all the conflict of interest that comes with it. I don't get why anyone cannot see the dangers.
