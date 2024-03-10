Without Edwards making the calls we replaced Gini with an aging and injury prone Thiago on big wages, gave a declining Henderson big wages, and followed it up by spending what little we had available on Gakpo instead of a midfielder. The result was our worst season under Klopp and no CL football this season, further restricting our ability to spend. Didn't Klopp also want to sign players like Gotze and Brandt instead of the forward line that won us the league?



If Rodgers had been given final say we would have gone full Everton and signed every "Prem proven" player who had a good season.



There's a conflict of interest with the manager getting control, as they tend to largely think short term to mitigate the risk of getting sacked, whereas the people behind the scenes tend to look more long term. As long as the people making the decisions are willing to discuss targets heavily with the manager, and Edwards has shown zero indication that he isn't, then there isn't an issue.



I thought all our managers under FSG had the final say on transfers?Now you want to blame Kloppo for anything you consider to be a bad decision whilst anything you consider to be a good decision was down to Edwards. Let's get a few things clear here Klopp wanted to keep Gini. It was the club that didn't offer him a new deal. With Gini allowed to leave on a free Klopp then needed a controller that is why we signed Thiago. The farcical part was that we had to sell Lovren to fund the Thiago deal. That was the summer of 2020 Edwards didn't leave for another two years. Talking about twisting things.That isn't Klopp making poor decisions it is what happens when there is no investment in the playing squad. The same thing with Henderson we clearly didn't have the funds to bring in a replacement. Ironically without that new contract we wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson.So the owners were lying when they said the manager has the final say?