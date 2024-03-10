« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 482062 times)

Offline Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5200 on: Yesterday at 12:00:23 am »
I've heard Eddie wants to replace the tea lady with his mates mum, I think it's the start of a coup.
Online RedG13

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5201 on: Yesterday at 01:13:07 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on March 10, 2024, 11:39:07 am
Each of our managers under FSG have had the final say on transfers 
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.
Offline neil4ad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5202 on: Yesterday at 05:34:41 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on March 10, 2024, 11:36:39 am
To be a successful Coach you need an element of control. Alonso is going to be the most sought after Coach on the planet in the summer. For me, his decision may well be made by which club offers him the most control.

The leaks suggest that Edwards wants total control to come back. That is not a good scenario for a Coach to come into.
This is exactly why I am worried for his return, and the structure that FSG is putting in place.
Offline No666

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5203 on: Yesterday at 06:48:43 am »
"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.
Offline BarryCrocker

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5204 on: Yesterday at 07:06:46 am »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 06:48:43 am
"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.

I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5205 on: Yesterday at 09:31:52 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

I don't think it's much of a hindrance, also worth remembering he's just a consultant for that company - it's Ian Graham who actually owns it and who is the only director in it.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5206 on: Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

He's already locked in with us. He's just an advisor on Ludo.
Offline Red Cactii

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5207 on: Yesterday at 01:22:47 pm »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

There was an article in The Athletic that hes a non-executive director so he has no barrier to being employed at a club.

Cant get over the shouts on previous pages about Rodgers getting shafted by Edwards. Rodgers wanted to bring in Benteke after an achilles rupture, Edwards and the transfer committee wanted to bring in players like Firmino. I know what Id rather hitch my wagon to; not the guy that gets Neil Ashton to do hit pieces for him.
Offline Fromola

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5208 on: Yesterday at 02:15:16 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 01:13:07 am
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.

It's also about having a proper process and strategy when it comes to signings. Edwards is capable of that as well, as he is a good strategist.

Under Rodgers, his picks nobody else wanted (Benteke, Borini and the like) and a lot of committee picks he didn't really want, but they'd compromise on them. I.e. he'll accept Firmino in exchange for getting Benteke, but he didn't want Firmino and the committee/Edwards didn't want Benteke, therefore both signings will flop (under that regime).

It didn't help back then either that a no mark in Ian Ayre was running things with an ear in both camps. 2016-2018 we were really on our game and then off it again 2019-2022 once the Klopp/Edwards/Gordon structure started to unravel.

Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5209 on: Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on March 10, 2024, 01:39:35 pm
Without Edwards making the calls we replaced Gini with an aging and injury prone Thiago on big wages, gave a declining Henderson big wages, and followed it up by spending what little we had available on Gakpo instead of a midfielder. The result was our worst season under Klopp and no CL football this season, further restricting our ability to spend. Didn't Klopp also want to sign players like Gotze and Brandt instead of the forward line that won us the league?

I thought all our managers under FSG had the final say on transfers?

Now you want to blame Kloppo for anything you consider to be a bad decision whilst anything you consider to be a good decision was down to Edwards. Let's get a few things clear here Klopp wanted to keep Gini. It was the club that didn't offer him a new deal. With Gini allowed to leave on a free Klopp then needed a controller that is why we signed Thiago. The farcical part was that we had to sell Lovren to fund the Thiago deal. That was the summer of 2020 Edwards didn't leave for another two years. Talking about twisting things.

That isn't Klopp making poor decisions it is what happens when there is no investment in the playing squad. The same thing with Henderson we clearly didn't have the funds to bring in a replacement. Ironically without that new contract we wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson.



Quote from: Schmidt on March 10, 2024, 01:39:35 pm

If Rodgers had been given final say we would have gone full Everton and signed every "Prem proven" player who had a good season.

There's a conflict of interest with the manager getting control, as they tend to largely think short term to mitigate the risk of getting sacked, whereas the people behind the scenes tend to look more long term. As long as the people making the decisions are willing to discuss targets heavily with the manager, and Edwards has shown zero indication that he isn't, then there isn't an issue.

So the owners were lying when they said the manager has the final say?
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5210 on: Yesterday at 05:08:49 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 01:21:42 pm
He's already locked in with us. He's just an advisor on Ludo.

Never realised Ludo was that complicated. :D
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5211 on: Yesterday at 05:18:44 pm »
Those squares are complicated Al.  :D
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5212 on: Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm »
This man told us to move on...  ;D

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1767241828145983757

Quote
Jurgen Klopp's power has grown and grown during his time at Liverpool.

@Simon_Hughes__says Michael Edwards' expected return will reset the balance at the club for whoever the new manager is...
Offline reddebs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5213 on: Yesterday at 07:20:07 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:07:37 pm
This man told us to move on...  ;D

https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1767241828145983757

I love how pricks like him in the media are trying to set the agenda that Jürgen is something of a problem at the club.

Fucking shit stirring dickheads 😡
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5214 on: Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm »
To be honest Debs I think we all know the next manager won't have the same power as Klopp ended up with. He got there because of the sucess that came.  If Xabi coems in and wins a league or Champions League then his power would start to grow too.
Offline Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5215 on: Yesterday at 07:34:08 pm »
Whoever joins will have to have massive self-belief. Imagine following on from Klopp. How do you improve on such perfection and greatness? It must be how the new boyfriend felt when they got together with an ex of mine.

Offline Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5216 on: Yesterday at 07:37:07 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm
Now you want to blame Kloppo for anything you consider to be a bad decision whilst anything you consider to be a good decision was down to Edwards.

Spoken without a hint of self-awareness.

You've taken the leaks about Edwards getting more control, applied it directly to transfers in a very black and white fashion, and used it to fabricate a scenario where it causes us to miss out on prospective managers.
Offline reddebs

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5217 on: Yesterday at 07:50:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
To be honest Debs I think we all know the next manager won't have the same power as Klopp ended up with. He got there because of the sucess that came.  If Xabi coems in and wins a league or Champions League then his power would start to grow too.

Course they wont but so long as we're winning who gives a fuck who gets to dick swing 🤷
Offline afc tukrish

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5218 on: Yesterday at 08:04:08 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 07:23:00 pm
To be honest Debs I think we all know the next manager won't have the same power as Klopp ended up with. He got there because of the sucess that came.  If Xabi coems in and wins a league or Champions League then his power would start to grow too.

And to be honest, we all know Simon Hughes is a petulant, spiteful, butt-hurt dickhead...
Offline Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5219 on: Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 07:37:07 pm
Spoken without a hint of self-awareness.

You've taken the leaks about Edwards getting more control, applied it directly to transfers in a very black and white fashion, and used it to fabricate a scenario where it causes us to miss out on prospective managers.

The really funny thing is that you are somehow trying to portray Kloppo as a power-mad control freak and that things have gone tits up since Edwards left.

I would love you to explain how we have managed to compete for a quadruple in two of the last three seasons.
Offline Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5220 on: Yesterday at 11:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:04:40 pm
The really funny thing is that you are somehow trying to portray Kloppo as a power-mad control freak and that things have gone tits up since Edwards left.

I would love you to explain how we have managed to compete for a quadruple in two of the last three seasons.

That's not at all what I was doing, I was showing how absurd it is to cherry pick facts and make endless assumptions to push an agenda.
Online elbow

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5221 on: Today at 02:01:39 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 12:00:23 am
I've heard Eddie wants to replace the tea lady with his mates mum, I think it's the start of a cuppa.

Fixed that for you.
Online Historical Fool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5222 on: Today at 02:12:18 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm
I thought all our managers under FSG had the final say on transfers?

Now you want to blame Kloppo for anything you consider to be a bad decision whilst anything you consider to be a good decision was down to Edwards. Let's get a few things clear here Klopp wanted to keep Gini. It was the club that didn't offer him a new deal. With Gini allowed to leave on a free Klopp then needed a controller that is why we signed Thiago. The farcical part was that we had to sell Lovren to fund the Thiago deal. That was the summer of 2020 Edwards didn't leave for another two years. Talking about twisting things.

That isn't Klopp making poor decisions it is what happens when there is no investment in the playing squad. The same thing with Henderson we clearly didn't have the funds to bring in a replacement. Ironically without that new contract we wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson.



So the owners were lying when they said the manager has the final say?

You had literally spent years telling us that while Rodgers said he had the final say, he didnt really mean it because transfer committee and FSG something, and that while Klopp says he has the final say, he was lying and actually really didnt because FSG something. Seems to be a very flexible viewpoint you have when it comes to interpretation of facts and what people say 
