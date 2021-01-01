« previous next »
I've heard Eddie wants to replace the tea lady with his mates mum, I think it's the start of a coup.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Each of our managers under FSG have had the final say on transfers 
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:39 am
To be a successful Coach you need an element of control. Alonso is going to be the most sought after Coach on the planet in the summer. For me, his decision may well be made by which club offers him the most control.

The leaks suggest that Edwards wants total control to come back. That is not a good scenario for a Coach to come into.
This is exactly why I am worried for his return, and the structure that FSG is putting in place.
"A lot of football success is in the mind. You must believe you are the best and then make sure that you are. In my time at Anfield we always said we had the best two teams on Merseyside, Liverpool and Liverpool reserves." -Bill Shankly

"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:48:43 am
"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.

I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

I don't think it's much of a hindrance, also worth remembering he's just a consultant for that company - it's Ian Graham who actually owns it and who is the only director in it.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

He's already locked in with us. He's just an advisor on Ludo.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

There was an article in The Athletic that hes a non-executive director so he has no barrier to being employed at a club.

Cant get over the shouts on previous pages about Rodgers getting shafted by Edwards. Rodgers wanted to bring in Benteke after an achilles rupture, Edwards and the transfer committee wanted to bring in players like Firmino. I know what Id rather hitch my wagon to; not the guy that gets Neil Ashton to do hit pieces for him.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:13:07 am
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.

It's also about having a proper process and strategy when it comes to signings. Edwards is capable of that as well, as he is a good strategist.

Under Rodgers, his picks nobody else wanted (Benteke, Borini and the like) and a lot of committee picks he didn't really want, but they'd compromise on them. I.e. he'll accept Firmino in exchange for getting Benteke, but he didn't want Firmino and the committee/Edwards didn't want Benteke, therefore both signings will flop (under that regime).

It didn't help back then either that a no mark in Ian Ayre was running things with an ear in both camps. 2016-2018 we were really on our game and then off it again 2019-2022 once the Klopp/Edwards/Gordon structure started to unravel.

Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:39:35 pm
Without Edwards making the calls we replaced Gini with an aging and injury prone Thiago on big wages, gave a declining Henderson big wages, and followed it up by spending what little we had available on Gakpo instead of a midfielder. The result was our worst season under Klopp and no CL football this season, further restricting our ability to spend. Didn't Klopp also want to sign players like Gotze and Brandt instead of the forward line that won us the league?

I thought all our managers under FSG had the final say on transfers?

Now you want to blame Kloppo for anything you consider to be a bad decision whilst anything you consider to be a good decision was down to Edwards. Let's get a few things clear here Klopp wanted to keep Gini. It was the club that didn't offer him a new deal. With Gini allowed to leave on a free Klopp then needed a controller that is why we signed Thiago. The farcical part was that we had to sell Lovren to fund the Thiago deal. That was the summer of 2020 Edwards didn't leave for another two years. Talking about twisting things.

That isn't Klopp making poor decisions it is what happens when there is no investment in the playing squad. The same thing with Henderson we clearly didn't have the funds to bring in a replacement. Ironically without that new contract we wouldn't have got a fee for Henderson.



Quote from: Schmidt on Yesterday at 01:39:35 pm

If Rodgers had been given final say we would have gone full Everton and signed every "Prem proven" player who had a good season.

There's a conflict of interest with the manager getting control, as they tend to largely think short term to mitigate the risk of getting sacked, whereas the people behind the scenes tend to look more long term. As long as the people making the decisions are willing to discuss targets heavily with the manager, and Edwards has shown zero indication that he isn't, then there isn't an issue.

So the owners were lying when they said the manager has the final say?
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:21:42 pm
He's already locked in with us. He's just an advisor on Ludo.

Never realised Ludo was that complicated. :D
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Those squares are complicated Al.  :D
