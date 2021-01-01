« previous next »
I've heard Eddie wants to replace the tea lady with his mates mum, I think it's the start of a coup.
Quote from: Historical Fool on Yesterday at 11:39:07 am
Each of our managers under FSG have had the final say on transfers 
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:36:39 am
To be a successful Coach you need an element of control. Alonso is going to be the most sought after Coach on the planet in the summer. For me, his decision may well be made by which club offers him the most control.

The leaks suggest that Edwards wants total control to come back. That is not a good scenario for a Coach to come into.
This is exactly why I am worried for his return, and the structure that FSG is putting in place.
"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:48:43 am
"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.
"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.
"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."

It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.

I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

I don't think it's much of a hindrance, also worth remembering he's just a consultant for that company - it's Ian Graham who actually owns it and who is the only director in it.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

He's already locked in with us. He's just an advisor on Ludo.
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 07:06:46 am
I wonder if Edward's involvement with Ludonautics is hindering him from locking himself into 1 club? I know Man United are supposed to be looking at using their services and I don't know how him being employed by a PL club would work for any partner involved.

There was an article in The Athletic that hes a non-executive director so he has no barrier to being employed at a club.

Cant get over the shouts on previous pages about Rodgers getting shafted by Edwards. Rodgers wanted to bring in Benteke after an achilles rupture, Edwards and the transfer committee wanted to bring in players like Firmino. I know what Id rather hitch my wagon to; not the guy that gets Neil Ashton to do hit pieces for him.
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 01:13:07 am
AS they should. However Everybody should be on board with the transfers, like how it was with Klopp.

It's also about having a proper process and strategy when it comes to signings. Edwards is capable of that as well, as he is a good strategist.

Under Rodgers, his picks nobody else wanted (Benteke, Borini and the like) and a lot of committee picks he didn't really want, but they'd compromise on them. I.e. he'll accept Firmino in exchange for getting Benteke, but he didn't want Firmino and the committee/Edwards didn't want Benteke, therefore both signings will flop (under that regime).

It didn't help back then either that a no mark in Ian Ayre was running things with an ear in both camps. 2016-2018 we were really on our game and then off it again 2019-2022 once the Klopp/Edwards/Gordon structure started to unravel.

