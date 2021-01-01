"There have been reports that [Edwards] would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool," Ornstein explained in a Q+A for the Athletic. "That is not my understanding.

"He was already offered that by FSG when it made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity  the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.

"Its more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons. Or, ultimately, perhaps he is just happy with his work and life as it is."



It's not control he's after, it's a more over-arching and challenging role. Multi-club model expansion, I suspect. Move the debate there if you will, and how it's the end of football and we don't want any part of it and are happy to stagnate as we did in the 90s.