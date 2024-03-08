« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 477306 times)

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,938
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5120 on: Today at 07:41:37 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 05:46:00 am
If Edwards and Hughes are coming back then I'm worried. Whatever happened to Tim Steidten?

What is there to be worried about? We would be in safe hands in terms of the structure with Edwards returning
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 167
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5121 on: Today at 08:01:31 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:36:03 am
Edwards is a little power mad. FSG offered him his old job back and he said, naw, fuck that, I want to be in charge of the entire football department.

Thats not power mad, though, thats progressing your career. In pretty much any field of work, if you leave your employer at a high level and believe youre capable of bigger and better things, its completely normal to ask for greater responsibility to return or to join another business. Some people are happy to reach a certain point and remain there, some people believe theyre more capable and want more.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,640
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5122 on: Today at 08:07:37 am »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 07:18:40 am
Genuinely can't believe something from 10 years ago is being brought up yet here we are.

Bang on.


Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 08:01:31 am
Thats not power mad, though, thats progressing your career. In pretty much any field of work, if you leave your employer at a high level and believe youre capable of bigger and better things, its completely normal to ask for greater responsibility to return or to join another business. Some people are happy to reach a certain point and remain there, some people believe theyre more capable and want more.

Man in, 'desires promotion' shocker.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5123 on: Today at 08:28:56 am »
Richard Hughes character profile from the Athletic. I hope Edwards knows what he's doing because there are definitely higher profile directors of football.

Quote
Simon Hughes
Mar 8, 2024

As a footballer, Richard Hughes largely went under the radar.

Barring dedicated followers of Portsmouth, where he spent nine seasons, mostly in the Premier League, and Bournemouth, where he had two spells, it is unlikely many will have dwelt on an admirable but unglamorous playing career.

Certainly, few would have had him down to one day land one of the most coveted jobs in world football. Yet it is Hughes that Liverpool appear to want as their new sporting director, helping shape the clubs future without Jurgen Klopp.

Hughes proposed appointment  following 10 largely successful years as part of Bournemouths recruitment team, including being technical director since 2016 comes after owners Fenway Sports Group took guidance from Michael Edwards, Liverpools former sporting director, who has himself discussed working with the organisation again, albeit with much broader responsibilities.

Hughes appeal for Liverpool is not simply due to his relationship with Edwards, who would in effect become his boss at FSG. He has an impressive body of work behind him, but there is no doubt the bond between them  forged when Hughes was an unheralded figure in Portsmouths midfield and Edwards worked at the club as one of English footballs first performance analysts  has been instrumental.

One of Hughess first tasks at Liverpool will also be his most daunting  helping to recruit a manager to replace Klopp. It was important to FSG that the club had a senior sports executive at the centre of this process because it would allow them to present a structure to potential candidates, including Xabi Alonso, their preferred choice.

Last summer, Hughes brought Andoni Iraola to Bournemouth as the clubs new manager. It will surely be helpful to Hughes and by extension to Liverpool that Iraola is represented by the same management agency as Alonso.

The decision to remove Iraolas predecessor was viewed as controversial because Gary ONeil, a former team-mate of Hughes at Portsmouth, and another friend of Edwards, had signalled his promise as a manager by rescuing the clubs season.

There has been more evidence of ONeils talent since taking over at Wolverhampton Wanderers. Yet Hughes concurred with Bournemouths owner Bill Foley and chief executive, Neill Blake, that Iraola was further along in his development and that his hiring would help Bournemouth improve quicker.

There was no room for sentiment. Bournemouth finished 15th under ONeil and while the latters impact at Wolves has invited debate about whether he should have been sacked, given the club are only two places higher under Iraola, the threat of relegation is far more distant this season. Ultimately, that has vindicated a decision for a club that will always be doing well in the Premier League providing it is not in contention for the drop.

Liverpools priorities are at the opposite end of the table and one of the challenges for Hughes will be how he copes with a much sharper and nevertheless wider focus on the success of his work.

At Bournemouth, Hughes worked with five managers, yet four of those have been in the last four years, as the club has fought to reestablish itself in the top flight after relegation in 2020 was followed by the departure of long-serving manager Eddie Howe.

Hughes had known Howe since they were teenagers, starting their playing careers at Bournemouth, and the pair also joined Portsmouth within months of one another. This is where they first encountered Edwards.

Both Hughes and Blake wanted to source Howes replacement externally but time was in short supply that summer due to the short gap between seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the former owner, Maxim Demin  who was keen to sell the club  had an eye on finances. Instead, Howes assistant Jason Tindall was promoted into the senior role.

When that decision didnt work out, Jonathan Woodgate was appointed on a short-term contract. Hughes then backed the permanent appointment of Scott Parker, who had achieved the same leap as Bournemouth were trying to make by taking Fulham back to the Premier League.

After that target was reached, Parker departed early last season due to differences in opinion over the transfer budget. Hughes explored the possibility of appointing Marcelo Bielsa or Iraola, whose impressive record at Rayo Vallecano, taking an unfashionable club to promotion and then into mid-table La Liga with a progressive playing style, caught the eye.

Iraola was not available at that point, but when he left Rayo at the end of last season, Bournemouths board made their move despite ONeils impressive performance. Hughes and his staff believed that, while ONeil was an excellent up-and-coming coach, Iraolas record offered greater guarantees.

On-field performances will be a key barometer of Hughes success, but he will also be judged on transfers. Given that Howe won promotion into the Premier League in 2015 with a team that had an average age the wrong side of 25, there was an acceptance at Bournemouth that the club would have to change that profile in order to remain in the top flight.

Initially, this involved more pragmatic experienced-based signings. Yet some of the older, physically declining footballers that joined over the next five years such as Sylvain Distin, Jermain Defoe and Jack Wilshere did not really fit in.

Gradually, Bournemouth started operating in a younger market. Yet as the team drifted towards relegation in 2020, Howe, and by extension Hughes, drew criticism for the money spent on players like Dominic Solanke, Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith. Each of these had arrived from Liverpool, where Edwards was operating and championed for raising so much cash from three players who were out of favour under Klopp.

Hughes warned in 2019 that it takes time for players to settle in a new environment and it was wiser to look at the product after a year and a half rather than a week and a half down the line.

It would take Solanke roughly that amount of time to find his feet, though by then Bournemouth were in the Championship. He has since proven to be an astute investment, who Bournemouth could make a profit on if they were to engage some of the leading clubs allegedly wanting to sign him as a 26 year old.

Hughes would also engineer deals for Tyrone Mings (from Ipswich Town), Benik Afobe (Wolves), Max Gradel (Saint-Etienne), Lewis Cook (Leeds United), Nathan Ake (Chelsea), Aaron Ramdsale and David Brooks (Sheffield United), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Phillip Billing (Huddersfield Town), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) and Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City).

All but one of these players either came from abroad or the lower leagues of England and have, either at Bournemouth or elsewhere, proven themselves as being capable of playing at a higher level. The exception is Ake, who was not in Chelseas first team when he moved to Dean Court, but has since emerged as a key component in Manchester Citys defence under Pep Guardiola.

More recently, Hughes has been able to bring exciting young foreign talent to the club that was previously considered out of reach, as well as highly regarded Championship players. Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Justin Kluivert have all had a good impact although Tyler Adams has barely been seen since he arrived from Leeds in August after Chelsea pulled out of a deal to sign him following his medical.

Since Hughes appointment as Bournemouths technical director the clubs recruitment department tripled in size, though it remained small by Premier League standards. Hughes believed that a tighter knit group helped breed better cohesion. The group included Simon Ward, the brother of Julian, who succeeded Edwards briefly at Liverpool.

Hughes, a rare example of a player who made a success of a technical director role in the Premier League, was not visible on a match day at Bournemouth because he was scouting potential signings. His role was not a public facing one, either. Though he rarely met the media, in 2019, he described his job as loading (Howes) gun to fire as many good bullets as possible.

Howe would have the first and the last word on all transfers and Hughes was active in between, handing over financial particulars to be dealt with by the CEO, Blake. In a different interview, Hughes suggested that Howe had the ability to make bad decisions look decent and decent decisions to look great, a phrase which may have been uttered about Klopp at Liverpool.

Hughes playing career taught him about the politics of football and its sharper edges, experiences which he would need to lean on at Liverpool.

In 2005, while at Portsmouth, Hughes was reminded of his responsibilities by the Football Association after betting that Harry Redknapp would return to the club as manager. He recalled the incident in an interview with The Athletic as being especially troubling because he considered himself a goody two-shoes.

His spell at Fratton Park also ended painfully, with a contract dispute playing out across two years. There were claims that Hughes and team-mate Michael Brown refused to play for the club, but Hughes later suggested he was asked to leave the team bus on the way to Norwich for contractual reasons.

I was gutted that people thought me and Browny were driving the situation, he reflected. We were being dictated to. We trusted the people running the club. That was the mistake. Id dedicated my career to being a team player and it was being made out I wasnt.

Hughes playing career may have been centred on the south coast, but he has a broad life experience. He had spent much of his childhood in Milan because of his fathers job at Penguin Books, joining Arsenal from Atalantas youth set-up, and speaks Italian fluently. He owns four Italian restaurants in London with his two brothers.

Cesare Prandelli, his youth coach at Atalanta who subsequently led Italy to the final of Euro 2012, was a mentor and in 2016, Hughes  who also worked as a television pundit on Serie A games  spoke of the Italianism in his game. His role, he said, heavily involved taking one for the team, a point he took quite literally when he was butted by Manchester Uniteds Cristiano Ronaldo in 2007.

Hughes understood that a key part of his game was knowing when to stop counter-attacks, and being selective where I should pick yellow cards up.

One moment he remembered especially was a waist-high tackle on Wigan Athletics Mario Melchiot towards the end of a season when, as a Portsmouth midfielder, he helped the team escape relegation despite seeming doomed.

Portsmouth were 2-1 up at the time and the Dutch defender had sight of goal. It was something I grew up with, he told The News, Portsmouths local newspaper. Either the man gets past you or the ball. Never both together.

Understanding his limitations proved to be key to his longevity. If you feel valued at a level you aspire to play, its worth it, he reasoned.

Across seven years in the Premier League with Portsmouth, he would never feature more than 26 times in a campaign. He averaged just 17 appearances a season but he described that record as a calculated decision, because rather than claim at the end of his career he had featured in hundreds of games in the lower leagues of English football, he would prefer to say he had played at Old Trafford or Anfield.

And however unlikely the journey has been, Anfield, seemingly, is where his future now lies.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,455
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5124 on: Today at 08:33:29 am »
Quote from: neil4ad on Today at 05:46:00 am
If Edwards and Hughes are coming back then I'm worried. Whatever happened to Tim Steidten?

Can you explain why you're worried?
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5125 on: Today at 08:35:18 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:33:29 am
Can you explain why you're worried?

I'm worried that Hughes doesn't have a large enough body of work behind him. The biggest thing in his favour is he is friends with Edwards. Without meaning to sound entitled shouldn't we be aiming higher? Liverpool's stock has never been higher.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,447
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5126 on: Today at 08:40:43 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:28:56 am
Richard Hughes character profile from the Athletic. I hope Edwards knows what he's doing because there are definitely higher profile directors of football.
We know for certain Edwards knows what he's doing, surely?

I think it's far more important that we already know that Edwards has worked very successfully at LFC and the team we already have here.Edwards will be over-seeing Hughes and will be the person who is ultimately accountable to FSG.

And who are these "higher profile directors of football". Monchi (sp) did a stellar job at Sevilla, moved and has hardly been mentioned again. With Klopp, Lijnders and Matos leaving it's more important than ever to maintain continuity, where we can, with what made us successful in the first place.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,455
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5127 on: Today at 08:43:34 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:18 am
I'm worried that Hughes doesn't have a large enough body of work behind him. The biggest thing in his favour is he is friends with Edwards. Without meaning to sound entitled shouldn't we be aiming higher? Liverpool's stock has never been higher.

 I get what you're saying, but I remember similar reservations when Michael Edwards was appointed Sporting Director, and that didn't turn out too bad. I guess we're going to have to trust his judgment on this one.
Logged

Offline TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,204
  • Six times...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5128 on: Today at 08:52:35 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:18 am
I'm worried that Hughes doesn't have a large enough body of work behind him. The biggest thing in his favour is he is friends with Edwards. Without meaning to sound entitled shouldn't we be aiming higher? Liverpool's stock has never been higher.

Theyre giving Edwards a much more senior role, its his decision. Hes made lots of good decisions in the past, so think we should be focusing on his body of work, personally.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5129 on: Today at 08:56:05 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:18 am
I'm worried that Hughes doesn't have a large enough body of work behind him. The biggest thing in his favour is he is friends with Edwards. Without meaning to sound entitled shouldn't we be aiming higher? Liverpool's stock has never been higher.

Hes been a technical director for a decade, with the vast majority of that time being in the Premier League.

So hes experienced, for one. Certainly more experienced than Edwards when he stepped up here. But more importantly, its basically impossible for us to judge if hes good or not. That job is all about how you bring together different departments, how you help to instil a culture, how you work with agents, how you negotiate. I just dont think we can judge that from the outside. But Edwards will know his qualities - I think theres a mild concern hes installing someone too similar to himself, but if Edwards is as good as we hope then youd hope that hes happy to be challenged by Hughes.
Logged

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5130 on: Today at 08:59:28 am »
Rodgers is an old school manager. He found it a slight on his abilities to have a bunch of laptop data boffins suggesting players he should sign. Unfortunately for him he didn't have the eye for a player he needed to justify that position.
Logged

Offline Simplexity

  • Do we need the xity? (apparently not)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,759
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5131 on: Today at 09:08:42 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 08:59:28 am
Rodgers is an old school manager. He found it a slight on his abilities to have a bunch of laptop data boffins suggesting players he should sign. Unfortunately for him he didn't have the eye for a player he needed to justify that position.

Nah he just has an ego the size of mount everest. Nothing to do with old school.
Logged

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5132 on: Today at 09:10:48 am »
Quote from: Simplexity on Today at 09:08:42 am
Nah he just has an ego the size of mount everest. Nothing to do with old school.
That too, but any progressive football manager these days understands the importance of using stats to sign players. The DoF approach has been around a long time on the continent but we've only just caught up.
Logged

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,905
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5133 on: Today at 09:22:42 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 09:10:48 am
That too, but any progressive football manager these days understands the importance of using stats to sign players. The DoF approach has been around a long time on the continent but we've only just caught up.

And thats why Klopp worked, he embraced the nerds rather than fighting them. Id exp3ct our new manager to be the same.
Logged

Online The Final Third

  • Brought to you from 15 minutes in the future :)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,072
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5134 on: Today at 09:28:52 am »
Xabi's beard is a wee ginger, so there's immediate bonnieness there for a Scotsman.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5135 on: Today at 09:32:10 am »
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:06:17 am
Not sure Brendans views are worth regurgitating either way. Its clear he wasnt someone that had much trust in the process nor the process had full trust in him.
Exactly. Rodgers makes me regurgitate in any event. He's not learned anything positive from his experience and is teetering on the edge of being sacked again.

Back on topic, I said a little while back I thought we could do better than Bournemouth's Richard Hughes, and that Athletic profile hasn't exactly changed my mind, but I guess he was Laptop Eddie's pick and a pre-requisite of returning to the fold.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline ValiantInstance

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 86
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5136 on: Today at 09:45:45 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:22:42 am
And thats why Klopp worked, he embraced the nerds rather than fighting them. Id exp3ct our new manager to be the same.
You see it still with the likes of Moyes. He's got a top quality sporting director signing him great players and he still wants to spaff £30m each on Maguire and McTominay.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5137 on: Today at 09:47:42 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:22:42 am
And thats why Klopp worked, he embraced the nerds rather than fighting them. Id exp3ct our new manager to be the same.

To a point, I think Klopp sometimes ignored players in the red zone and played them regardless. He definitely is more on board with taking advice now.
Logged

Offline Vote For Pedro

  • "Kay-bye!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,315
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5138 on: Today at 09:54:21 am »
To trust Edwards who knows the market and is a proven winner with us, or some posters who'd never heard of Hughes until a week ago...
Logged

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,328
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5139 on: Today at 09:59:04 am »
really don't think anyone should be too focused or concerned about Edwards having more or too much (sic) power.

regardless of edwards coming in, the roles and responsibilities of his position already exist at the club - as it does at almost every other business/organisation - being the main decision maker or approver or the big picture stuff like recruitment/financial commitments.

that person is currently mike gordon, and he's not a 'football person' in terms of his background/experience (unlike edwards). he also took a surprising 'step back' absence from his job at a key moment just over a year ago (for whatever reason, whether it was to focus work on FSGs plans to sell a stake or all of the club, or to consider retirement or anything else).

someone who is a proven and sought-after elite leader/manager, and more of a 'football person', is surely a better person (from our limited perspective as supporters on the outside) to hold that power than gordon? that's before getting into continuinity/security.i surely he's also less likely to have to go and take a leave of absence or be spread thing being asked to try pitching selling stakes of the club or FSG/buying clubs

another point (or question) on future proofing/improving continuity - isn't edwards more settled in the UK? i don't worship at the altar of edwards, so i have no firm idea, but i think he must have been permanently resident here for a long time (decades), and pretty sure mike gordon isn't - happy to be corrected or learn more here)

if you're uncomfortable with edwards having the power to either make/direct or just sign off on big football decisions at the club, you'd have to be even more uncomfortable with the current set up with gordon right? let's also not forget that hughes working full time is on balance of probabilities also going to be a vast improvement behind the scenes compared to jorg schmadtke working part time hours from abroad.

what i'm saying is, you're welcome to feel nervous about edwards/hughes if that's what you're feeling - but if you're looking at things on balance, i'd perceive them joining as being signicitantly lower risk of having any negative results than the current short term setup we've been operating on since around Autumn/Winter 2022
« Last Edit: Today at 10:03:02 am by classycarra »
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,361
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5140 on: Today at 10:00:55 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 08:35:18 am
I'm worried that Hughes doesn't have a large enough body of work behind him. The biggest thing in his favour is he is friends with Edwards. Without meaning to sound entitled shouldn't we be aiming higher? Liverpool's stock has never been higher.

He will still have the likes of Edwards, Gordon, Hunter and Fallows to call on and also the analytics team which is proven.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5141 on: Today at 10:02:40 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 09:59:04 am
really don't think anyone should be too focused or concerned about Edwards having more or too much (sic) power.

regardless of edwards coming in, the roles and responsibilities of his position already exist at the club - as it does at almost every other business/organisation - being the main decision maker or approver or the big picture stuff like recruitment/financial commitments.

that person is currently mike gordon, and he's not a 'football person' in terms of his background/experience (unlike edwards). he also took a surprising 'step back' absence from his job at a key moment just over a year ago (for whatever reason, whether it was to focus work on FSGs plans to sell a stake or all of the club, or to consider retirement or anything else).

someone who is a proven and sought-after elite leader/manager, and more of a 'football person', is surely a better person (from our limited perspective as supporters on the outside) to hold that power than gordon? that's before getting into continuinity/security.i surely he's also less likely to have to go and take a leave of absence or be spread thing being asked to try pitching selling stakes of the club or FSG/buying clubs

another point (or question) on future proofing/improving continuity - isn't edwards more settled in the UK? i don't worship at the altar of edwards, so i have no firm idea, but i think he must have been permanently resident here for a long time (decades), and pretty sure mike gordon isn't - happy to be corrected or learn more here)

I don't think there is much objection to Edwards or his new seniority. It's the DoF position and I guess we just have to trust Edwards.
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,282
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5142 on: Today at 10:05:13 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:40:43 am
We know for certain Edwards knows what he's doing, surely?

I think it's far more important that we already know that Edwards has worked very successfully at LFC and the team we already have here.Edwards will be over-seeing Hughes and will be the person who is ultimately accountable to FSG.

And who are these "higher profile directors of football". Monchi (sp) did a stellar job at Sevilla, moved and has hardly been mentioned again. With Klopp, Lijnders and Matos leaving it's more important than ever to maintain continuity, where we can, with what made us successful in the first place.

Monchi is currently doing a stellar job at Villa.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5143 on: Today at 10:16:05 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:00:55 am
He will still have the likes of Edwards, Gordon, Hunter and Fallows to call on and also the analytics team which is proven.
Someone in his role though, you'd expect him to bring something exceptional to the table themselves, rather than having to rely or fall back on those around him. Otherwise he's just a facilitator, a functionary even.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,328
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5144 on: Today at 10:16:55 am »
Quote from: zero zero on Today at 08:40:43 am
We know for certain Edwards knows what he's doing, surely?

I think it's far more important that we already know that Edwards has worked very successfully at LFC and the team we already have here.Edwards will be over-seeing Hughes and will be the person who is ultimately accountable to FSG.
exactly!

these aren't cogs in a machine that have a stat sheet that says director of footballing 9/10, picking a player 10/10, recruiting 7/10 - they're a team of staff. and any potential team members won't be considered to work in that staff if their hiring colleagues don't think they're up to scratch, and going to help them succeed in their massively scrutinised/high profile work.

how they operate with each other is the main driver, as we know the talent will be there - and the main unknown/risk with these things is the working relationships. you could hire a hypothetical perfect best person for the edwards role and a perfect dof for hughes role, and it could have disastrous results within the first year because of unexpected/unknown compatibility issues.

i get people worrying that hiring friends/ex colleagues might mean there's limited diversity of experience/viewpoints, but i think people forget that hughes is an ex professional footballer - a vastly different experience to edwards - and has worked various technical backroom jobs over the last decade, including the most senior role outside of chairman at bournemouth. he even owns restaurants with his siblings, and they survived covid!). think we can feel safe and secure that he'll fit with edwards - which is a huge risk minimiser - not to mention a vast improvement on the shortlived ward/gordon/gordon's cover experiment, and the schmadke/gordon temporary stand in.
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5145 on: Today at 10:19:05 am »
Quote from: ValiantInstance on Today at 09:45:45 am
You see it still with the likes of Moyes. He's got a top quality sporting director signing him great players and he still wants to spaff £30m each on Maguire and McTominay.
Someone who made a blatant "come and get me" plea.

Quote
"Ive heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool, Steidten told Sky Sports Germany. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so its an honour.

But so far nobody from Liverpool has contacted me yet. I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is.

Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals. I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5146 on: Today at 10:36:56 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:05:13 am
Monchi is currently doing a stellar job at Villa.

He is. Didnt work out at Roma though. Probably helps that him and Emery had a successful partnership at Sevilla, and gets to the point that success in these roles is mostly about relationships.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,492
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5147 on: Today at 10:39:49 am »
Whats the link between profile and ability?
Logged

Offline rossipersempre

  • On the lookuyt for a new winger since 2007 BC. Prodigal, Son.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • Aurrera begiratzen ez duena, atzean dago.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5148 on: Today at 10:43:59 am »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 10:36:56 am
He is. Didnt work out at Roma though. Probably helps that him and Emery had a successful partnership at Sevilla, and gets to the point that success in these roles is mostly about relationships.
The most important relationship being, as you've outlined, between manager and SD/TD.

Not between CEO/DOF and SD/TD. Unless we're taking a punt on Beheadie Howe when he gets the chop in May.
Logged
Quote from: Sabu Pundit on February  8, 2009, 01:32:17 pm
My scouse, the often busted but seldom battered Mr Flabby Whore Alien. Who will not send in cottoned wool, bubbled rap, shiny sliver spaced blanket and sum beefy Bovril to keep it warm and safe and snag as bag in a rag? Oh Whore yours is a sweeter leftish peg

Online Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5149 on: Today at 10:47:39 am »
I don't think we'll be able to assess the move properly for years, but it does concern me that Edwards is taking more direct power while appointing a mate to work under him. Pretty sure Hughes was the guy who overpaid for dross like Ibe and Brad Smith, and his record overall comes across as quite lacklustre. Not sure that bodes too brilliantly for the next managerial appointment.
Logged

Online meady1981

  • Confuses Scottish with Scotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,983
  • LEGACY FAN
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5150 on: Today at 10:48:42 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 10:47:39 am
I don't think we'll be able to assess the move properly for years, but it does concern me that Edwards is taking more direct power while appointing a mate to work under him. Pretty sure Hughes was the guy who overpaid for dross like Ibe and Brad Smith, and his record overall comes across as quite lacklustre. Not sure that bodes too brilliantly for the next managerial appointment.

Well thats a cheery one.
Logged

Online spider-neil

  • Can watch 30 games in a day. He's not Spidey - he's Sway!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,686
  • does whatever a spider can, spins a web any size
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5151 on: Today at 10:55:18 am »
The point about relationships is a good point. Everyone being on the same page is massive. That wasn't the case under Rodgers and we wasted millions.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 124 125 126 127 128 [129]   Go Up
« previous next »
 