really don't think anyone should be too focused or concerned about Edwards having more or too much (sic) power.



regardless of edwards coming in, the roles and responsibilities of his position already exist at the club - as it does at almost every other business/organisation - being the main decision maker or approver or the big picture stuff like recruitment/financial commitments.



that person is currently mike gordon, and he's not a 'football person' in terms of his background/experience (unlike edwards). he also took a surprising 'step back' absence from his job at a key moment just over a year ago (for whatever reason, whether it was to focus work on FSGs plans to sell a stake or all of the club, or to consider retirement or anything else).



someone who is a proven and sought-after elite leader/manager, and more of a 'football person', is surely a better person (from our limited perspective as supporters on the outside) to hold that power than gordon? that's before getting into continuinity/security.i surely he's also less likely to have to go and take a leave of absence or be spread thing being asked to try pitching selling stakes of the club or FSG/buying clubs



another point (or question) on future proofing/improving continuity - isn't edwards more settled in the UK? i don't worship at the altar of edwards, so i have no firm idea, but i think he must have been permanently resident here for a long time (decades), and pretty sure mike gordon isn't - happy to be corrected or learn more here)



if you're uncomfortable with edwards having the power to either make/direct or just sign off on big football decisions at the club, you'd have to be even more uncomfortable with the current set up with gordon right? let's also not forget that hughes working full time is on balance of probabilities also going to be a vast improvement behind the scenes compared to jorg schmadtke working part time hours from abroad.



what i'm saying is, you're welcome to feel nervous about edwards/hughes if that's what you're feeling - but if you're looking at things on balance, i'd perceive them joining as being signicitantly lower risk of having any negative results than the current short term setup we've been operating on since around Autumn/Winter 2022