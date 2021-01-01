« previous next »
Quote from: JP! on Yesterday at 04:57:52 pm
2-2 now, it would be criminally negligent if FSG don't get him signed up after this comeback.

Criminally negligent :D love that term
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 12:43:54 pm
Do you think the manager should get a say at all in the players?
They should. Everybody needs to be on board with the signing. Coaches, Hunter, Fallows, Spearman, Sporting director, Owners that how it worked under Klopp
Quote from: Kopenhagen on Yesterday at 05:14:40 pm
When did this happen?  ???

Probably means the Simon Hughes hit pieces.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

Quote
All the Michael Edwards close to agreeing is nonsense - it was done weeks ago. Richard Hughes didnt leave his current job on the off chance.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

They knew Hughes was leaving last summer. This was not sorted then
Who are you to diss James Rice?
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 05:17:09 pm
Criminally negligent :D love that term

One of my pet hates that Hazell. It's criminal use of the word
Quote
Michael Edwards return to Liverpool will be confirmed next week.

[@SkySports]
That's a bit of alright if you ask me.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:45:50 pm
Our mate Jimmy Rice is back.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JimmyRiceWriter/status/1766402885489750368

I dont think Jimmy is saying this as some sort of exclusive, just obvious given Hughes has been leaving Bournemouth for months.
I'm a little bit apprehensive but at the end of the day someone has to make the final decision. On the continent it's the norm for the coach to be the coach so it should be fine.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I'm a little bit apprehensive but at the end of the day someone has to make the final decision. On the continent it's the norm for the coach to be the coach so it should be fine.

Anyone worth their salt would not want to sign a player who the manager didn't want.
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Anyone worth their salt would not want to sign a player who the manager didn't want.

BALOTELLI?
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 10:58:01 pm
Anyone worth their salt would not want to sign a player who the manager didn't want.
It's the same that happens in all the top clubs outside England and works okay?

It's about the coach's mentality going into it. Just like when they sign they didn't choose any of the players already there.
I hate Michael Edwards and his old school laptop. If he had some VR goggles I'd feel a lot better.
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 11:00:17 pm
BALOTELLI?

Brendan was into it until he wasnt.
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 10:56:10 pm
I'm a little bit apprehensive but at the end of the day someone has to make the final decision. On the continent it's the norm for the coach to be the coach so it should be fine.

Is it particularly different than the previous set up? The way I see it, its Hughes in the role Edwards used to have and Edwards basically in the role Gordon was/is. The new coach will have a huge voice at the table, itd be daft to do anything different.
I really hate the manager didnt want nonsense like were back in the mid 00s and Rafas talking about lamps.

The club would never thrust a player onto the manager he didnt want, the idea would be more around convincing the manager that this player is the right one based on scouting and/or data. I doubt theres a manager out there that sits sifting through film on different players for weeks on end and deciding they want them over anyone the club says. Theyll listen to who they trust in positions at the club, no manager would come here expecting that its their way or the highway. Theyd come here expecting to be well informed, well supported and to embrace a process that is tried and trusted. If a manager wants to sign everyone they like or know they can go and manage United. Were trying to compete with clubs with greater resources and infinite budgets, we have to find maximum value from every transfer to compete. Thats what were about, theres nothing wrong with maximising all avenues to try and guarantee that we achieve that, any manager worth their salt should appreciate how difficult that is and trust the people in place to support it. Whilst its very hard to believe the club would just thrust a random player onto a manager without the manager having played a key part in recruiting him to the club. It does feel like supporters read a little too much into things like final say and dont appreciate the club will have a really strong process in place to make sure that every decision made by anyone at the club is truly sound.

I think some people are trying to paint Edwards as some power mad bloke who wants to get his own way with everything. I cant see that myself, to me hes someone that wants to trust the judgement of those who are in place to support with making these decisions. If the evidence says a player - or group of players - are declining, sometimes you have to listen to it against the will of the manager or coaching staff. It felt like the Henderson one was really tough, both manager and Edwards were right to stand their ground, it was inevitable hed declined, it also couldve caused ripples through the dressing room if he was ruthlessly sold that summer. We learn and we move on. I personally think Edwards has been trusted to reignite the processes that were previously so successful, by empowering the data department, the new sporting director and bringing in a manager that is on board with how we operate and wants to embrace it. This idea that one person is calling the shots for me is rubbish, a more cerebral approach is required and Edwards has proven more than capable recruiting the right people to contribute to the right decisions.
"I can categorically tell you Mario Balotelli will not be at Liverpool," Rodgers said on the eve of Liverpools game against Manchester United in Miami. Sun 3 Aug 2014 22.58 BST

Italy striker Mario Balotelli has completed his £16m move to Liverpool from Serie A side AC Milan. 25 August 2014

What we wanted and what we needed was a player who could really press at the top end of the field, said Rodgers. It wasnt just a goalscorer we were after. I felt Mario was someone who wouldnt work for us. But come the end of the summer, we were struggling to get someone who could do the role we wanted. I think the ownership group thought that this could be a player I could develop.


They were thinking that maybe he is a £50m player that we can get for £16m. So, when the owners are wanting you to go down that route and there is no other options, then of course you give it a go.

Rodgers wanted Alexis Sanchez to fill the void left by the sale of Luis Suarez to Barcelona, but he joined Arsenal. The huge blow for us was we felt we were getting Alexis Sanchez, he said. We thought Luis was going and he would have been the like-for-like replacement. He would have been perfect for us.
Quote
I think to get someone of that quality in this market is a very good deal for us, said Rodgers, who bemoaned his teams defending at City. He is a world-class talent and it is an area we need to strengthen. It is a calculated risk but one where we believe we can help him as a player and to mature as a young man.

I dont have any concerns at all [about Balotelli disrupting the Liverpool squad]. It wont be affected. He comes with a reputation but we hope at our club we can curb that behaviour. He knows he is part of a team. There are no egos or big-time Charlies in our squad. This is a group thats got to the Champions League because they are a team.

Ive been very impressed by the man himself because he is very honest. He knows his flaws and his faults and he is looking for someone to help him with it. Of course it is a risk, we are not going to say it isnt, but he is a big talent.
Im certainly looking forward to playing with him. One thing he doesnt lack is confidence. He has that belief and football arrogance and the best teams have that.
Not sure Brendans views are worth regurgitating either way. Its clear he wasnt someone that had much trust in the process nor the process had full trust in him.
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 12:06:17 am
Not sure Brendans views are worth regurgitating either way. Its clear he wasnt someone that had much trust in the process nor the process had full trust in him.

Very fair comment.
Didn't Rodgers want Wilfried Bony? But ended up with a choice between an over the hill Samuel Eto'o or trying to unlock the supposed potential of Mario Balotelli? Don't think he fancied either option to be honest. Think Klopp would have simply gone with what he had rather than take anybody. Rodgers did end up getting his way by getting Christian Benteke. Don't think anyone came out looking good towards the end of the Rodgers era. Firmino was the one positive and that seemed the be down to the recruitment team.
It might not be so helpful to go back to a dysfunctional time.

Lets imagine the new structure is Edwards, Hughes, Alonso.

All pulling together. Thats the crucial part.

Edwards is the CEO of footballing operations, or whatever title they give him. His remit is above the usual sporting director. Thats where Hughes comes in. Great rapport with Edwards, work together well. Now add Alonso. A new coach, modern, European. His forte is coaching. He has big ideas about the game. If he wants a signing, the stattos and scouts get to work and present him with the very best options. He weighs in. The sporting director gets after it and signs the player.

It can all work, with everyone in their lane, collaborative, pulling together, for the glory of LFC.

Its happening.
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 11:18:42 pm
Is it particularly different than the previous set up? The way I see it, its Hughes in the role Edwards used to have and Edwards basically in the role Gordon was/is. The new coach will have a huge voice at the table, itd be daft to do anything different.
Sounds the same as how it started but seems like that changed over time.
Quote from: G Richards on Today at 12:15:47 am
It might not be so helpful to go back to a dysfunctional time.

Lets imagine the new structure is Edwards, Hughes, Alonso.

All pulling together. Thats the crucial part.

Edwards is the CEO of footballing operations, or whatever title they give him. His remit is above the usual sporting director. Thats where Hughes comes in. Great rapport with Edwards, work together well. Now add Alonso. A new coach, modern, European. His forte is coaching. He has big ideas about the game. If he wants a signing, the stattos and scouts get to work and present him with the very best options. He weighs in. The sporting director gets after it and signs the player.

It can all work, with everyone in their lane, collaborative, pulling together, for the glory of LFC.

Its happening.

Nah fuck that, let's drag up a transfer from a decade ago, ignore any successes that followed and any context from that summer, and use it to argue that the absolute worst thing that could happen will definitely happen.

Did Edwards sign most of the team that won the PL for us for the first time in decades? Sure, but he also might have been involved in us signing Balotelli so he's obviously a chancer.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:23:10 am
Nah fuck that, let's drag up a transfer from a decade ago, ignore any successes that followed and any context from that summer, and use it to argue that the absolute worst thing that could happen will definitely happen.

Did Edwards sign most of the team that won the PL for us for the first time in decades? Sure, but he also might have been involved in us signing Balotelli so he's obviously a chancer.

That has nothing to do with the debate though.

The question was would Edwards and the recruitment team sign a player that the manager didn't want. The answer is clearly Yes. No amount of obfustication is going to change that.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:38:00 am
That has nothing to do with the debate though.

The question was would Edwards and the recruitment team sign a player that the manager didn't want. The answer is clearly Yes. No amount of obfustication is going to change that.

Brendan was dealt a terrible hand by the Club. He was forced to play in a chaotic way due to the types of players foisted on him by the committee.

Truth be told, a lot of it his doing, if he had stuck to coaching which he is well known and regarded for, his career might well have panned out differently 
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:38:00 am
That has nothing to do with the debate though.

The question was would Edwards and the recruitment team sign a player that the manager didn't want. The answer is clearly Yes. No amount of obfustication is going to change that.

You're ignoring the context to make that point. When we signed Balotelli there were no alternatives being leaked, it was late in the window, it was basically we sign him or no one. You make is sound like the club forced him on the manager when the reality might have been that he was the only option available so it was either him or no one.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:38:00 am
That has nothing to do with the debate though.

The question was would Edwards and the recruitment team sign a player that the manager didn't want. The answer is clearly Yes. No amount of obfustication is going to change that.
The didn't want certain players thing is true but all big clubs outside England do this. It just needs to be made clear to the new manager that this is how it works here. They absolutely have to have input though and I would expect that to continue, especially since we will hope to have the next one for years like klopp.
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 12:49:28 am
The didn't want certain players thing is true but all big clubs outside England do this. It just needs to be made clear to the new manager that this is how it works here. They absolutely have to have input though and I would expect that to continue, especially since we will hope to have the next one for years like klopp.

We can hope, but I personally dont think so. The next one for me will be a 2-3 year affair. Its the one after that will be the long serving legend. All speculation, I could be wrong but thats how I realistically see it panning out.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:44:38 am
You're ignoring the context to make that point. When we signed Balotelli there were no alternatives being leaked, it was late in the window, it was basically we sign him or no one. You make is sound like the club forced him on the manager when the reality might have been that he was the only option available so it was either him or no one.

We had already signed Lallana, Markovic, Origi and Lambert as attacking players that summer. None of them were an adequate replacement for Suarez. Balotelli was a signal that recruitment that summer had failed.

We sold probably the best 9 in the World at that time and then basically failed to replace him with the required quality.
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 01:07:45 am
We had already signed Lallana, Markovic, Origi and Lambert as attacking players that summer. None of them were an adequate replacement for Suarez. Balotelli was a signal that recruitment that summer had failed.

We sold probably the best 9 in the World at that time and then basically failed to replace him with the required quality.

That wasn't your point, your point was that a player was forced on the manager, when the reality is we made a last minute deal hoping it would come good, and we don't know if Rodgers had the opportunity to refuse or not.

We're not going to be habitually forcing players on any manager, and the relationship between Edwards, the sporting director and the manager will be clearly defined before any manager joins.
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 01:52:10 am
That wasn't your point, your point was that a player was forced on the manager, when the reality is we made a last minute deal hoping it would come good, and we don't know if Rodgers had the opportunity to refuse or not.

We're not going to be habitually forcing players on any manager, and the relationship between Edwards, the sporting director and the manager will be clearly defined before any manager joins.

It was odd that summer because it seemed after we lost out on Sanchez we ran out of ideas on how to replace Suarez so didn't even try

Reportedly Rodgers did put forward names of players we could go for instead, with the four being Falcao, Cavani, Benzema, and Wilfred Bony. And while other than Bony that's a good list, it was slightly concerning that all of them were rather different strikers from Suarez and from each other, as if there wasn't a coherent plan to it from the committee or the manager.

Since then of course our analysis has gotten significantly better, as has our understanding of what players we need and when
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:23:10 am
Nah fuck that, let's drag up a transfer from a decade ago, ignore any successes that followed and any context from that summer, and use it to argue that the absolute worst thing that could happen will definitely happen.

Did Edwards sign most of the team that won the PL for us for the first time in decades? Sure, but he also might have been involved in us signing Balotelli so he's obviously a chancer.

I think theyve taken that lesson onboard, and like Guttman says, are using the no dickheads policy when it comes to recruiting players and staff. Even Edwards once said he was more interested in the players character and moral fibre rather than just the stats.
Quote from: Garlic Red on Yesterday at 11:21:31 pm
I really hate the manager didnt want nonsense like were back in the mid 00s and Rafas talking about lamps.

The club would never thrust a player onto the manager he didnt want, the idea would be more around convincing the manager that this player is the right one based on scouting and/or data. I doubt theres a manager out there that sits sifting through film on different players for weeks on end and deciding they want them over anyone the club says. Theyll listen to who they trust in positions at the club, no manager would come here expecting that its their way or the highway. Theyd come here expecting to be well informed, well supported and to embrace a process that is tried and trusted. If a manager wants to sign everyone they like or know they can go and manage United. Were trying to compete with clubs with greater resources and infinite budgets, we have to find maximum value from every transfer to compete. Thats what were about, theres nothing wrong with maximising all avenues to try and guarantee that we achieve that, any manager worth their salt should appreciate how difficult that is and trust the people in place to support it. Whilst its very hard to believe the club would just thrust a random player onto a manager without the manager having played a key part in recruiting him to the club. It does feel like supporters read a little too much into things like final say and dont appreciate the club will have a really strong process in place to make sure that every decision made by anyone at the club is truly sound.

I think some people are trying to paint Edwards as some power mad bloke who wants to get his own way with everything. I cant see that myself, to me hes someone that wants to trust the judgement of those who are in place to support with making these decisions. If the evidence says a player - or group of players - are declining, sometimes you have to listen to it against the will of the manager or coaching staff. It felt like the Henderson one was really tough, both manager and Edwards were right to stand their ground, it was inevitable hed declined, it also couldve caused ripples through the dressing room if he was ruthlessly sold that summer. We learn and we move on. I personally think Edwards has been trusted to reignite the processes that were previously so successful, by empowering the data department, the new sporting director and bringing in a manager that is on board with how we operate and wants to embrace it. This idea that one person is calling the shots for me is rubbish, a more cerebral approach is required and Edwards has proven more than capable recruiting the right people to contribute to the right decisions.

Edwards is a little power mad. FSG offered him his old job back and he said, naw, fuck that, I want to be in charge of the entire football department.
If Edwards and Hughes are coming back then I'm worried. Whatever happened to Tim Steidten?
