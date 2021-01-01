I really hate the manager didnt want nonsense like were back in the mid 00s and Rafas talking about lamps.



The club would never thrust a player onto the manager he didnt want, the idea would be more around convincing the manager that this player is the right one based on scouting and/or data. I doubt theres a manager out there that sits sifting through film on different players for weeks on end and deciding they want them over anyone the club says. Theyll listen to who they trust in positions at the club, no manager would come here expecting that its their way or the highway. Theyd come here expecting to be well informed, well supported and to embrace a process that is tried and trusted. If a manager wants to sign everyone they like or know they can go and manage United. Were trying to compete with clubs with greater resources and infinite budgets, we have to find maximum value from every transfer to compete. Thats what were about, theres nothing wrong with maximising all avenues to try and guarantee that we achieve that, any manager worth their salt should appreciate how difficult that is and trust the people in place to support it. Whilst its very hard to believe the club would just thrust a random player onto a manager without the manager having played a key part in recruiting him to the club. It does feel like supporters read a little too much into things like final say and dont appreciate the club will have a really strong process in place to make sure that every decision made by anyone at the club is truly sound.



I think some people are trying to paint Edwards as some power mad bloke who wants to get his own way with everything. I cant see that myself, to me hes someone that wants to trust the judgement of those who are in place to support with making these decisions. If the evidence says a player - or group of players - are declining, sometimes you have to listen to it against the will of the manager or coaching staff. It felt like the Henderson one was really tough, both manager and Edwards were right to stand their ground, it was inevitable hed declined, it also couldve caused ripples through the dressing room if he was ruthlessly sold that summer. We learn and we move on. I personally think Edwards has been trusted to reignite the processes that were previously so successful, by empowering the data department, the new sporting director and bringing in a manager that is on board with how we operate and wants to embrace it. This idea that one person is calling the shots for me is rubbish, a more cerebral approach is required and Edwards has proven more than capable recruiting the right people to contribute to the right decisions.