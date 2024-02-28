There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.



The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.



Edwards has only worked with two managers here. With Rodgers, there was clearly a falling out we know that because it was played out in the media with both sides briefing their favoured journalists.With Klopp, it was leaked to the media that Edwards was unhappy that Klopp had too much power and we had some vicious personal attacks on Klopp and those close to him.Now we are being told that he will only come back on his terms with total control. For me, a club works best when you have people on a pretty level footing prepared to compromise. You then have an arbitrator prepared to listen to both sides and come to a final decision if a consensus cannot be reached.If the reports are true a very different scenario is being created. You would have Richard Hughes who is very close to his boss Edwards who is very close to the principal owner JW Henry. That doesn't sound like a structure in which a brand-new Coach is going to have much control or say.Personally, I think that structure and those long-forged personal relationships may well be offputting to top coaches.