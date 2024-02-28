« previous next »
Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,961
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5040 on: Today at 11:20:59 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:16:56 am
This is the bit I don't get. If Edwards and Klopp got on so well then why did we get stories about Edwards leaving because he wasn't being listened too. Now we have stories that he will only come back if he has full power.

For me the golden period coincided with Edwards and Klopp being pretty much on a level footing with Gordon as the final arbitrator and ultimate decision maker. That is a completely different scenario to the one being outlined in the media. The other question is if this is true who is leaking to the media. I think one of the strengths of Klopp was how little came out of the club to the media.

All of a sudden we have the team being continually leaked and now details of the new structure being played out in the media.

I agree with this Al. I'm not sure I like this idea of him getting a total say in things, for it to work we have to have the manager and DOF working as a team. They need to get in the players that the manager needs, it shouldn't a battle of will between the two sides, we need harmony. I agree too about it being done out in the media someone needs to stop this constant leaking and get back to when we used to do things quietly.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,223
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5041 on: Today at 11:24:42 am
benteke signing was a rodgers tactical signing as a system he was familiar with and made sense then

his team does like a big centre forward at a point even when he was at swansea.

on hindsight benteke injury really robbed him of the player he could be..

i remembered him, benteke and weimann running rings around our defence.

Online zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,438
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5042 on: Today at 11:50:17 am
Quote from: Original on Yesterday at 07:08:20 pm
To use the Ibe signing as a stick to beat this Hughes with is a bit unfair, he was looking like a potential superstar until his now apparent mental issues started to become a thing, and it was just an unfortunate outcome to which what possibly looked a good signing for Bournemouth at the time
Oh ffs. No one is using "a stick to beat Hughes". I literally asked the question if Hughes was in place when Bournemouth over paid for Ibe and Smith whilst his mate Edwards was sitting on our side of the negotiation table.

Is this where we are now? Where posters are going to the mattresses on behalf of a prospective appointment of a DOF? 

Including Solanke, it's the only time I'm aware that Hughes had any interaction with our club. It's a simple yes or no answer. What he did years ago will likely have no bearing on LFC going forward.
Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,089
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5043 on: Today at 11:52:30 am
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 11:20:59 am
I agree with this Al. I'm not sure I like this idea of him getting a total say in things, for it to work we have to have the manager and DOF working as a team. They need to get in the players that the manager needs, it shouldn't a battle of will between the two sides, we need harmony. I agree too about it being done out in the media someone needs to stop this constant leaking and get back to when we used to do things quietly.

There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.

The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,869
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5044 on: Today at 11:58:54 am


Look, when it comes to elite sport you are dealing with very intelligent, ambitious people with strong personalities, there will always be arguments, differences of opinion etc you would hope people will be mature enough to draw a line under things once a decision has been made

Edwards/Hughes should get on very well, whoever the new manager will be he will have to accept the model that weve put in place and not fucking mope around because we ignored our data scientists in favour of their latest eye test crush

Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,961
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5045 on: Today at 12:00:01 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:52:30 am
There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.

The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.

What do you mean by too much manager power?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5046 on: Today at 12:10:37 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:00:01 pm
What do you mean by too much manager power?

Maybe Klopp being too loyal to players? Edwards maybe wanted to shift a few on earlier?
Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,261
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5047 on: Today at 12:13:21 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:52:30 am
There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.

The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.

Edwards has only worked with two managers here. With Rodgers, there was clearly a falling out we know that because it was played out in the media with both sides briefing their favoured journalists.

With Klopp, it was leaked to the media that Edwards was unhappy that Klopp had too much power and we had some vicious personal attacks on Klopp and those close to him.

Now we are being told that he will only come back on his terms with total control. For me, a club works best when you have people on a pretty level footing prepared to compromise. You then have an arbitrator prepared to listen to both sides and come to a final decision if a consensus cannot be reached.

If the reports are true a very different scenario is being created. You would have Richard Hughes who is very close to his boss Edwards who is very close to the principal owner JW Henry. That doesn't sound like a structure in which a brand-new Coach is going to have much control or say.

Personally, I think that structure and those long-forged personal relationships may well be offputting to top coaches.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5048 on: Today at 12:19:13 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 08:41:50 am
bit cocky bigging yourself up like this, but fair play

it was you who pointed out you're more qualified than most to discuss injuries right? but then said that the activity undertaken during training was irrelevant to learning how an injury in training occured ;D

Oooo someone has let off the Classycarra signal ;D

But no, that's not what happened. I think I was trying to get across that we can't comment on how an injury happened in training or who was to blame when we haven't seen the injury that happened in training. Absolutely crazy opinion I know. Much more sane to instead assume that the whole medical department needs to be sacked.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,961
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5049 on: Today at 12:23:09 pm
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 12:10:37 pm
Maybe Klopp being too loyal to players? Edwards maybe wanted to shift a few on earlier?

Mistakes get made by all sides but you have to have a easy relationship between all the different parties, people who are prepared to ultimately work together for a compromise. It sounds like it's being loaded on the side of the DOF, and the manager pretty much has to accept the opinion. That's not good if we are looking for a good manager.
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5050 on: Today at 12:25:19 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:23:09 pm
Mistakes get made by all sides but you have to have a easy relationship between all the different parties, people who are prepared to ultimately work together for a compromise. It sounds like it's being loaded on the side of the DOF, and the manager pretty much has to accept the opinion. That's not good if we are looking for a good manager.

What is sounds like and what it actually is we will probably never knowm, anyone coming in won't be lied to i'm sure so they'll be happy working with whatever the method is
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,887
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5051 on: Today at 12:32:03 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 12:13:21 pm
Edwards has only worked with two managers here. With Rodgers, there was clearly a falling out we know that because it was played out in the media with both sides briefing their favoured journalists.

With Klopp, it was leaked to the media that Edwards was unhappy that Klopp had too much power and we had some vicious personal attacks on Klopp and those close to him.

Now we are being told that he will only come back on his terms with total control. For me, a club works best when you have people on a pretty level footing prepared to compromise. You then have an arbitrator prepared to listen to both sides and come to a final decision if a consensus cannot be reached.

If the reports are true a very different scenario is being created. You would have Richard Hughes who is very close to his boss Edwards who is very close to the principal owner JW Henry. That doesn't sound like a structure in which a brand-new Coach is going to have much control or say.

Personally, I think that structure and those long-forged personal relationships may well be offputting to top coaches.

In this new role, could Edwards be that arbitrator between the new sporting director and the new manager?  We know that Edwards is not coming back as the sporting director but in a larger role, potentially similar to what Gordon was doing. 
Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5052 on: Today at 12:34:08 pm
I don't really see the issue with Edwards having control/power/whatever over a manager+Sporting Director. Ultimately someone has to be at there for them to answer to, whether that's Hogan, Gordon, Edwards etc.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,887
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5053 on: Today at 12:38:06 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:34:08 pm
I don't really see the issue with Edwards having control/power/whatever over a manager+Sporting Director. Ultimately someone has to be at the top for them to answer to, whether that's Hogan, Gordon, Edwards etc.

It sounds like a very similar structure to what happens in Major League Baseball and the NBA where you have a "president of baseball/basketball operations", a "general manager", and then your "head coach".  If the strucure is indeed the similar then it would be "Director of Football operations" (or whatever they call it), "Sporting Director" (or maybe technical director) and then the manager or head coach (depending on what the role entails and what they call it. 

Someone has to have the final say in the end and if it's not going to be an owner then they will install someone they trust to do the job. 
Online jillcwhomever

  Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,961
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5054 on: Today at 12:43:54 pm
Quote from: Chris~ on Today at 12:34:08 pm
I don't really see the issue with Edwards having control/power/whatever over a manager+Sporting Director. Ultimately someone has to be at there for them to answer to, whether that's Hogan, Gordon, Edwards etc.

Do you think the manager should get a say at all in the players?
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online Chris~

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,419
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5055 on: Today at 12:52:26 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 12:43:54 pm
Do you think the manager should get a say at all in the players?
Depends if they want to I guess (most probably do), I'm sure if they do they'll be listened to in the same way  Spearman, Hunter Fallows etc will be
Offline classycarra

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,319
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5056 on: Today at 12:55:08 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 12:19:13 pm
But no, that's not what happened. I think I was trying to get across that we can't comment on how an injury happened in training or who was to blame when we haven't seen the injury that happened in training. Absolutely crazy opinion I know. Much more sane to instead assume that the whole medical department needs to be sacked.
oh, you're really gonna pretend you didn't point out you're more qualified than most to discuss injuries or that the activity undertaken during training was irrelevant to learning how an injury in training occured? ;D
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 28, 2024, 03:58:11 pm
unless he was partaking in a who can tear their hamstring the quickest competition then I don't really think it matters what activity he was doing.
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on February 28, 2024, 01:54:57 pm
As it happens I reckon my qualifications and nature of my work puts me in a better position than most on here
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,524
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #5057 on: Today at 01:27:33 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 12:55:08 pm
oh, you're really gonna pretend you didn't point out you're more qualified than most to discuss injuries or that the activity undertaken during training was irrelevant to learning how an injury in training occured? ;D

Again, never said that I didn't say the first part. As for the second element, you're having an absolute disaster.
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.
