This is the bit I don't get. If Edwards and Klopp got on so well then why did we get stories about Edwards leaving because he wasn't being listened too. Now we have stories that he will only come back if he has full power.



For me the golden period coincided with Edwards and Klopp being pretty much on a level footing with Gordon as the final arbitrator and ultimate decision maker. That is a completely different scenario to the one being outlined in the media. The other question is if this is true who is leaking to the media. I think one of the strengths of Klopp was how little came out of the club to the media.



All of a sudden we have the team being continually leaked and now details of the new structure being played out in the media.



I agree with this Al. I'm not sure I like this idea of him getting a total say in things, for it to work we have to have the manager and DOF working as a team. They need to get in the players that the manager needs, it shouldn't a battle of will between the two sides, we need harmony. I agree too about it being done out in the media someone needs to stop this constant leaking and get back to when we used to do things quietly.