This is the bit I don't get. If Edwards and Klopp got on so well then why did we get stories about Edwards leaving because he wasn't being listened too. Now we have stories that he will only come back if he has full power.

For me the golden period coincided with Edwards and Klopp being pretty much on a level footing with Gordon as the final arbitrator and ultimate decision maker. That is a completely different scenario to the one being outlined in the media. The other question is if this is true who is leaking to the media. I think one of the strengths of Klopp was how little came out of the club to the media.

All of a sudden we have the team being continually leaked and now details of the new structure being played out in the media.

I agree with this Al. I'm not sure I like this idea of him getting a total say in things, for it to work we have to have the manager and DOF working as a team. They need to get in the players that the manager needs, it shouldn't a battle of will between the two sides, we need harmony. I agree too about it being done out in the media someone needs to stop this constant leaking and get back to when we used to do things quietly.
benteke signing was a rodgers tactical signing as a system he was familiar with and made sense then

his team does like a big centre forward at a point even when he was at swansea.

on hindsight benteke injury really robbed him of the player he could be..

i remembered him, benteke and weimann running rings around our defence.

To use the Ibe signing as a stick to beat this Hughes with is a bit unfair, he was looking like a potential superstar until his now apparent mental issues started to become a thing, and it was just an unfortunate outcome to which what possibly looked a good signing for Bournemouth at the time
Oh ffs. No one is using "a stick to beat Hughes". I literally asked the question if Hughes was in place when Bournemouth over paid for Ibe and Smith whilst his mate Edwards was sitting on our side of the negotiation table.

Is this where we are now? Where posters are going to the mattresses on behalf of a prospective appointment of a DOF? 

Including Solanke, it's the only time I'm aware that Hughes had any interaction with our club. It's a simple yes or no answer. What he did years ago will likely have no bearing on LFC going forward.
I agree with this Al. I'm not sure I like this idea of him getting a total say in things, for it to work we have to have the manager and DOF working as a team. They need to get in the players that the manager needs, it shouldn't a battle of will between the two sides, we need harmony. I agree too about it being done out in the media someone needs to stop this constant leaking and get back to when we used to do things quietly.

There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.

The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.
Look, when it comes to elite sport you are dealing with very intelligent, ambitious people with strong personalities, there will always be arguments, differences of opinion etc you would hope people will be mature enough to draw a line under things once a decision has been made

Edwards/Hughes should get on very well, whoever the new manager will be he will have to accept the model that weve put in place and not fucking mope around because we ignored our data scientists in favour of their latest eye test crush

There's absolutely zero evidence of Edwards being unable to work with any manager. The conflicts with Rodgers came up because Brendan kept trying to sign garbage, he worked great with Jurgen for a number of years, and if there was any sort of conflict before he left it seemed to be down to a shift in power towards Klopp more than anything.

The only thing we have proof of is that he won't tolerate too much manager power, which I don't think is something we should be spinning as a negative.

What do you mean by too much manager power?
