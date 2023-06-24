Joyce says they hope to announce it in next few days. Sounds as if they agreed to his demands (as briefed to the press) at that board meeting.Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, is hoping to confirm the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards in the coming days.Edwards would return in an overarching, senior position with Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era. Hughes departure from Bournemouth was confirmed this week.Edwards held face-to-face talks with Liverpools owners in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.Edwards had attended the Business of Football Summit in London at the end of last week before flying to Boston for the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.He attended in his capacity as a consultant for Ludonautics, the company set up by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research. Graham was one of the conferences panellists and it was also an opportunity to speak to prospective clients.FSGs annual owners meeting took place in Bonita Springs in Florida last week, and upon completion of that the meeting with Edwards was arranged.