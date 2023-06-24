« previous next »
Nerds.
I wonder if he becomes a minor FSG shareholder and takes on the Mike Gordon role but with more day to day involvement.
Good to see this is taking shape. I wouldn't read too much into Hughes track record as such, they have still outperformed compared with clubs of a similar size. Hopefully this is all done quickly as summer plans need to be drawn up.
Joyce says they hope to announce it in next few days. Sounds as if they agreed to his demands (as briefed to the press) at that board meeting.


Liverpools owner, Fenway Sports Group, is hoping to confirm the return of former sporting director Michael Edwards in the coming days.
Edwards would return in an overarching, senior position with Richard Hughes arriving as sporting director and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era. Hughes departure from Bournemouth was confirmed this week.
Edwards held face-to-face talks with Liverpools owners in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.
It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.
Edwards had attended the Business of Football Summit in London at the end of last week before flying to Boston for the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.
He attended in his capacity as a consultant for Ludonautics, the company set up by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research. Graham was one of the conferences panellists and it was also an opportunity to speak to prospective clients.
FSGs annual owners meeting took place in Bonita Springs in Florida last week, and upon completion of that the meeting with Edwards was arranged.
 
https://archive.is/GlMX5#selection-2785.0-2788.0
Its good to see that we will still have a lot of people at the club with an expertise and experience in winning. Gordon, Edwards, Hunter, Fallows and Spearmon all there.
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

If Edwards is in charge then Hughes is here to handle the day to day stuff that Edwards doesn't want to handle. He won't be making any "big" decisions himself. So what Hughes did or did not do at Bournemouth as far as transfers matters very little aside from did he actually complete them and get them done. Basically he's taking Jorg's position for Klopp now, handle the paperwork and make the decisions that get made happen. And if you look at what Hughes has said about working at Bournemouth with Howe that's basically what he did, present the options to Eddie and then make it happen when the decision was made.
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.



Solanke has proved himself to be a Premier League level no.9, and by extension a no.9 that can succeed in all top leagues.

With regards the others- it is still the case that it is not yet possible to identify elite forward players at an early age and there is still be a bit of guesswork and hope.
We have reached peak stupidity in which an average fan thinks they can judge Club staff like they were players.  ;D
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.
Hahaha. Give over. Nobody has a 100% record in the market, particularly with yo-yo clubs coming up and down the league. Im not arsed who he signed for Bournemouth, they arent us, their budgets and strategy will be completely different.

This quote for me sums him up quite nicely and why he sounds like a great fit here knowing how we operate:

Quote
The thing about recruitment, youre dealing with humans and human performance so all you can do is to be as knowledgeable as possible, have as much information as possible and hope that you make more good decisions than bad, he told Bournemouths official website of his role in 2019.

Here, character and attitude is such a huge aspect of the players we have and the culture that Eddies instilled at the club. That means that finding information out about a player beyond what you can see in the 90 minutes is more important.

Thats something which weve always been big on but weve increased our efforts in finding out as much as we can about the individuals that were bringing into the building.
Its not a science, because in very few cases can you answer exactly what a player is going to be like under a manager at a club at a given time, as well as all the circumstances that affect the happiness, mood and performances of a player.

Theyre all things that to an extent arent in your control but you have to have as much information as possible when you make that signing  and hopefully as weve gone on and got more experienced in this side of things weve been able to do that better than when we started.
If I don't see Edwards in a game of thrones style throne but with laptops instead of swords I'll be gutted.
Hahaha. Give over. Nobody has a 100% record in the market, particularly with yo-yo clubs coming up and down the league. Im not arsed who he signed for Bournemouth, they arent us, their budgets and strategy will be completely different.

This quote for me sums him up quite nicely and why he sounds like a great fit here knowing how we operate:

I still remember the posts here laughing at Bournemouth rightfully so and how Edwards robbed them. I think I have a valid reason to be concerned.
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

First off, two of those were eight years ago, so you have to account for lessons learned, and also, Solanke has proven to be a superb signing for Bournemouth.
Think progress life post klopp is going well so far under FSG. getting back Edwards probably shows how highly rated he is and also how Edwards is comfortable with FSG.

We all know klopps teams are leaving but the likes of inglethorpe and achterberg are going as well? Since they have been here pre klopp and are reaping the rewards regarding youth sides. I know it's Abit off topic but interesting to see how we progress from here on.
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.



I'd remove Solanke off that list. He's a success story.
If I don't see Edwards in a game of thrones style throne but with laptops instead of swords I'll be gutted.

Edwards - 'Knowledge is power'
John Henry - 'No, power is power'
Edwards - 'No, knowledge is power'
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.
We have a far better data analytics team whose entire job is to find suitable players for the manager's preferred way of playing. The Sporting Director won't be the only one with input, and I'm sure his main job is to do negotiations etc.

If Edwards recommended him, then who are we to judge. Solanke has been pretty good for Bournemouth anyways, and so have a lot of their other signings over the last few seasons.
Three things with regard to Ibe, Smith and Solanke;

1. Those players were bought by Bournemouth an age ago
2. You learn from your mistakes
3. Solanke is a success
Ibe had mental health issues, which he's been commendably honest about. Not sure you can spot those in advance.
Three things with regard to Ibe, Smith and Solanke;

1. Those players were bought by Bournemouth an age ago
2. You learn from your mistakes
3. Solanke is a success

Plus I reckon you spend £40+ million to get the production from Solanke that theyve had. Hell score 15+ league goals this season. Thats very hard to come by for a team like Bournemouth. So in reality they bought 3 players from us and one of them has turned out to be an absolute masterstroke whos goals have gone a long way to both getting them promoted and then keeping them in the PL.
We have reached peak stupidity in which an average fan thinks they can judge Club staff like they were players.  ;D

For me there's only one poster on here who's opinion I'd trust on this but unfortunately I think his current remit is on revolutionising our medical team.
To use the Ibe signing as a stick to beat this Hughes with is a bit unfair, he was looking like a potential superstar until his now apparent mental issues started to become a thing, and it was just an unfortunate outcome to which what possibly looked a good signing for Bournemouth at the time

Also, Solanke would have been used as a big stick to beat him with but has turned it around massively.

Quote
Hughes would also engineer deals for Tyrone Mings (from Ipswich Town), Benik Afobe (Wolves), Max Gradel (Saint-Etienne), Lewis Cook (Leeds United), Nathan Ake (Chelsea), Aaron Ramdsale and David Brooks (Sheffield United), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Phillip Billing (Huddersfield Town), Arnaut Danjuma (Club Brugge) and Lloyd Kelly (Bristol City).

More recently, Hughes has been able to bring exciting young foreign talent to the club that was previously considered out of reach, as well as highly regarded Championship players. Marcus Tavernier, Antoine Semenyo, Luis Sinisterra, Alex Scott, Marcos Senesi, Justin Kluivert have all had a good impact although Tyler Adams has barely been seen since he arrived from Leeds in August after Chelsea pulled out of a deal to sign him following his medical.

Some good buys among them, particularly for Bournemouth.

I'd imagine the likes of Fallows and Hunter will oversee the scouting anyway with Hughes in charge of getting deals done.

What we need to do post-Klopp is continue to heavily scout on character. The Rodgers/Edwards regime (and Comolli before that) too often overlooked it and would go for players based on spreadsheets. I hope we don't change the whole background checks.
Bournemouth will make that £40m back and then some when they sell Solanke to Spurs in the summer. Don't see how that's a stick to beat Hughes with.
Before judging him too harshly, its worth noting Bournemouth would have very little pull, especially in the early years.

Youd imagine the structure we already have in place would only make his job easier in attracting greater quality and having more hits than misses. He must have something about him to get linked with higher profile jobs like ours so lets wait and see how he gets on.
Any word on Ian Graham returning?
For me there's only one poster on here who's opinion I'd trust on this but unfortunately I think his current remit is on revolutionising our medical team.
bit cocky bigging yourself up like this, but fair play

it was you who pointed out you're more qualified than most to discuss injuries right? but then said that the activity undertaken during training was irrelevant to learning how an injury in training occured ;D
If this guy was involved in giving more than 40m for Downing, Adam and Allen then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.
If this guy was involved in giving more than 40m for Downing, Adam and Allen then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

What a silly statement, Klopp himself would laugh at you.

Klopp had to be convinced by Edwards to sign Salah, one of many examples of Edwards and his team of super nerds working perfectly with Klopp to build a dynasty.
What a silly statement, Klopp himself would laugh at you.

Klopp had to be convinced by Edwards to sign Salah, one of many examples of Edwards and his team of super nerds working perfectly with Klopp to build a dynasty.

Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 11:26:26 pm
If this guy was involved in giving us more than 40m for Ibe, Smith and Solanke then he shouldn't be anywhere near LFC. I just hope we don't discover later that our success in the transfer market is because of Klopp only.

;)
What a silly statement, Klopp himself would laugh at you.

Klopp had to be convinced by Edwards to sign Salah, one of many examples of Edwards and his team of super nerds working perfectly with Klopp to build a dynasty.

And Mane.
With the saying 'never go back' being used regarding Edwards then Steve Jobs is an example of success the second time around.
