Hughes didn't sign Ibe. He has only been at Bournemouth for 18 months.Richard Hughes Appointed Sporting DirectorForest Green director of football makes the move to Pompey29 September 2022by Portsmouth FC@Pompey14251 viewsPortsmouth Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director.The 34-year-old will officially take up the position later in October after three years as director of football at Forest Green Rovers.Hughes will assume responsibility for recruitment and football operations, which includes medicine, sports science, nutrition, analysis and grounds.He spent four-and-a-half years with Forest Green, initially working as head of recruitment before being named director of football in October 2019.During that time, Rovers reached the League Two play-offs twice before securing the title at the end of last season.Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen said: Were delighted to have appointed Richard as the clubs sporting director.This role is crucial for our longer-term football strategy and provides an oversight for all our football operations, easing some of the day-to-day operational pressures on Danny and Nicky.Richard really impressed us with the way he was able to progress a number of different areas at Forest Green, culminating in their promotion to League One last season.He has a history of identifying emerging talent who have gone on to enjoy success in the professional game.It was also important that he shares our vision and will be moving down to Portsmouth with his family, which underlines his commitment.We felt it was important to pause the process over the summer, but have met with a lot of people in recent weeks.Richard was someone that we always had a lot of admiration for and he possesses the qualities and credentials we were looking for."Hughes had recruitment roles with Wigan and Everton prior to joining Forest Green, having previously held analysis and scouting positions at Stoke, Macclesfield, Tamworth and Burnley.