The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4960 on: Today at 07:02:24 pm
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:40:43 pm
Can someone explain to me why Richard Hughes is so highly rated/sort after?

Lets hope hes improved since the days of signing Ibe and smith. Dont really look at that Bournemouth team and think wow thats a cracker of a player theyve unearthed there.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4961 on: Today at 07:04:46 pm
I'm horny for Orny after that sexy story.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4962 on: Today at 07:04:56 pm
So we have a new Nerd-in-Chief? Welcome back Eduardo. Just don't fuck it up.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4963 on: Today at 07:06:27 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 07:02:24 pm
Lets hope hes improved since the days of signing Ibe and smith. Dont really look at that Bournemouth team and think wow thats a cracker of a player theyve unearthed there.

That Hungarian Left Back of theirs is tasty, just putting it out there for Robbo's replacment.  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4964 on: Today at 07:08:20 pm
To use the Ibe signing as a stick to beat this Hughes with is a bit unfair, he was looking like a potential superstar until his now apparent mental issues started to become a thing, and it was just an unfortunate outcome to which what possibly looked a good signing for Bournemouth at the time
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4965 on: Today at 07:09:19 pm
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 07:04:46 pm
I'm horny for Orny after that sexy story.
You've been saving that one for a special occasion, haven't you?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4966 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm
Brilliant from FSG, not resting on their laurels post Klopp.

These new stringent financial rules, possible sanctions for City, our finances strong, and one of the best young Managers in the game, we're set up brilliantly on and off the pitch for another exciting era.

Great timing that Nerd conference was in Boston just as that FSG reshuffle was announced. ;D

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4967 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm
Su-poib!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4968 on: Today at 07:14:58 pm
I think people are getting their Richard Hughes mixed up to be honest.

There was a Scottish International footballer who played for Bournemouth and Southampton.

Then there is Richard Hughes who has only been at Bournemouth for a year and a half.

Before that he was at Forest Green.


Sporting Director
Portsmouth Football Club

Oct 2022 - Present 1 year 6 months



Forest Green Rovers Football Club

4 years 6 months

    Director of Football

    Oct 2019 - Oct 2022 3 years 1 month
    Head Of Recruitment

    May 2018 - Oct 2019 1 year 6 months

    Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Academy Recruitment Coordinator
Everton Football Club

Nov 2017 - May 2018 7 months


Wigan Athletic F.C Graphic
Recruitment Analyst
Wigan Athletic F.C

Aug 2015 - Oct 2017 2 years 3 months
Burnley Football Club Graphic
Scout
Burnley Football Club

Mar 2014 - Aug 2015 1 year 6 months

Working as a member of the scouting team, I am responsible for profiling potential signings through the use of video footage and statistical information to be viewed by the Chief Scout and Head of Recruitment. I also assist with scouting duties by going out to watch games ranging from tiers 1-6 of the footballing pyramid
Head of Performance Analysis
Tamworth Football Club

Jul 2012 - Jul 2014 2 years 1 month

Stoke-on-Trent, United Kingdom

Head of Performance Analysis

Filming and Recording of matches both Home and Away
Analysis of Opposition
Analysis of TFC Performance
Provide Feedback to Coaching Staff on performance and player details
Database management
Statistical Profiling
Update and maintenance of KPI's

In my role, I have been responsible for the development of the department, including selection of equipment and software. As the Head of Performance Analysis I am responsible for both post
1st Team Performance Analyst
Macclesfield Town Football Club

2011 - 2012 1 year

Responsible for the creation of the Performance Analysis Department, involving filming, pre match and post match opposition analysis
STOKE CITY F.C. Graphic
Academy Performance Analyst
STOKE CITY F.C.

Jan 2008 - Oct 2010 2 years 10 months

Working with the Academy i was responsible for the post match analysis of all Academy games
Seasonal Soccer Coach
UK Elite Soccer

Jun 2010 - Sep 2010 4 months

East Coast of the USA

Seasonal Soccer Coach - In my role as soccer coach I worked on various soccer camps along the East Coast of America, coaching children of various ages between 3 and 18
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4969 on: Today at 07:16:01 pm
Quote from: Original on Today at 07:08:20 pm
To use the Ibe signing as a stick to beat this Hughes with is a bit unfair, he was looking like a potential superstar until his now apparent mental issues started to become a thing, and it was just an unfortunate outcome to which what possibly looked a good signing for Bournemouth at the time

Hughes didn't sign Ibe. He has only been at Bournemouth for 18 months.

https://www.portsmouthfc.co.uk/news/2022/september/richard-hughes-appointed-sporting-director/

Richard Hughes Appointed Sporting Director

Forest Green director of football makes the move to Pompey

29 September 2022

by Portsmouth FC

@Pompey

14251 views

Portsmouth Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Richard Hughes as sporting director.

The 34-year-old will officially take up the position later in October after three years as director of football at Forest Green Rovers.

Hughes will assume responsibility for recruitment and football operations, which includes medicine, sports science, nutrition, analysis and grounds.

He spent four-and-a-half years with Forest Green, initially working as head of recruitment before being named director of football in October 2019.

During that time, Rovers reached the League Two play-offs twice before securing the title at the end of last season.

Pompey chief executive Andrew Cullen said: Were delighted to have appointed Richard as the clubs sporting director.

This role is crucial for our longer-term football strategy and provides an oversight for all our football operations, easing some of the day-to-day operational pressures on Danny and Nicky.

Richard really impressed us with the way he was able to progress a number of different areas at Forest Green, culminating in their promotion to League One last season.

He has a history of identifying emerging talent who have gone on to enjoy success in the professional game.

It was also important that he shares our vision and will be moving down to Portsmouth with his family, which underlines his commitment.

We felt it was important to pause the process over the summer, but have met with a lot of people in recent weeks.

Richard was someone that we always had a lot of admiration for and he possesses the qualities and credentials we were looking for."

Hughes had recruitment roles with Wigan and Everton prior to joining Forest Green, having previously held analysis and scouting positions at Stoke, Macclesfield, Tamworth and Burnley.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4970 on: Today at 07:17:59 pm
Al, what the fuck are you on?!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4971 on: Today at 07:18:04 pm
Quote from: Big Dirk on Today at 06:24:52 pm
Ornstein says Edwards back to Liverpool is close to happening could be confirmed early next week.

This is good news, right here. 
