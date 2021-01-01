We've been most profitable when we've been in the best position to win under them surely, the two things work hand in hand so seems a bit moot.



Arsenal under Wenger would be an example of why the two things don't always work hand in hand. They were hugely profitable after they stopped competing for the top honours under Wenger.For me, our best chance to win things came about after Klopp pushed to sign and then waited for Van Dijk. The reports at the time were that Edwards was prepared to move on to other targets but Klopp was adamant he wanted VVD. That is an example of a dominant manager pushing for a signing that gave us the best chance of winning things. It was also a huge gamble and something that FSG don't normally do.Committing £75m plus massive wages to a player who has passed his 26th birthday is very much against the grain for FSG. As Klopp himself said their modus operandi is to look for very early twenties players who have already played a lot of games. VVD worked but arguably Klopp saw Thiago as the best chance of winning things and that didn't really work.Klopp talked about wanting FSG to take more risks. Maybe FSG see it as the risks not outweighing the rewards and wants to create a system that protects against the risks of signing a VVD, Thiago or Endo.A new structure with Edwards as almost a transfer CEO, a sporting director like Hughes and a younger coach with less power would be a good way of mitigating risk, who knows.