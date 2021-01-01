« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:32:21 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:30:02 am
Beyond even that wasn't he also pushing for Ashley Williams and Ryan Bertrand as well, again more players he has specifically worked with
Yep, the Swansification of Liverpool would have been right up there with the Evertonisation of Manchester United going on around the same time.
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:35:09 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:32:21 am
Yep, the Swansification of Liverpool would have been right up there with the Evertonisation of Manchester United.

Ashley Williams shout still terrifies me the most, legitimately one of the worst footballers I have ever watched, and at Everton he was a gutless, small minded player even by that clubs standards
jillcwhomever

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:39:56 am
I would be happy with either of the top managers who are currently being mentioned.
rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:40:29 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:09 am
Ashley Williams shout still terrifies me the most, legitimately one of the worst footballers I have ever watched, and at Everton he was a gutless, small minded player even by that clubs standards
"He's a top, top centre-half. I've always felt he could play for one of the very top clubs in the league... He's a wonderful player and always plays over 40 games a season - every season. He can defend, is strong and deals with all types of strikers. What makes him stand out is that he's immaculate on the ball."

"I wanted to take him to Liverpool. He's one of the few breeds in that he's a leader - managers and coaches are looking for leaders on the field and in the game...I think he's an incredible player."
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:41:16 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 10:24:01 am
Why are you turning another thread into a FSG care about their profits over our club arguement?

I haven't. I have merely stated that it is an assumption to say that the motivation for any organisational changes is to give us the best chance of winning things.

That may be the case or it may be the case that they want to make changes to make sure the club is as well run financially as possible.
Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:43:19 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:41:16 am
I haven't. I have merely stated that it is an assumption to say that the motivation for any organisational changes is to give us the best chance of winning things.

That may be the case or it may be the case that they want to make changes to make sure the club is as well run financially as possible.

We've been most profitable when we've been in the best position to win under them surely, the two things work hand in hand so seems a bit moot.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:48:53 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:30:02 am
Beyond even that wasn't he also pushing for Ashley Williams and Ryan Bertrand as well, again more players he has specifically worked with

Hopefully part of the managerial search is a recognition that a manager can work within the system like Klopp did, and not seemingly actively fight against it like Rodgers did
Or like Klopp did, if you believe the media coverage that Edwards left was because he didn't have final say (which would also explain why he wants ultimate power over any coach).

But ultimately, any manager we get in who's knowledgeable and strong minded enough to do the job is going to also have strong opinions about the kinds of players they want. Quite often when a manager comes in and wants to play a specific way, it's easier to go to what they know - as Rodgers, Rafa and Houllier all did. That's more or less a given. It's just as important to find a DOF who can work with the manager as vice versa.
Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:51:35 am
Totally off topic but I agree wholeheartedly that Aspas would have been a success if given a chance.

Is the positivity around Hughes as sporting director a result of something he has achieved, or are people just happy because Edwards favours him? No wrong answers, I'm just curious as I hadn't heard his name before the Edwards rumours started.
Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:55:43 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 10:32:21 am
Yep, the Swansification of Liverpool would have been right up there with the Evertonisation of Manchester United going on around the same time.

Its such a daft point, in the end he was clearly struggling. But this idea that he was getting really good players thrown at him and he was just refusing to play them is nonsense. Even those two (Williams and Bertrand), we were hardly drowning in quality CBs and LBs at the time were we? Think it was 2013 that he wanted him, and the LBs we signed instead around that time were Cissokho and then Moreno. So not sure thats really one you can chuck at him for being a bad shout.
JackWard33

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:57:06 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:41:16 am
I haven't. I have merely stated that it is an assumption to say that the motivation for any organisational changes is to give us the best chance of winning things.

That may be the case or it may be the case that they want to make changes to make sure the club is as well run financially as possible.

Yeah great question ....
When you take a step back and think about them trying to get an agreement with probably the most expensive director of sport / football in the game to come back while also trying to hire one of the two outstanding young coaches in world football it's pretty clear that it could be either trying to win stuff or trying to make money.. really tough to say.... 50/50 ish
JackWard33

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 10:57:51 am
Also apparently I was wrong a page ago.. apparently you do all need to litigate the Rodgers era ....
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:02:21 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:43:19 am
We've been most profitable when we've been in the best position to win under them surely, the two things work hand in hand so seems a bit moot.

Arsenal under Wenger would be an example of why the two things don't always work hand in hand. They were hugely profitable after they stopped competing for the top honours under Wenger.

For me, our best chance to win things came about after Klopp pushed to sign and then waited for Van Dijk. The reports at the time were that Edwards was prepared to move on to other targets but Klopp was adamant he wanted VVD. That is an example of a dominant manager pushing for a signing that gave us the best chance of winning things. It was also a huge gamble and something that FSG don't normally do.

Committing £75m plus massive wages to a player who has passed his 26th birthday is very much against the grain for FSG. As Klopp himself said their modus operandi is to look for very early twenties players who have already played a lot of games. VVD worked but arguably Klopp saw Thiago as the best chance of winning things and that didn't really work.

Klopp talked about wanting FSG to take more risks. Maybe FSG see it as the risks not outweighing the rewards and wants to create a system that protects against the risks of signing a VVD, Thiago or Endo.

A new structure with Edwards as almost a transfer CEO, a sporting director like Hughes and a younger coach with less power would be a good way of mitigating risk, who knows.
Schmidt

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:08:27 am
It sounds like you're comparing focusing on long term success versus short term success rather than profit versus success.

We arguably should have been a little more short-sighted under Klopp, as such managers don't come around often, but equally it's too easy to fall into the trap of constant short term thinking and end up in a mess like United.

The exact balance can be argued all day but what I think is inarguable is that the general strategy we follow is setting us up to be competitive in the long term.
rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:09:07 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 10:55:43 am
Its such a daft point, in the end he was clearly struggling. But this idea that he was getting really good players thrown at him and he was just refusing to play them is nonsense. Even those two (Williams and Bertrand), we were hardly drowning in quality CBs and LBs at the time were we? Think it was 2013 that he wanted him, and the LBs we signed instead around that time were Cissokho and then Moreno. So not sure thats really one you can chuck at him for being a bad shout.
No mention of Sakho who arrived from PSG in the summer of 2013, and a definite committee signing?
Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:11:41 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:08:27 am
It sounds like you're comparing focusing on long term success versus short term success rather than profit versus success.

We arguably should have been a little more short-sighted under Klopp, as such managers don't come around often, but equally it's too easy to fall into the trap of constant short term thinking and end up in a mess like United.

The exact balance can be argued all day but what I think is inarguable is that the general strategy we follow is setting us up to be competitive in the long term.

Thiago is the example of the other side of the coin, Klopp driven signing against normal policy on huge wages but never available.

It's about balance which is very very hard to get right all the time.
Redley

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:12:34 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:21 am
Arsenal under Wenger would be an example of why the two things don't always work hand in hand. They were hugely profitable after they stopped competing for the top honours under Wenger.

For me, our best chance to win things came about after Klopp pushed to sign and then waited for Van Dijk. The reports at the time were that Edwards was prepared to move on to other targets but Klopp was adamant he wanted VVD. That is an example of a dominant manager pushing for a signing that gave us the best chance of winning things. It was also a huge gamble and something that FSG don't normally do.

Committing £75m plus massive wages to a player who has passed his 26th birthday is very much against the grain for FSG. As Klopp himself said their modus operandi is to look for very early twenties players who have already played a lot of games. VVD worked but arguably Klopp saw Thiago as the best chance of winning things and that didn't really work.

Klopp talked about wanting FSG to take more risks. Maybe FSG see it as the risks not outweighing the rewards and wants to create a system that protects against the risks of signing a VVD, Thiago or Endo.

A new structure with Edwards as almost a transfer CEO, a sporting director like Hughes and a younger coach with less power would be a good way of mitigating risk, who knows.

This is all very confusing. By all accounts we're going for very big names in each field, if we're getting Edwards back I imagine we're throwing a LOT of money at him, we seem to be going for Xabi Alonso who it will take a LOT of money to get out of Leverkusen, whatever Sporting Director we get I imagine it'll be on very big wages, if we do get Xabi we'll be committing a lot to getting in his staff and I dare say a few players he fancies. We haven't particularly turned a profit in player sales for a long time now. We're seeing with our financial results that they get worse in the seasons that we're not competitive.

So I'm not sure why you think the motivation would be for the owners to not actively try to keep us competitive and then expect to make more money? I'm sure there'd be far cheaper routes they could take with the sporting director/manager appointments, and then just hope the squad being in the state it is would keep us in the CL spots.
rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:13:40 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:02:21 am
For me, our best chance to win things came about after Klopp pushed to sign and then waited for Van Dijk. The reports at the time were that Edwards was prepared to move on to other targets but Klopp was adamant he wanted VVD. That is an example of a dominant manager pushing for a signing that gave us the best chance of winning things. It was also a huge gamble and something that FSG don't normally do.

Committing £75m plus massive wages to a player who has passed his 26th birthday is very much against the grain for FSG.
I always see this repeated but take issue that it doesn't account for the additional signing of Alisson, 6 months' later, also for a world record fee. The symbiotic concrete cladding of our defence and progression to be almost instantly being able to play that high line, with subsequent benefits in attack, doesn't work without either player in situ.
rossipersempre

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:18:17 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:12:34 am
This is all very confusing. By all accounts we're going for very big names in each field, if we're getting Edwards back I imagine we're throwing a LOT of money at him, we seem to be going for Xabi Alonso who it will take a LOT of money to get out of Leverkusen, whatever Sporting Director we get I imagine it'll be on very big wages, if we do get Xabi we'll be committing a lot to getting in his staff and I dare say a few players he fancies. We haven't particularly turned a profit in player sales for a long time now. We're seeing with our financial results that they get worse in the seasons that we're not competitive.

So I'm not sure why you think the motivation would be for the owners to not actively try to keep us competitive and then expect to make more money? I'm sure there'd be far cheaper routes they could take with the sporting director/manager appointments, and then just hope the squad being in the state it is would keep us in the CL spots.
Agree with all of this, except the "LOT of money" to get Alonso out of Leverkusen is only about 20m. And we'd (initially one hopes) be saving a good few mill a year on Klopp's astronomical salary, as no way Xabi would get parity walking in the door.
RedSince86

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:21:13 am
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 10:35:09 am
Ashley Williams shout still terrifies me the most, legitimately one of the worst footballers I have ever watched, and at Everton he was a gutless, small minded player even by that clubs standards
He looked a decent mid table CB at Swansea like in the vein of a Dunk at Brighton.

He's a massive Red and maybe his standards dropped so badly because he'd ended up at Everton where it was turning into a convolated mess around the club when we were starting our amazing Klopp journey.

Poor guy.

Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:21:51 am
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:57:06 am
Yeah great question ....
When you take a step back and think about them trying to get an agreement probably the most expensive director of sport / football in the game to come back while also trying to hire one of the two outstanding young coaches in world football it's pretty clear that it could be either trying to win stuff or trying to make money.. really tough to say.... 50/50 ish


When you have a wage bill of £373m a season and can easily spend £150m+ in one window then the remuneration package for Edwards, Hughes + a new coach would be a drop in the ocean, even if Edwards gets a small stake in the club.

I think FSG's dream operation would be a club that recruits totally on an analytics-based approach. That means signing younger players for lower fees and wages. A structure that gets away from a Rodgers 1 signing, nerds 1 signing approach. Or with Klopp where he pushed for signings that were outside their model.

FSG's approach gives you a young team with a chance to compete for honours however I am not sure it gives you the best chance of winning. I also not sure it gives you the best chance of bringing in an Alonso type manager who may well end up with job offers that offer him more say and more control. 
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:22:45 am
Quote from: rossipersempre on Today at 11:09:07 am
No mention of Sakho who arrived from PSG in the summer of 2013, and a definite committee signing?
Why would Sakho be relevant though? If you see him as a good signing, it's proof Rodgers was willing to work with committee signings. If you think he wasn't, he was another committee dud like Tiago Ilori that Klopp bombed out at the first opportunity.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:28:56 am
Quote from: Redley on Today at 11:12:34 am
This is all very confusing. By all accounts we're going for very big names in each field, if we're getting Edwards back I imagine we're throwing a LOT of money at him, we seem to be going for Xabi Alonso who it will take a LOT of money to get out of Leverkusen, whatever Sporting Director we get I imagine it'll be on very big wages, if we do get Xabi we'll be committing a lot to get in his staff and I dare say a few players he fancies. We haven't particularly turned a profit in player sales for a long time now. We're seeing with our financial results that they get worse in the seasons that we're not competitive.

So I'm not sure why you think the motivation would be for the owners to not actively try to keep us competitive and then expect to make more money. I'm sure there'd be far cheaper routes they could take with the sporting director/manager appointments, and then just hope the squad being in the state it is would keep us in the CL spots.

My opinion is that they would see the likes of Edwards and Hughes as long-term investments that will pay off because they will reduce the need to spend big in the transfer market.
ValiantInstance

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:30:03 am
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 09:41:17 am
under Rodgers Aspas,Alberto were actually good sigings btw just Rodgers would not play them. Rodgers favoured british players alot i thought.
Firmino would have went the same way had Rodgers survived too.

in 12/13 it was clear Rodgers signed Borini & Allen ex players he worked with.

Edwards & committe at that time were handicapped because of the conflict with Rodgers.
Then in 2016 the 1st summer without Rodgers we really excelled with Klopp
You could usually tell who was a Rodgers signing and who was a committee signing, mainly because Rodgers had a fucking terrible hit rate at identifying good signings. Something that continued at Leicester.

The only one I'm not certain of is Sturridge but I lean towards Rodgers on that.
Chris~

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:32:28 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:28:56 am
My opinion is that they would see the likes of Edwards and Hughes as long-term investments that will pay off because they will reduce the need to spend big in the transfer market.
Very smart to find an edge in the transfer market like that if it works, you'd have to give them massive credit
tubby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 11:39:54 am
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:28:56 am
My opinion is that they would see the likes of Edwards and Hughes as long-term investments that will pay off because they will reduce the need to spend big in the transfer market.

That would be a really good thing, no?
