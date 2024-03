Whoever comes in won't have the level of power that Klopp had but like you said, it shouldn't go too far the other way where the manager is pretty much a yes man and doesn't have final say on transfers. I wouldn't want that.



It's not a matter of being a yes man it's about letting the manager coach and allowing the analytics, fitness, and scouting departments to do their job. The manager should be saying I need a left back (for example) and then leave it to the people in the right departments to get that player. If a player is in the red zone and fitness tell the manager that that player is in the red zone then taking their advice doesn't make the manager a yes man it makes him sensible.A good example is Rodgers. It's undeniable he is a good coach and that's why his team almost always improve when he comes in but as he gets more influence he starts sticking his nose into other departments and that's when the wheels come off. Yes, we gave carte blanche but we shouldn't be doing that for any other manager.