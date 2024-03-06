« previous next »
Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 464441 times)

Offline Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4800 on: March 6, 2024, 07:33:34 pm »
Interesting listening to Macca start tripping over himself when asked about Edwards on the interview hes given to the blood red echo podcast. Does he know something we dont?  ;D
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4801 on: March 6, 2024, 07:49:28 pm »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March  6, 2024, 07:33:34 pm
Interesting listening to Macca start tripping over himself when asked about Edwards on the interview hes given to the blood red echo podcast. Does he know something we dont?  ;D
He said precisely nothing about it though. !
W

Offline elbow

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4802 on: Yesterday at 01:46:09 am »
Quote from: Garlic Red on March  6, 2024, 07:33:34 pm
Interesting listening to Macca start tripping over himself when asked about Edwards on the interview hes given to the blood red echo podcast. Does he know something we dont?  ;D

Why would they be asking Macca? He probably wouldn't who the fuck they were talking about!
Offline Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4803 on: Yesterday at 06:20:19 am »
Quote from: elbow on Yesterday at 01:46:09 am
Why would they be asking Macca? He probably wouldn't who the fuck they were talking about!

Tbf, Macca says he lives by him, was speaking to him the other day and is good friends with him. He doesnt really say anything in the interview, it just made me laugh that he started to say something along the lines of he wants more than a Sporting Director role and then started tripping over himself saying not that hes told me anything etc.
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4804 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Joycey: Edwards in talks with FSG over possible return

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/michael-edwards-talks-liverpool-owners-possible-return-gxlfpk5x3

Says that Edwards would then choose the sporting director, with Richard Hughes held in high regard. Clarity expected soon.
Online Jm55

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4805 on: Yesterday at 10:32:33 pm »
Michael Edwards in talks over a return according to Joyce.

Article is behind a paywall but heres the link -https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/michael-edwards-talks-liverpool-owners-possible-return-gxlfpk5x3
Offline Ray K

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4806 on: Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm »
Joyceeeeyyyyyyy

Michael Edwards in talks with Liverpool owners over possible return

Former sporting director had turned down initial approach, with Fenway Sports Group set to offer him wider position to prepare for life after Jürgen Klopp.


Anyone with a Times subscription?
Offline disgraced cake

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4807 on: Yesterday at 10:33:51 pm »
He's coming home
Online Caston

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4808 on: Yesterday at 10:34:15 pm »
Promising
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4809 on: Yesterday at 10:34:49 pm »
LAPTOP EDWARDO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4810 on: Yesterday at 10:35:38 pm »
Fucking Nerds!
Offline jillcwhomever

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4811 on: Yesterday at 10:36:09 pm »
But, but, but according to the papers United were going to get him....
Offline DelTrotter

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4812 on: Yesterday at 10:36:25 pm »
Probably done then, great stuff! All seems too convenient now with the Hughes leaving announcement.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4813 on: Yesterday at 10:36:30 pm »
Mikey was in Boston for a reason and not to spend time on Henry's yacht with linda.
Online AmanShah21

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4814 on: Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Yesterday at 10:33:05 pm
Joyceeeeyyyyyyy

Michael Edwards in talks with Liverpool owners over possible return

Former sporting director had turned down initial approach, with Fenway Sports Group set to offer him wider position to prepare for life after Jürgen Klopp.


Anyone with a Times subscription?

You can use an internet archive website to read it. Archive.ph is a decent one and does work on this one.
Offline TAA66

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4815 on: Yesterday at 10:38:19 pm »

Think FSG have pushed the boat out and offered him a MacBook
Online Caston

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4816 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Yesterday at 10:37:17 pm
You can use an internet archive website to read it. Archive.ph is a decent one and does work on this one.

Already tried but you dont get the full article
Offline Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4817 on: Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm »
We like a Friday announcement
Online Jm55

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4818 on: Yesterday at 10:38:58 pm »
Former sporting director had turned down initial approach, with Fenway Sports Group set to offer him wider position to prepare for life after Jürgen Klopp.

Edwards, left, spent a decade at Liverpool before leaving in 2022, but has held talks with FSG management that included Gordon, right, over a return
Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with Liverpools owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era.

The meeting took place in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.
It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.
Edwards had attended the Business of Football Summit in London at the end of last week before flying to Boston for the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.

He attended in his capacity as a consultant for Ludonautics, the company set up by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research. Graham was one of the conferences panellists and it was also an opportunity to speak to prospective clients.
FSGs annual owners meeting took place in Bonita Springs in Florida last week, and upon completion of that the meeting with Edwards was arranged.

Edwards was promoted to the sporting director position in 2016 and was instrumental in the success the club have enjoyed under Klopp. His transfer acumen, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, helped to shape a squad that have won multiple honours, including the Premier League title in 2019-2020 and the Champions League in 2019.
He has made it clear that he will not be a sporting director again, and the fact that FSG knew that and still pushed to meet him indicates they are proposing a wider role for him.
Clarity on whether Edwards will be tempted to return to Anfield is expected soon, with Liverpool looking to make progress in building a structure that will ensure Klopps successor as manager has the best chance of maintaining the clubs success.

Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder who has guided Bayer Leverkusen to a ten-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, remains a leading candidate for the manager position although there is interest in him from another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich. The Sporting head coach, Rúben Amorim, is also being considered.

Alonso has turned heads at his former club with his success at Bayer Leverkusen this season
Should Edwards return, he would then select the sporting director. He has a high regard for Richard Hughes, who has announced he will leave his post as the Bournemouth technical director in the summer.
Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has responded to Trent Alexander-Arnolds claim that trophies mean more to Liverpool in the run-up to Sundays top-of-the-table clash.
Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield with a point separating the Premier League leaders from Pep Guardiolas side in second. It could be the final duel between Klopp and the City manager before the Germans departure this summer.

Alexander-Arnolds comments were in reference to the financial might that has underpinned Citys dominance under Guardiola, but Haaland was quick to state the Liverpool defender does not know what it means to win the Treble.
If he wants to say that, OK, Haaland said. Ive been here one year and Ive won the Treble and it was quite a nice feeling. I dont think he knows exactly this feeling. They can talk as much as they want. He can talk as much as he wants. I dont know why he does that but I dont mind.

The exchange between Haaland and Alexander-Arnold has added an extra edge to the match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday

Its going to be a really important game. Thats what is nice about the Premier League, there are so many who are so good. So many can win the Premier League. In the last years its been Manchester City and were going to try to do it again. Its not going to be easy but we are good.
Liverpool are seeking to stop City winning a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, and Alexander-Arnold has turned up the heat by describing City and their organisation as a machine thats built to win.

Looking back on this era, although theyve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially, Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which weve done it probably means more to our fans.
From the turn of the year, City switch it on and its a difficult machine to stop. But weve shown in the past that weve been able to do it and theres no reason why we cant go and match them this season.
Were excited to be involved with City and know were in a good position. Im sure theyll be motivated, as are we. Its going to be an exciting end.

Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4819 on: Yesterday at 10:40:00 pm »
He will be basically Liverpool's Tsar.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4820 on: Yesterday at 10:52:57 pm »
Edwards did a seemingly good job and we made some great signings and were one of the first clubs to seemingly invoke a thoroughly data led scouting process, but I hope this doesnt mean we end with a situation where the board of the club have too much control over transfers and on field direction. Its easy to see how it can lead to wrangling and disputes occurring. The manager should always have the final say over transfers.
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4821 on: Yesterday at 10:56:24 pm »
Quote
Michael Edwards would be expected to head the recruitment and analytics departments. He would lead the appointments of any new sporting director and Liverpools manager, with Xabi Alonso the front-runner to succeed Klopp. [@AHunterGuardian]
Offline robertobaggio37

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4822 on: Yesterday at 11:06:49 pm »
Brief FC
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4823 on: Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm »
It's 11 at night mate, do you want Mikey to be in  Anfield at this time of the night signing his contract?
Offline classycarra

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4824 on: Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:08:58 pm
It's 11 at night mate, do you want Mikey to be in  Anfield at this time of the night signing his contract?
he can do a no-look 'insert picture of signature' to the contract remotely on his famous laptop
Offline Ray K

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4825 on: Yesterday at 11:14:57 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Yesterday at 11:10:13 pm
he can do a no-look 'insert picture of signature' to the contract remotely on his famous laptop
He might fail his medical.

Tests reveal he has 20/20 vision and therefore cannot be called a speccy four eyes laptop nerd.
Offline Gifted Right Foot

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4826 on: Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm »
Edwards, Hughes and Alonso.  Surely we aren't that organised to get all 3.  That seems too easy and lucky for us.  Something has to go wrong. 
Offline killer-heels

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4827 on: Yesterday at 11:30:49 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 10:38:28 pm
We like a Friday announcement

Fills me with dread now.
Online Jm55

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4828 on: Yesterday at 11:33:05 pm »
If this happens what does Edwards do with Ludonautics?

Presumably hes employed by the club and will cease any employment he has under Ludonautics and either dispose of his shares in that company or remain a silent director?
Offline Samie

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4829 on: Yesterday at 11:36:35 pm »
He's an advisor there. Ian Graham runs it.
Offline Lynndenberries

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4830 on: Today at 12:12:46 am »
Quote from: Gifted Right Foot on Yesterday at 11:16:08 pm
Edwards, Hughes and Alonso.  Surely we aren't that organised to get all 3.  That seems too easy and lucky for us.  Something has to go wrong.
I dont know, Id say were pretty organized as a club. I was as pessimistic as anyone going into this past summer and it couldnt have gone much better.
Offline ScouserAtHeart

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4831 on: Today at 01:50:20 am »
Hope we get him a MacBook this time. Were worth billions, he shouldn't be slumming it with a laptop
Offline Egyptian36

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4832 on: Today at 02:54:48 am »

so his new role will be FSG football director ?
Online TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4833 on: Today at 06:58:33 am »
Its good that hes agreed to talks, thats a very positive sign.

But its not a done deal yet by the sounds of it, so keep your knickers on.

Guardian story here. https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/mar/07/liverpool-fsg-michael-edwards-sporting-director-post-jurgen-klopp-rebuild
