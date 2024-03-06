Former sporting director had turned down initial approach, with Fenway Sports Group set to offer him wider position to prepare for life after Jürgen Klopp.



Edwards, left, spent a decade at Liverpool before leaving in 2022, but has held talks with FSG management that included Gordon, right, over a return

Michael Edwards has held face-to-face talks with Liverpools owners as they attempt to persuade him to return to the club and help oversee the post-Jürgen Klopp era.



The meeting took place in Boston last weekend, with Edwards speaking to the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) owner, John W Henry, and president Mike Gordon. The talks are a significant development given that Edwards had previously turned down an initial approach to come back to Liverpool.

It is unclear at this stage exactly what pitch Henry and Gordon made to Edwards, who spent a decade at Liverpool between 2012 and 2022, but the role would be above his previous job as sporting director.

Edwards had attended the Business of Football Summit in London at the end of last week before flying to Boston for the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference.



He attended in his capacity as a consultant for Ludonautics, the company set up by Ian Graham, Liverpools former director of research. Graham was one of the conferences panellists and it was also an opportunity to speak to prospective clients.

FSGs annual owners meeting took place in Bonita Springs in Florida last week, and upon completion of that the meeting with Edwards was arranged.



Edwards was promoted to the sporting director position in 2016 and was instrumental in the success the club have enjoyed under Klopp. His transfer acumen, both in terms of incomings and outgoings, helped to shape a squad that have won multiple honours, including the Premier League title in 2019-2020 and the Champions League in 2019.

He has made it clear that he will not be a sporting director again, and the fact that FSG knew that and still pushed to meet him indicates they are proposing a wider role for him.

Clarity on whether Edwards will be tempted to return to Anfield is expected soon, with Liverpool looking to make progress in building a structure that will ensure Klopps successor as manager has the best chance of maintaining the clubs success.



Xabi Alonso, the former Liverpool midfielder who has guided Bayer Leverkusen to a ten-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga, remains a leading candidate for the manager position although there is interest in him from another of his former clubs, Bayern Munich. The Sporting head coach, Rúben Amorim, is also being considered.



Alonso has turned heads at his former club with his success at Bayer Leverkusen this season

Should Edwards return, he would then select the sporting director. He has a high regard for Richard Hughes, who has announced he will leave his post as the Bournemouth technical director in the summer.

Meanwhile, Erling Haaland has responded to Trent Alexander-Arnolds claim that trophies mean more to Liverpool in the run-up to Sundays top-of-the-table clash.

Liverpool host Manchester City at Anfield with a point separating the Premier League leaders from Pep Guardiolas side in second. It could be the final duel between Klopp and the City manager before the Germans departure this summer.



Alexander-Arnolds comments were in reference to the financial might that has underpinned Citys dominance under Guardiola, but Haaland was quick to state the Liverpool defender does not know what it means to win the Treble.

If he wants to say that, OK, Haaland said. Ive been here one year and Ive won the Treble and it was quite a nice feeling. I dont think he knows exactly this feeling. They can talk as much as they want. He can talk as much as he wants. I dont know why he does that but I dont mind.



The exchange between Haaland and Alexander-Arnold has added an extra edge to the match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield this Sunday



Its going to be a really important game. Thats what is nice about the Premier League, there are so many who are so good. So many can win the Premier League. In the last years its been Manchester City and were going to try to do it again. Its not going to be easy but we are good.

Liverpool are seeking to stop City winning a record fourth consecutive Premier League title, and Alexander-Arnold has turned up the heat by describing City and their organisation as a machine thats built to win.



Looking back on this era, although theyve won more titles than us and have probably been more successful, our trophies will mean more to us and our fanbase because of the situations at both clubs, financially, Alexander-Arnold told FourFourTwo. How both clubs have built their teams and the manner in which weve done it probably means more to our fans.

From the turn of the year, City switch it on and its a difficult machine to stop. But weve shown in the past that weve been able to do it and theres no reason why we cant go and match them this season.

Were excited to be involved with City and know were in a good position. Im sure theyll be motivated, as are we. Its going to be an exciting end.



