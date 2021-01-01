https://x.com/jacobsben/status/1765119088941002842?s=46Its Ben Jacobs, but
He's a chancer
If Edwards comes back here we will find out just how much he was responsible for the "Klopp years". I suspect less than most would hope.
Liverpool are interested in appointing Richard Hughes after the Bournemouth technical director confirmed that he is leaving the club this summer.The Premier League leaders are looking to fill the sporting director role, which has been vacant since Jörg Schmadtke left the club in January, and admire the work of the 44-year-old, who is also being considered by Roma.Fenway Sports Group, the Liverpool owner, is planning to speak to Michael Edwards about returning to the club in some capacity other than the position of sporting director, which he left in 2022. Edwards, who spent a decade at Anfield, rates Hughes highly.It is thought Hughes has already decided which club he will be at next season. The former Bournemouth and Portsmouth player joined the recruitment team at the Vitality Stadium under the former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and was promoted to technical director.As technical director, Ive been fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated individuals the game can offer, he said after his announcement of his intention to leave Bournemouth.It has been ten, challenging, enjoyable and rewarding years in this post. The club requires a healthy lead-up time to plan for the summer and beyond so this is the right time to announce that I will be leaving at the end of the season.Bournemouth announced that Simon Francis, another former player, will become the clubs first-team technical director when Hughes leaves.
Was Richard Hughes in place when Bournemouth paid £15,000,000 for Jordon Ibe and £6,000,000 for Brad Smith?
Looked it up he was with Bournemouth from July 2014. Ibe and Smith were sold 2015 You would hope he has improved
