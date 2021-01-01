« previous next »
He's a chancer

But he says they knew in November.. the plot thickens.
If Edwards comes back here we will find out just how much he was responsible for the "Klopp years". I suspect less than most would hope.
If Edwards comes back here we will find out just how much he was responsible for the "Klopp years". I suspect less than most would hope.

Well yeah he left years ago.
He's a chancer

Has there ever been a more obvious, more desperate attempt at someone to force their career as a social media transfer rumour guru?

They all knock me sick. Him, Tap-in Romano, even Ornstein. Theyre all a bit like Woj and Shams in the American sports. Batters my head its become a massive thing in football.
If Edwards comes back here we will find out just how much he was responsible for the "Klopp years". I suspect less than most would hope.

Of course its less. He clearly was good at his job, but its Klopp who is the golden goose.
Sounds like it will be Richard Hughes then.
Liverpool are interested in appointing Richard Hughes. FSG, Liverpool's owners, are planning to speak to Michael Edwards about returning to the club in a capacity other than the position of SD, Edwards rates Hughes highly.

It's thought Hughes has already decided which club he will be at next season.

He's a chancer

One of Santa's raindeers?
Liverpool are interested in appointing Richard Hughes after the Bournemouth technical director confirmed that he is leaving the club this summer.
The Premier League leaders are looking to fill the sporting director role, which has been vacant since Jörg Schmadtke left the club in January, and admire the work of the 44-year-old, who is also being considered by Roma.
Fenway Sports Group, the Liverpool owner, is planning to speak to Michael Edwards about returning to the club in some capacity other than the position of sporting director, which he left in 2022. Edwards, who spent a decade at Anfield, rates Hughes highly.
It is thought Hughes has already decided which club he will be at next season. The former Bournemouth and Portsmouth player joined the recruitment team at the Vitality Stadium under the former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and was promoted to technical director.
As technical director, Ive been fortunate to work alongside some of the most talented and dedicated individuals the game can offer, he said after his announcement of his intention to leave Bournemouth.
It has been ten, challenging, enjoyable and rewarding years in this post. The club requires a healthy lead-up time to plan for the summer and beyond so this is the right time to announce that I will be leaving at the end of the season.
Bournemouth announced that Simon Francis, another former player, will become the clubs first-team technical director when Hughes leaves.
Why would we be interested if hes already made up his mind?? Hmmmm
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Was Richard Hughes in place when Bournemouth paid £15,000,000 for Jordon Ibe and £6,000,000 for Brad Smith?
Was Richard Hughes in place when Bournemouth paid £15,000,000 for Jordon Ibe and £6,000,000 for Brad Smith?

I asked the same question. Let's hope not.
Looked it up he was with Bournemouth from July 2014. Ibe and Smith were sold 2015 ??? You would hope he has improved
Looked it up he was with Bournemouth from July 2014. Ibe and Smith were sold 2015 ??? You would hope he has improved

You learn by your mistakes.
