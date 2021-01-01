We could win every game next year and win the quadruple and he'd still have foreboding long pieces in the Athletic with hundreds of words but saying absolutely fuck all of substance.



That could be on the homepage of GoT.



The 114 points amassed by Liverpool mask concerns highlighted by insiders over how the club structure has shifted. Senior sources have been worried about the pursuit of the new assistant athletic training facility administrator and how it highlights failures of the club. The large shadow cast by Jurgen Klopp's departure and the subsequent crisis have reached appointment levels well below the sporting director and managerial level. Despite new manager Xabi Alonso's record-setting season, voices inside the AXA have voiced discontent on the hiring and training program, citing wider software concerns that would impact new, much-needed hiring. During Liverpool's 5-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League quarterfinal, the lack of assistant athletic training facility administrator manifested itself in the worst way as hat-trick hero Darwin Nunez struggled to find the right pair of athletic socks on the bench. Klopp's instance on empowering employees at the AXA has led to a culture of complacency and ineptitude among staff and players with the assistant athletic training facility administrator position unfulfilled. Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad was marred by the 5 minute delay to the start of training in the Thursday prior as manager Alonso had to change decorations in his office.It remains to be seen how much damage Klopp and the staff's lackluster succession plans will have hurt Liverpool in the long run. Rumors are that FSG are worried about the quadruple win, given the unfulfilled position of parade coordinator. "We don't even have a bus driver for the parade yet," said one source inside the AXA, citing anonymity amid a culture of fear.With so many staffing issues and a culture stagnant on an inability to fix even simple issues, the future of post-Klopp Liverpool looks bleak. Klopp himself has been guilty of over-involvement in the handoff. Klopp's presence in the 4-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield contributed to key failures by manager Alonso to change the game. With Liverpool up 3-0, Alonso was clearly cowed and peeved by Klopp's appearance, and even Jayden Danns' goal was marred by a late Odegaard strike that cut the deficit to 3 and Liverpool's goal difference advantage to 45.On the pitch, Liverpool's pursuit of transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is clearly impacting the player's form, offering distractions. Despite his league-leading 25th goal from the wing, the Napoli winger's cryptic instagram post of "Great match!" clearly belies his true feelings on a potential move to Anfield. "Without an assistant training facility administrator, who's going to instruct the kitman to write out that name on the back of a shirt!" our senior source exclaimed, clearly agitated at the potential move for one of the best players in Europe.FSG, Klopp, and Alonso have clearly handled the transition poorly, and Michael Edwards' return to a quadruple-winning side has clearly caused a chasm in the chaotic offices of the AXA.