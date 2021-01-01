« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:15:06 pm
Quote
The impasse leaves Liverpool looking like they are scrambling around, hoping that something, or someone, falls into place.

There is another possibility  that this is all a smokescreen and that FSG is sewing up a deal for another sporting director while allowing speculation over Edwards to run riot. That cannot be entirely ruled out given that, in football, not everything is always as it seems.

The same applies to the manager. If he has decided to take charge of Liverpool in the summer, it would be in Xabi Alonso's interests for his future employers to be connected to all sorts of replacements over the next few months. Alonso's focus is on winning the Bundesliga title for the first time in Bayer Leverkusen's history  the last thing he needs is the distracting noise generated from questions about the challenge of succeeding Liverpool's greatest manager this century.

If that were the case, it would be in Liverpool's interests to prioritise the recruitment of a sporting
director, letting that pursuit freeze manager talk and take the focus away from Alonso - to some degree, at least.

Maybe such planning grants FSG too much credit.

You will hear modern politicians and historical institutions regularly discuss the "optics" of any given situation.

For Liverpool, they do not look very promising.

Im struggling to work out what Hughes is trying to get at here?

Have smokescreens ever been FSGs style? What would be gained by using Edwards name as a smokescreen in the media? To appease fans that they tried to get someone big and to brace ourselves for a lesser appointment? I would maybe get it with a manager but doing it with a sporting director makes no sense.

Some of his critical pieces are very barbed and I cant really understand why. I dont know what FSG would gain by leaking any of this.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:22:18 pm
Simon Hughes is one weird c*nt.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:27:08 pm
weird article by someone with a clear agenda
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:28:15 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:15:06 pm
Im struggling to work out what Hughes is trying to get at here?


He has a massive hatred of Liverpool FC and Jurgen so writes his articles from that position.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 07:32:57 pm
We could win every game next year and win the quadruple and he'd still have foreboding long pieces in the Athletic with hundreds of words but saying absolutely fuck all of substance.

That could be on the homepage of GoT.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:04:54 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:01 pm
Michael Edwards definitley wants a stake in FSG.  :o

I think that's normal at that level of any business, not an unusual or unreasonable demand.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:07:15 pm
Quote from: Garlic Red on Today at 07:15:06 pm
Have smokescreens ever been FSGs style?

Of course not. If it's true that we're talking to Edwards and this has been allowed to become public, I reckon it's pretty close to being a done deal. Alternatively, it's all bollocks.

Not interested in a word Hughes has to say.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:12:36 pm
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 07:32:57 pm
We could win every game next year and win the quadruple and he'd still have foreboding long pieces in the Athletic with hundreds of words but saying absolutely fuck all of substance.

That could be on the homepage of GoT.

The 114 points amassed by Liverpool mask concerns highlighted by insiders over how the club structure has shifted.  Senior sources have been worried about the pursuit of the new assistant athletic training facility administrator and how it highlights failures of the club.  The large shadow cast by Jurgen Klopp's departure and the subsequent crisis have reached appointment levels well below the sporting director and managerial level.  Despite new manager Xabi Alonso's record-setting season, voices inside the AXA have voiced discontent on the hiring and training program, citing wider software concerns that would impact new, much-needed hiring.  During Liverpool's 5-1 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League quarterfinal, the lack of assistant athletic training facility administrator manifested itself in the worst way as hat-trick hero Darwin Nunez struggled to find the right pair of athletic socks on the bench.  Klopp's instance on empowering employees at the AXA has led to a culture of complacency and ineptitude among staff and players with the assistant athletic training facility administrator position unfulfilled.  Liverpool's 3-0 victory over Manchester City at the Etihad was marred by the 5 minute delay to the start of training in the Thursday prior as manager Alonso had to change decorations in his office.

It remains to be seen how much damage Klopp and the staff's lackluster succession plans will have hurt Liverpool in the long run.  Rumors are that FSG are worried about the quadruple win, given the unfulfilled position of parade coordinator.  "We don't even have a bus driver for the parade yet," said one source inside the AXA, citing anonymity amid a culture of fear.

With so many staffing issues and a culture stagnant on an inability to fix even simple issues, the future of post-Klopp Liverpool looks bleak.  Klopp himself has been guilty of over-involvement in the handoff.  Klopp's presence in the 4-1 win over Arsenal at Anfield contributed to key failures by manager Alonso to change the game.  With Liverpool up 3-0, Alonso was clearly cowed and peeved by Klopp's appearance, and even Jayden Danns' goal was marred by a late Odegaard strike that cut the deficit to 3 and Liverpool's goal difference advantage to 45.

On the pitch, Liverpool's pursuit of transfer target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is clearly impacting the player's form, offering distractions.  Despite his league-leading 25th goal from the wing, the Napoli winger's cryptic instagram post of "Great match!" clearly belies his true feelings on a potential move to Anfield.  "Without an assistant training facility administrator, who's going to instruct the kitman to write out that name on the back of a shirt!" our senior source exclaimed, clearly agitated at the potential move for one of the best players in Europe.

FSG, Klopp, and Alonso have clearly handled the transition poorly, and Michael Edwards' return to a quadruple-winning side has clearly caused a chasm in the chaotic offices of the AXA.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:27:53 pm
The Athletic management should take note that we can get tabloid-style coverage for free.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:35:46 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:08 pm
weird article by someone with a clear agenda

very sensitive soul on Twitter too, does not like having it pointed out to him that people see straight through his shite  ;D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Today at 08:38:37 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 07:27:08 pm
weird article by someone with a clear agenda
Its odd.

Why would you go back if there wasnt a chance of him saying yes?
Why would edwards be leaking this?

Interesting

(Edit: Andy Heaton from the anfield wrap saying he knows that this news hasnt come from edwards all so confusing)
