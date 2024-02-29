FSG are holding a meeting tomorrow. Maybe we can expect to hear if Michael Edwards is coming back by then?



Probably to discuss the published accounts for the 2022/23 financial year.Top lines£9m pre-tax loss with overall revenue remaining static at £594mMedia revenue dropped to £242m (£19m less than last year due to poor cup runs)Match day revenue down £7m (again due to poor cup runs and the building of the new stand)Administrative costs up £17m to £562mWage bill up from £366m to £373m (including the signings of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Calvin Ramsay along with the 12 new contract extensions including Salah)But commercial revenues (Nike, standard chartered, Experia shirt deal and the rest) rose £25m to £272m.Put it this way. A good run this year and have the new Anfield road open to hospitality next season with CL football and the books are going to look good for the next few years.No worry of FFP or whatever shit Everton have got going on heading our way