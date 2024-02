I think we can do quite a bit better than Richard Hughes.



Who knows, really. Keep banging this drum but trying evaluate a Sporting Director and whether they're good enough is really, really hard. From the outside we almost solely judge it on transfers, which isn't the only criteria. And IMO we don't particularly need a SD who can spot talent - we have the systems and people in place who do that. From a recruitment perspective, we need someone who can be that uniting force between Fallows and Hunter on the scouting side and Spearman on the data side. Someone who can empower those people/departments, lead the decision making and go out and be a dealmaker.Is that Hughes? No idea. I'm sure Bournemouth have had transfer successes and transfer failures under him. But I tend to think that won't be our main criteria when judging whether he's the right fit.Speaking of Hughes, seems Roma want to bring him in: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/29/roma-target-bournemouths-technical-director-richard-hughes/