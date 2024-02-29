« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 449062 times)

Offline elbow

  • grease
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,819
  • Boss Tha
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4600 on: Today at 12:04:16 pm »
Quote from: Capon Debaser on Yesterday at 02:15:47 pm
Wouldnt be surprised if Its James Pearce pretending to be James Pearce. Like a Superhero in an alternative universe where he gets the scoops. Prolly got the undies on an everything till his Mam shouts the weird c*nt down for his Alphabet spaghetti he eats everyday to help with his spelling in his articles.

Its probably how he writes his articles lining up his alphabet chips and spaghetti on his high chair using a sausage or fish finger as a pen pretending to take notes sat their in his fishnet suzzies in his basement watching 1970s dwarf porn on his vhs player

Shouldnt be allowed anywhere near animals

Close the thread. Nay, close RAWK.

  :lmao
Logged
We are Liverpool!

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,476
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4601 on: Today at 12:40:47 pm »
Quote from: rossipersempre on Yesterday at 06:46:10 pm
I think we can do quite a bit better than Richard Hughes.

Who knows, really. Keep banging this drum but trying evaluate a Sporting Director and whether they're good enough is really, really hard. From the outside we almost solely judge it on transfers, which isn't the only criteria. And IMO we don't particularly need a SD who can spot talent - we have the systems and people in place who do that. From a recruitment perspective, we need someone who can be that uniting force between Fallows and Hunter on the scouting side and Spearman on the data side. Someone who can empower those people/departments, lead the decision making and go out and be a dealmaker.

Is that Hughes? No idea. I'm sure Bournemouth have had transfer successes and transfer failures under him. But I tend to think that won't be our main criteria when judging whether he's the right fit.

Speaking of Hughes, seems Roma want to bring him in: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/02/29/roma-target-bournemouths-technical-director-richard-hughes/
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4602 on: Today at 01:28:41 pm »
FSG are holding a meeting tomorrow.  Maybe we can expect to hear if Michael Edwards is coming back by then?
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4603 on: Today at 01:47:39 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:18:52 am
To be fair Ian Graham once did a presentation arguing against signing players and sticking to what you have. Also when you have such an exemplary record, you may not want to harm that.

He also said buy Mbappe.
Logged

Offline gazzalfc

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,625
  • Well done boys, Good Process
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4604 on: Today at 01:50:48 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:28:41 pm
FSG are holding a meeting tomorrow.  Maybe we can expect to hear if Michael Edwards is coming back by then?

Probably to discuss the published accounts for the 2022/23 financial year.

Top lines

£9m pre-tax loss with overall revenue remaining static at £594m
Media revenue dropped to £242m (£19m less than last year due to poor cup runs)
Match day revenue down £7m (again due to poor cup runs and the building of the new stand)
Administrative costs up £17m to £562m
Wage bill up from £366m to £373m (including the signings of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Calvin Ramsay along with the 12 new contract extensions including Salah)
But commercial revenues (Nike, standard chartered, Experia shirt deal and the rest) rose £25m to £272m.

Put it this way. A good run this year and have the new Anfield road open to hospitality next season with CL football and the books are going to look good for the next few years.

No worry of FFP or whatever shit Everton have got going on heading our way
« Last Edit: Today at 01:54:18 pm by gazzalfc »
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,140
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4605 on: Today at 02:18:29 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:50:48 pm
Probably to discuss the published accounts for the 2022/23 financial year.

Top lines

£9m pre-tax loss with overall revenue remaining static at £594m
Media revenue dropped to £242m (£19m less than last year due to poor cup runs)
Match day revenue down £7m (again due to poor cup runs and the building of the new stand)
Administrative costs up £17m to £562m
Wage bill up from £366m to £373m (including the signings of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Calvin Ramsay along with the 12 new contract extensions including Salah)
But commercial revenues (Nike, standard chartered, Experia shirt deal and the rest) rose £25m to £272m.

Put it this way. A good run this year and have the new Anfield road open to hospitality next season with CL football and the books are going to look good for the next few years.

No worry of FFP or whatever shit Everton have got going on heading our way

We played maximum number of home games in 21/22 so there was going to be a drop off there.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4606 on: Today at 03:49:34 pm »
New manager discussion is one thing and perfectly natural, but its hilarious that people are debating the merits of sporting directors, or opposition analysts, and various other back room staff, and then reacting like its a transfer forum.

I dont want him. Hes only from Bournemouth. He was rubbish at Nice, etc


Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,429
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4607 on: Today at 04:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 03:49:34 pm
New manager discussion is one thing and perfectly natural, but its hilarious that people are debating the merits of sporting directors, or opposition analysts, and various other back room staff, and then reacting like its a transfer forum.

I dont want him. Hes only from Bournemouth. He was rubbish at Nice, etc

So you're saying our approach for Brighton's floodlight manager doesn't excite you? He's got a great history at that level, uses a very technical approach and loves an LED.

Personally I'm all for us getting LED Derek.
Logged

Offline fiveways

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 358
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4608 on: Today at 04:25:51 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:27:14 pm
May as well have Rodgers back......

ughhhh - every time I hear his name I think of that Melwood video where it was in his office and he had a big picture of himself hung up on the wall - what a complete pillock - fur coat/no knickers
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4609 on: Today at 04:41:01 pm »
Orny on his podcast.

Michael Edwards definitley wants a stake in FSG.  :o

Quote
There have been reports that Michael Edwards would demand total control to return to Liverpool, it's my understanding that is NOT true.

He was already offered that in FSG's initial approach, which he rejected.

[@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,485
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4610 on: Today at 04:42:57 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 04:08:58 pm
So you're saying our approach for Brighton's floodlight manager doesn't excite you? He's got a great history at that level, uses a very technical approach and loves an LED.

Personally I'm all for us getting LED Derek.
;D
Ive heard the Marine kit mans looking for his next move. Come on FSG.
Logged

Offline Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,535
  • Muted Al 666's posts for my own sanity
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4611 on: Today at 04:47:02 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 01:50:48 pm
Probably to discuss the published accounts for the 2022/23 financial year.

Top lines

£9m pre-tax loss with overall revenue remaining static at £594m
Media revenue dropped to £242m (£19m less than last year due to poor cup runs)
Match day revenue down £7m (again due to poor cup runs and the building of the new stand)
Administrative costs up £17m to £562m
Wage bill up from £366m to £373m (including the signings of Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo, and Calvin Ramsay along with the 12 new contract extensions including Salah)
But commercial revenues (Nike, standard chartered, Experia shirt deal and the rest) rose £25m to £272m.

Put it this way. A good run this year and have the new Anfield road open to hospitality next season with CL football and the books are going to look good for the next few years.

No worry of FFP or whatever shit Everton have got going on heading our way

Wages never seem to go down or vary that much due to performance.


Is that because bonuses are graduated on performance both individually & as a team? and not all related to just wins as some seem to think

And/or

Do contract extensions/ new signings wages and associated increased costs just mask any fluctuation or decrease in wages associated to bonus payment?


Theres always this assumption that a down season (5th in league, last 16 in Cl) would result in a massive drop in wage costs. Or that winning trophies means we have loads more money to spend and/or make a big profit. But neither ever come to fruition.


Whats the reason for this?
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 pm
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4612 on: Today at 04:51:00 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:41:01 pm
Orny on his podcast.

Michael Edwards definitley wants a stake in FSG.  :o

Quote
All indications are that Michael Edwards is focussed on his Ludonatics company and therefore it would take something major - and quick - to alter that.

[@David_Ornstein]
Logged

Online ValiantInstance

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4613 on: Today at 04:51:13 pm »
Seems the obvious choice to get Edwards back given Klopp leaving. We need to retain as many important figures as possible from the years where we could do no wrong during this transition period, both on and off the pitch. It's a fantastic opportunity for any manager, although obviously the majority hope that's Alonso at the moment.
Logged

Online Agent99

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,177
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4614 on: Today at 04:54:45 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:51:00 pm

Quote

All indications are that Michael Edwards is focussed on his Ludonatics company and therefore it would take something major - and quick - to alter that.

[@David_Ornstein]
Hmm I wonder who Ornstein's source is? Edward Michaels?

Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,181
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4615 on: Today at 04:55:48 pm »
Is that a Ludo fan club?
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4616 on: Today at 04:57:59 pm »
Edwards people are Orny's source, no doubts about that.
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,627
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4617 on: Today at 05:00:54 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:57:59 pm
Edwards people are Orny's source, no doubts about that.

He speaks with Romano as well. It was him who broke this news not Orrny.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4618 on: Today at 05:06:41 pm »
Oh this is getting crazy.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1763246584521719832

Quote
Understand Michael Edwards is considering whether to hold face-to-face talks with FSG chiefs in the coming days. Ian Graham is at the Sloan Sports Analytics Conference and its possible Edwards travels to Boston as well. Full clarity on Edwards position expected by early March.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,429
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4619 on: Today at 05:07:06 pm »
Ludonatics isn't even his company, so his source is a load of shite.
Logged

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,603
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4620 on: Today at 05:09:35 pm »
Could be a simple item on the agenda for the FSG board. Edwards knows his value, so he would be looking for a very small fractional stake, and as FSG are great business people, they could limit his guaranteed money and weight most of it towards growth, so if Edwards wins financially, everyone wins. An incentivized Michael Edwards will help to enrich FSG so I see this going through.   
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4621 on: Today at 05:11:07 pm »
Does anyone know the percentage of shares Epstein and LeBron were given by FSG?
Logged

Online ValiantInstance

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4622 on: Today at 05:13:37 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Does anyone know the percentage of shares Epstein and LeBron were given by FSG?
My heart sank for a second there. Thought you were on about Jeffrey  ;D
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4623 on: Today at 05:14:15 pm »
Fair play to Edwards if hes holding out for a stake in FSG. Knowing your worth and capitalising on it takes serious stones, hes playing them like a fiddle.
Logged

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,382
  • Truthiness
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4624 on: Today at 05:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Does anyone know the percentage of shares Epstein and LeBron were given by FSG?
The LeBron thing is a bit weird. He invested money in and got like 2% of LFC, but that was flipped to become ~1% of FSG. Might be off with those figures, but it's in that area. Or ballpark, if you will.

No idea about Theo Epstein's stake. They don't tend to give numbers out about these things.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75

Offline Reds4Wolves2

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 73
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4625 on: Today at 05:24:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Does anyone know the percentage of shares Epstein and LeBron were given by FSG?

LeBron wasnt given anything. He was offered the opportunity to buy Granadas small stake in the club.
Logged

Online Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,785
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4626 on: Today at 05:25:34 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:11:07 pm
Does anyone know the percentage of shares Epstein and LeBron were given by FSG?

Lebron was 1-2%
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,429
  • YNWA
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4627 on: Today at 05:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Reds4Wolves2 on Today at 05:24:25 pm
LeBron wasnt given anything. He was offered the opportunity to buy Granadas small stake in the club.

Granada hadn't owned shares since around 2007 when they sold to H&G, so it def wasn't this.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,140
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4628 on: Today at 05:29:21 pm »
This seems so click-baity
Logged

Online HardworkDedication

  • Hardwork and Dedication linked to many stories - Mingebag. Has no opinion of his own. Human news ticker tape.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4629 on: Today at 05:35:16 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:06:41 pm
Oh this is getting crazy.  ;D

https://twitter.com/JacobsBen/status/1763246584521719832

I wouldn't take any notice of that joker. He hasn't got a clue.

By the way Simon Hughes has said Edwards hasn't shown any indication that he wishes to return.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,295
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4630 on: Today at 05:38:49 pm »
Simon Hughes is a c*nt tooand you think he has?  ;D
Logged

Online Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 110
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4631 on: Today at 05:39:51 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 05:00:54 pm
He speaks with Romano as well. It was him who broke this news not Orrny.

Neil Jones reported about a week ago that Liverpool would try and make him an offer he cant refuse. Did Romano report it before that?
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,157
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4632 on: Today at 05:43:41 pm »
hmm, how much does it cost to legally change your name to Michael Edwards? I have a cunning plan
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 111 112 113 114 115 [116]   Go Up
« previous next »
 