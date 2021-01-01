The thing is Edwards wasn't given the freedom to make the big decisions though. That was down to Gordon. Who would listen to Edwards case and Kloppos case and make a decision.
To me it seems that Edwards would become the ultimate decision maker. The sporting CEO that is a seismic shift.
Yep, he would clearly have much more power in this new dynamic, with Klopp gone and Gordon stepping back.
And I don't mean 'power' in a negative sense, just that his job and responsibilities become significantly greater (and more fulfilling) than in his previous role. Throw in a bit of incentivised equity in FSG that perhaps vests in say 5 years, and bingo....win/win for all parties.
He can then hire a recruitment guy like Steidten, reunite him with Xabi, and we're sorted.