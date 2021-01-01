« previous next »
  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
https://twitter.com/TheAthleticFC/status/1762894180337012854

May as well have Rodgers back than appoint Nagelsmann.

Alonso or Amorim is the obvious choice, with Alonso the one to go for.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I just don't want another 'Transfer Committee' shitshow like we had when Brendan was here.
The shitshow element was purely down to Rodgers though and his hugely inflated ego. It was right there from the off, a massive red flag, when he shot down the idea of a DOF above him and in the process, talking over Ayre at the first press conference. It was arrogant, rude and as he repeatedly demonstrated, he had absolutely nothing to back it up. It's not for nothing that he's still regarded as having a terrible eye for players.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
This paragraph in the Athletic is quite interesting.

One contender who scores highly on data is Sporting Lisbons Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old won the Portuguese title in 2021 and Sporting are just two points off the top of the table this season. His use of sports science to inform training and his record at keeping players fit  one of his fitness staff at Sporting, Paulo Barreira, used to work at Liverpool  has also not gone unnoticed at Anfield.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yeah, Edwards input may have been overruled over some decisions that might not have worked out. However, a lot of the signings that did work out are also due to Klopp's great coaching. Firmino the obvious example as Rodgers had no idea how to use him.

The manager is the most important person because if he's not up to it then the signings won't work out anyway.

Yes. This is why I said hindsight bias would explain why we are so keen on him. What is certain is that this is the summer where FSG have to absolutely get it right. The clubs foundations have never looked so strong, so to do anything that might regress from this would be a travesty.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
With the track record Edwards has I can't see any reason why he wouldn't flourish with more responsibility. He was never just a data person, a lot of emphasis was placed on the mentality and lifestyle of players too which you can't work out on a spreadsheet as far as I'm aware.

The shitshow element was purely down to Rodgers though and his hugely inflated ego. It was right there from the off, a massive red flag, when he shot down the idea of a DOF above him and in the process, talking over Ayre at the first press conference. It was arrogant, rude and as he repeatedly demonstrated, he had absolutely nothing to back it up. It's not for nothing that he's still regarded as having a terrible eye for players.

In hindsight FSG bear the responsibility for that one, he seemingly had no interest in working with a DoF before we hired him yet we brought him in anyway. Plenty of lessons appear to have been learned by this point, hence us aiming to get the best possible structure in place first and then requiring any manager to fit into that.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
The thing is Edwards wasn't given the freedom to make the big decisions though. That was down to Gordon. Who would listen to Edwards case and Kloppos case and make a decision.

To me it seems that Edwards would become the ultimate decision maker. The sporting CEO that is a seismic shift.
Yep, he would clearly have much more power in this new dynamic, with Klopp gone and Gordon stepping back.

And I don't mean 'power' in a negative sense, just that his job and responsibilities become significantly greater (and more fulfilling) than in his previous role. Throw in a bit of incentivised equity in FSG that perhaps vests in say 5 years, and bingo....win/win for all parties.

He can then hire a recruitment guy like Steidten, reunite him with Xabi, and we're sorted.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Yes. This is why I said hindsight bias would explain why we are so keen on him. What is certain is that this is the summer where FSG have to absolutely get it right. The clubs foundations have never looked so strong, so to do anything that might regress from this would be a travesty.

Foundations might be there but there's actually a lot of appointments needed. We've had a real brain drain last couple of years. Edwards/Ward/Graham etc. all leaving; the club doctor walking out, Gordon taking a step back, Klopp leaving, Ljinders leaving along with the rest of the backroom staff. Ibiza Jorge leaving.

Now is the time to get the structure right. The coaching staff, the medical staff and the sporting director side all need overhauling/have big vacancies to fill.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
This paragraph in the Athletic is quite interesting.

One contender who scores highly on data is Sporting Lisbons Ruben Amorim. The 39-year-old won the Portuguese title in 2021 and Sporting are just two points off the top of the table this season. His use of sports science to inform training and his record at keeping players fit  one of his fitness staff at Sporting, Paulo Barreira, used to work at Liverpool  has also not gone unnoticed at Anfield.
Just strikes me as straw clutching to support what is already widely know to be our managerial plan B. I mean c'mon, "his use of sports science to inform training"? So revolutionary. "Keeping players fit"? A lot of our injuries have come from impact events and PGMOL stooges allowing assaults without sanction. Can he prevent that, or does he have some horse placenta guru on speed-dial? And a tenuous link to a former employee doing Andreas Kornmayer's role? It's hardly compelling stuff is it?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
I think it's equivalent to a movie studio head. You decide what movie you want to make and then hire director closest to that style. You're not going to tell the director how to direct a movie but if your studio makes horror movies and director decides to make a sci-fi you get rid. The director has a say in the staff you hire but has to work within a budget.

i respectfully disagree. you go with the most talented visionaries who don't subscribe to boxes and support them to create something new, not rehash what already exists.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
The DoF/SD though needs to create a squad that gives the manager the options to make those changes though.

That is the issue with allowing analysts to dictate your way of playing and tactics.

The DoF alongside the manager builds the squad no?

To say Edwards is just an analyst is just wrong Al, he became far more than that and also who said he will be dictating how we play or our tactics? How have you warped the scant information available to come up with this fantasy? Are you confusing this with Utd's new approach?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Well I saw this earlier but have no idea who The Anfield Talk are but there's nothing on Joyces page. If Joyce has said this then I'm guessing it's info from the club and not Edwards.

Michael Edwards wants FULL control over Liverpool's football operations to consider a return. FSG are ready to put Michael Edwards in charge of the club in attempt to lure him back. [
@_pauljoyce

He wants to be sporting CEO with a sporting director (the guy from Bournemouth) under him according to Joyce

That might mean that Gordon can step back somewhat, and maybe Edwards could take a stake in FSG or even the club
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
(the guy from Bournemouth)
I think we can do quite a bit better than Richard Hughes.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
He wants to be sporting CEO with a sporting director (the guy from Bournemouth) under him according to Joyce

That might mean that Gordon can step back somewhat, and maybe Edwards could take a stake in FSG or even the club

Interesting point that about Hughes.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/articles/c0d717lvgg0o

from Jan saying he was the top target, wheels have been in motion for some time?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
this is the summer where FSG have to absolutely get it right.

I feel like this is posted every few months or so.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Just strikes me as straw clutching to support what is already widely know to be our managerial plan B. I mean c'mon, "his use of sports science to inform training"? So revolutionary. "Keeping players fit"? A lot of our injuries have come from impact events and PGMOL stooges allowing assaults without sanction. Can he prevent that, or does he have some horse placenta guru on speed-dial? And a tenuous link to a former employee doing Andreas Kornmayer's role? It's hardly compelling stuff is it?

You just can't stand the thought of anyone other than Alonso taking over.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
You just can't stand the thought of anyone other than Alonso taking over.

But Rossi's sarcastic dismissals are pearls beyond price, Jill... :D
