The shitshow element was purely down to Rodgers though and his hugely inflated ego. It was right there from the off, a massive red flag, when he shot down the idea of a DOF above him and in the process, talking over Ayre at the first press conference. It was arrogant, rude and as he repeatedly demonstrated, he had absolutely nothing to back it up. It's not for nothing that he's still regarded as having a terrible eye for players.



With the track record Edwards has I can't see any reason why he wouldn't flourish with more responsibility. He was never just a data person, a lot of emphasis was placed on the mentality and lifestyle of players too which you can't work out on a spreadsheet as far as I'm aware.In hindsight FSG bear the responsibility for that one, he seemingly had no interest in working with a DoF before we hired him yet we brought him in anyway. Plenty of lessons appear to have been learned by this point, hence us aiming to get the best possible structure in place first and then requiring any manager to fit into that.