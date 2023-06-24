If Edwards is given control then you have to trust him even he decides not to appoint Alonso. I think the reason he left in the first place was because he was listened to less ans less.



I'm sorry but he should not be put on such a pedestal.If he passes on Alonso then I'm not sure his head is on straight, as he is clearly the outstanding choice.Amorim is being mentioned quite a bit. He has won 1 league title. Same as Van Bronkhorst and Slot with a club like Feyenoord. The two seasons after the title win have been about par. They have picked up this season for a title challenge. He's done nothing of note in Europe over the last three seasons.He's a good manager but extraordinary, he is not. That is what we need considering our net spend compared to our rivals.