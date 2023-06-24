« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Agent99

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4520 on: Today at 04:51:54 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 04:36:44 pm
Wasn't it Edwards who followed around potential targets to hear and see what kind of personality they had.
It was. Eavesdropping creep.

kloppismydad

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4521 on: Today at 04:53:56 pm
FSG shareholders meeting this week. This will be on top of the discussion agenda, I'm sure.

Expecting something to be done either way on this by Friday.
Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4522 on: Today at 04:54:19 pm
Quote from: Agent99 on Today at 04:51:54 pm
It was. Eavesdropping creep.



Edwards followed Klopp wasn't it? He stalked him in a hotel lobby on the phone :D
Andar

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4523 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 04:05:49 pm
If Edwards is given control then you have to trust him even he decides not to appoint Alonso. I think the reason he left in the first place was because he was listened to less ans less.

I'm sorry but he should not be put on such a pedestal.

If he passes on Alonso then I'm not sure his head is on straight, as he is clearly the outstanding choice.

Amorim is being mentioned quite a bit. He has won 1 league title. Same as Van Bronkhorst and Slot with a club like Feyenoord. The two seasons after the title win have been about par. They have picked up this season for a title challenge. He's done nothing of note in Europe over the last three seasons.

He's a good manager but extraordinary, he is not. That is what we need considering our net spend compared to our rivals.
spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4524 on: Today at 04:58:19 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:13:01 pm


Dread it, run from it, destiny arrives all the same.
OkieRedman

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4525 on: Today at 04:59:38 pm
Got to wonder what that means. I think he told them to sign players, but the purse string holders would not sanction it for one reason or another. Zero chance he wanted us going into last season with the midfield we had. The analytic department had to have stats pointing to an approaching decline of Fab and Hendo. He probably wants a blank check every window and can do whatever as he sees fit.
spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4526 on: Today at 05:01:10 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:57:29 pm
I'm sorry but he should not be put on such a pedestal.

If he passes on Alonso then I'm not sure his head is on straight, as he is clearly the outstanding choice.

Amorim is being mentioned quite a bit. He has won 1 league title. Same as Van Bronkhorst and Slot with a club like Feyenoord. The two seasons after the title win have been about par. They have picked up this season for a title challenge. He's done nothing of note in Europe over the last three seasons.

He's a good manager but extraordinary, he is not. That is what we need considering our net spend compared to our rivals.

He absolutely should have the loudest say. What if he hires a manager who plays one way and you buy players for that style and then the manager leaves do you rip it up and start again? There has to be single vision and the manager, data, fitness all have to follow that vision.
Angelius

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4527 on: Today at 05:02:00 pm
I am curious if total control means what Gordon was doing previously on the football side of things.

This article from 2020 provides good insight into what Gordon used to - https://archive.ph/6Re0e. The article is a bit fluffy and self-congratulatory about Gordon but still provides good insight into his role at Liverpool.

I imagine it's more this type of role that Edwards want and will represent a step up for him career wise as well.
Andar

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4528 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:01:10 pm
He absolutely should have the loudest say. What if he hires a manager who plays one way and you buy players for that style and then the manager leaves do you rip it up and start again? There has to be single vision and the manager, data, fitness all have to follow that vision.

Yes he should have the loudest say. My point is if he passes on Alonso then he would end up being too clever for his own good.

As was the case with hiring Klopp, go for the slam dunk choice and don't complicate it.
spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4529 on: Today at 05:07:44 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 05:05:00 pm
Yes he should have the loudest say. My point is if he passes on Alonso then he would end up being too clever for his own good.

As was the case with hiring Klopp, go for the slam dunk choice and don't complicate it.

I think if we pass on Alonso it will be because of our current style of play and the players already on the books. But multiple sources have said Alosno is our top choice. But that is without Edwards' input.
Boaty McBoatface

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4530 on: Today at 05:09:57 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 04:59:38 pm
Got to wonder what that means. I think he told them to sign players, but the purse string holders would not sanction it for one reason or another. Zero chance he wanted us going into last season with the midfield we had. The analytic department had to have stats pointing to an approaching decline of Fab and Hendo. He probably wants a blank check every window and can do whatever as he sees fit.
Good point. He might want autonomous financial control of the sporting side, to be the one to greenlight signings himself. So that once he's targeted a player and the manager is on board, he wants to be the one who decides how far to push the finances for the deal.
Knight

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4531 on: Today at 05:11:40 pm
Quote from: Andar on Today at 04:57:29 pm
I'm sorry but he should not be put on such a pedestal.

If he passes on Alonso then I'm not sure his head is on straight, as he is clearly the outstanding choice.

Amorim is being mentioned quite a bit. He has won 1 league title. Same as Van Bronkhorst and Slot with a club like Feyenoord. The two seasons after the title win have been about par. They have picked up this season for a title challenge. He's done nothing of note in Europe over the last three seasons.

He's a good manager but extraordinary, he is not. That is what we need considering our net spend compared to our rivals.

How many titles has Alonso won?
Draex

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4532 on: Today at 05:12:19 pm
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:09:57 pm
Good point. He might want autonomous financial control of the sporting side, to be the one to greenlight signings himself. So that once he's targeted a player and the manager is on board, he wants to be the one who decides how far to push the finances for the deal.

I highly doubt he comes in taking the Gordon role yet still acts also as a Sporting Director, the whole point is he defines the structure and the people including the people identifying the players.
Eeyore

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4533 on: Today at 05:14:04 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:01:10 pm
He absolutely should have the loudest say. What if he hires a manager who plays one way and you buy players for that style and then the manager leaves do you rip it up and start again? There has to be single vision and the manager, data, fitness all have to follow that vision.

What identifies Edwards though as someone with the qualities to dictate how a football team plays though.

He is by the looks of it a very good analyst. That is different though to providing a club with an identity, a philosophy or blueprint for success.

That is completely different to identifying players with good numbers. The key thing for successful clubs is blending players together so the the whole is greater than the sum of the individuals.

The person in charge for me needs a vision of how to put the pieces together and not just how to stockpile good pieces.
Garlic Red

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4534 on: Today at 05:14:57 pm
Wasnt it reported that when Gordon rang Edwards to oversee the restructure, it was about offering him a role within FSG rather than doing his old job?

Gordon obviously took a step back last year, maybe Edwards coming back doing the football side of his role is the solution everybody wants? FSG might consider him a bit like Epstein and wont want to make the same mistake twice.
spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4535 on: Today at 05:19:57 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 05:14:04 pm
What identifies Edwards though as someone with the qualities to dictate how a football team plays though.

He is by the looks of it a very good analyst. That is different though to providing a club with an identity, a philosophy or blueprint for success.

That is completely different to identifying players with good numbers. The key thing for successful clubs is blending players together so the the whole is greater than the sum of the individuals.

The person in charge for me needs a vision of how to put the pieces together and not just how to stockpile good pieces.

I think it's equivalent to a movie studio head. You decide what movie you want to make and then hire director closest to that style. You're not going to tell the director how to direct a movie but if your studio makes horror movies and director decides to make a sci-fi you get rid. The director has a say in the staff you hire but has to work within a budget.
