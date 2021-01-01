It was a pretty innocent point which was made by myself, which Draex then decided to turn into something else 'HOW DARE YOU MAKE STUFF UP AND BLAME FSG'. Classic Draex, absolutely insufferable to deal with on here



Hahaha, this you?Totally agree and to be honest I struggle to see how these issues with the mental side of his game will improve over time. He's not some rash 18 year old, he's 25 at the end of the season and has been here nearly 18 months. He has 4 goals and we're almost at the halfway point of the season. The constant offsides, swiping at chances, smashing the ball over the goal etc were funny when we were 2 or 3 goals up, but we're now at a point where we need to depend on him and I just don't see it.Certainly has all the attributes physically to be some player and i wouldn't be surprised if he becomes a player who has the odd purple patch and is a useful member of the squad, particularly in certain games/against certain teams, but long term I think the deficiencies to the mental part of his game will stop him from ever becoming a superstar here....prove me wrong, Darwin!!!!!!!!!!More shite you've spouted.