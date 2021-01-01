« previous next »
The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4240 on: Today at 02:08:57 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 01:53:13 pm
...and FSG have known we've needed a new DOF for 'years', too, the difference is that our ownership was already in place to bring someone in, whereas there was no certainty that Ineos were going to join United, so any conversations with potential DOF's would have been very informal.

"Years" Ward left mid-way through last summer, he did the Mac Allister deal.

Based on what? They've been in negotiations for years and the Qatar bid was all made up. You don't bid for sporting control without having a solid plan behind it.

What you're trying to do is make out FSG are dithering when the reality is they work behind closed doors (see Klopp leaving being kept quiet since Nov), using Ineos who are using Ornstein to leak information to portray them as this proactive light as an example.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4241 on: Today at 02:17:16 pm
Even if INEOS weren't sure they were going to get United I'm sure they would've done the work as if they were going to...

Some will find any stick to beat FSG with.  No one has a clue what's going on behind the scenes, the summer proved that.
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4242 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:17:16 pm
Even if INEOS weren't sure they were going to get United I'm sure they would've done the work as if they were going to...

Some will find any stick to beat FSG with.  No one has a clue what's going on behind the scenes, the summer proved that.

Except Livbes of course and his many many sources, the best sources, more sources than you've ever seen before, etc. :)

Exactly and they already own a football club! Not as though they are coming into it blind.

Ashworth is a decent hire but I think he was made to look good by StarLizard, some of his Newcastle signings have been poor, signing Tonali and not knowing about the upcoming ban is terrible. Wilcox's claim to fame is signing City kids doubling their worth and selling on and bleating to the press we tried to sign Lavia.

Certainly not hires to beat FSG with.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4243 on: Today at 02:27:15 pm
Quote from: JP! on Today at 02:17:16 pm
Some will find any stick to beat FSG with.  No one has a clue what's going on behind the scenes, the summer proved that.

Except Livbes of course and his many many sources, the best sources, more sources than you've ever seen before, etc. :)


Exactly, whilst we have been doing christmas and speculating about a future that does not exist, FSG will have been succession planning from, at the very latest, November onwards.


As for sources, I know Livbes has the inside track on secret stuff but we've all got access to some hot sources at times


Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4244 on: Today at 02:28:28 pm
I removed that as it felt gratuitous and he's been mentioned elsewhere.  Does still give me a chuckle reading the 'struggle to finish 8th' post though.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4245 on: Today at 02:39:30 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:08:57 pm
"Years" Ward left mid-way through last summer, he did the Mac Allister deal.

Based on what? They've been in negotiations for years and the Qatar bid was all made up. You don't bid for sporting control without having a solid plan behind it.

What you're trying to do is make out FSG are dithering when the reality is they work behind closed doors (see Klopp leaving being kept quiet since Nov), using Ineos who are using Ornstein to leak information to portray them as this proactive light as an example.

Year to hire a club doctor, 18+ months to hire a DOF, Klopp told us he was leaving in November and we then approached Edwards 3 months later when the news became public. It's okay to ask questions, mate
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4246 on: Today at 02:44:54 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:39:30 pm
Year to hire a club doctor, 18+ months to hire a DOF, Klopp told us he was leaving in November and we then approached Edwards 3 months later when the news became public. It's okay to ask questions, mate

You're not asking questions, you're making shit up :D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4247 on: Today at 02:50:12 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:44:54 pm
You're not asking questions, you're making shit up :D

What have I made up?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4248 on: Today at 03:17:04 pm
As has been said, noone fully knows what's going on behind closed doors. And it's cliche but we won't know until we know. Doesn't mean it's not possible to discuss things though.

It's just that nothing can be said with certainty - whether it's 'FSG have this sorted behind the scenes' or 'FSG still don't have it sorted'. Neither view about the recent strengths/weaknesses in recruitment of a group of venture capitalists makes someone a better or worse supporter

Quote from: Draex on Today at 02:08:57 pm
"Years" Ward left mid-way through last summer
Separate point, but Ward resigned in November 2022. So it's not invalid to say it's been known the position needed filling for a long time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4249 on: Today at 03:28:45 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:17:04 pm
As has been said, noone fully knows what's going on behind closed doors. And it's cliche but we won't know until we know. Doesn't mean it's not possible to discuss things though.

It's just that nothing can be said with certainty - whether it's 'FSG have this sorted behind the scenes' or 'FSG still don't have it sorted'. Neither view about the recent strengths/weaknesses in recruitment of a group of venture capitalists makes someone a better or worse supporter
Separate point, but Ward resigned in November 2022. So it's not invalid to say it's been known the position needed filling for a long time.


Absolutely mate and that was the original point I made - I'm hoping all this silence just means we are working behind the scenes, but the lack of movement (at least at surface level) has been a bit strange over the last couple of years.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4250 on: Today at 03:29:14 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 02:50:12 pm
What have I made up?

It took a year to hire a club doctor - No it took a year to hire a 1st team long term club doctor, the youth doctor stepped up and did a fantastic job till we got the person we wanted
18 months to hire a DOF - No we've officially been without a DOF for exactly mm 3 weeks?
Edwards thing - If true (big if) it was an offer to join FSG not come back as our DOF.

So yes you've basically twisted the facts to make it sound much worse than it is.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4251 on: Today at 03:32:14 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:17:04 pm
As has been said, noone fully knows what's going on behind closed doors. And it's cliche but we won't know until we know. Doesn't mean it's not possible to discuss things though.

It's just that nothing can be said with certainty - whether it's 'FSG have this sorted behind the scenes' or 'FSG still don't have it sorted'. Neither view about the recent strengths/weaknesses in recruitment of a group of venture capitalists makes someone a better or worse supporter
Separate point, but Ward resigned in November 2022. So it's not invalid to say it's been known the position needed filling for a long time.

The original point was that Ineos have swept in and started making immediate big changes and using it as a stick to beat FSG with, sorry for pointing out how absurd that is as a "discussion" point.

I'd argue Klopp leaving has massively changed the type of DOF we are after, so it's more realistic to say since November.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4252 on: Today at 03:50:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:32:14 pm
The original point was that Ineos have swept in and started making immediate big changes and using it as a stick to beat FSG with, sorry for pointing out how absurd that is as a "discussion" point.

I'd argue Klopp leaving has massively changed the type of DOF we are after, so it's more realistic to say since November.
I have no idea what the united chat was about as i either skimmed or skipped it, so probably missed some back and forth i wasn't partaking in. i just saw the bit which took issue wtih the suggestion that FSG haven't known about the vacancy for years (even if it is 1.3 years or something)
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4253 on: Today at 03:56:33 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:50:35 pm
I have no idea what the united chat was about as i either skimmed or skipped it, so probably missed some back and forth i wasn't partaking in. i just saw the bit which took issue wtih the suggestion that FSG haven't known about the vacancy for years (even if it is 1.3 years or something)

So you didn't read the thread, responded on a single point out of context, do you understand the concept of being a troll?
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4254 on: Today at 04:00:12 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:50:35 pm
I have no idea what the united chat was about as i either skimmed or skipped it, so probably missed some back and forth i wasn't partaking in. i just saw the bit which took issue wtih the suggestion that FSG haven't known about the vacancy for years (even if it is 1.3 years or something)

It was a pretty innocent point which was made by myself, which Draex then decided to turn into something else 'HOW DARE YOU MAKE STUFF UP AND BLAME FSG'. Classic Draex, absolutely insufferable to deal with on here
« Last Edit: Today at 04:02:09 pm by Kop Kings »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4255 on: Today at 04:24:37 pm
Quote from: Kop Kings on Today at 04:00:12 pm
It was a pretty innocent point which was made by myself, which Draex then decided to turn into something else 'HOW DARE YOU MAKE STUFF UP AND BLAME FSG'. Classic Draex, absolutely insufferable to deal with on here

Hahaha, this you?

Totally agree and to be honest I struggle to see how these issues with the mental side of his game will improve over time. He's not some rash 18 year old, he's 25 at the end of the season and has been here nearly 18 months. He has 4 goals and we're almost at the halfway point of the season. The constant offsides, swiping at chances, smashing the ball over the goal etc were funny when we were 2 or 3 goals up, but we're now at a point where we need to depend on him and I just don't see it. The Cisse shout is a very good one.

Certainly has all the attributes physically to be some player and i wouldn't be surprised if he becomes a player who has the odd purple patch and is a useful member of the squad, particularly in certain games/against certain teams, but long term I think the deficiencies to the mental part of his game will stop him from ever becoming a superstar here....prove me wrong, Darwin!!!!!!!!!!

More shite you've spouted.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4256 on: Today at 04:28:05 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:29:14 pm
It took a year to hire a club doctor - No it took a year to hire a 1st team long term club doctor, the youth doctor stepped up and did a fantastic job till we got the person we wanted
18 months to hire a DOF - No we've officially been without a DOF for exactly mm 3 weeks?
Edwards thing - If true (big if) it was an offer to join FSG not come back as our DOF.

So yes you've basically twisted the facts to make it sound much worse than it is.

You're the one twisting things, it appears - you know Schmadtk was a temporary DOF. You know the youth doctor was only temporary and it took about a year to bring in a replacement senior doc. The Edwards one i'll give you, I thought it was for the DOF role, so apologies
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:54 pm by Kop Kings »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4257 on: Today at 04:30:35 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 04:24:37 pm
Hahaha, this you?

Totally agree and to be honest I struggle to see how these issues with the mental side of his game will improve over time. He's not some rash 18 year old, he's 25 at the end of the season and has been here nearly 18 months. He has 4 goals and we're almost at the halfway point of the season. The constant offsides, swiping at chances, smashing the ball over the goal etc were funny when we were 2 or 3 goals up, but we're now at a point where we need to depend on him and I just don't see it. The Cisse shout is a very good one.

Certainly has all the attributes physically to be some player and i wouldn't be surprised if he becomes a player who has the odd purple patch and is a useful member of the squad, particularly in certain games/against certain teams, but long term I think the deficiencies to the mental part of his game will stop him from ever becoming a superstar here....prove me wrong, Darwin!!!!!!!!!!

More shite you've spouted.

How is that shite? It's an opinion and one that I still hold? Also, what on earth has that got to do with this conversation? You're absolutely pathetic
« Last Edit: Today at 04:34:16 pm by Kop Kings »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4258 on: Today at 05:05:00 pm
Quote from: Draex on Today at 03:56:33 pm
So you didn't read the thread, responded on a single point out of context, do you understand the concept of being a troll?
fucking hell you seriously need to relax ;D  this thread seems to have you edge.

genuinely, chill the fuck out mate - you're getting worked up over off field recruitment vacancies! can't be doing you any good. any non-FSG thread you seem to be a different person (compliment)

and adding detail isn't trolling. i'm here talking about the thread topic, you want to talk about united you're welcome to but i'm not interested
« Last Edit: Today at 05:07:47 pm by classycarra »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4259 on: Today at 05:39:22 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 03:17:04 pm
As has been said, noone fully knows what's going on behind closed doors. And it's cliche but we won't know until we know. Doesn't mean it's not possible to discuss things though.

It's just that nothing can be said with certainty - whether it's 'FSG have this sorted behind the scenes' or 'FSG still don't have it sorted'. Neither view about the recent strengths/weaknesses in recruitment of a group of venture capitalists makes someone a better or worse supporter
Separate point, but Ward resigned in November 2022. So it's not invalid to say it's been known the position needed filling for a long time.

Its still 14 months and Schmakde was never supposed to be a long term option.
And the idea that wed have a sporting director in place before hiring the manger seems to imply that were a way down the process of getting one. These guys dont seem to have short notice periods.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:57 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4260 on: Today at 05:48:00 pm
The Sporting Director will  come from the six or so names banded about that bit is obvious.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4261 on: Today at 06:24:43 pm
Quote
David Sullivan is growing increasingly frustrated with both David Moyes and Tim Steidten as the club missed out on numerous deals in January.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4262 on: Today at 06:37:07 pm
West Ham supporter gossip* is that Sullivan is looking for scapegoats for his own deficiencies, (although they are not over-enamoured of Tim either).

*my mate Mike.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4263 on: Today at 06:51:43 pm
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:05:00 pm
fucking hell you seriously need to relax ;D  this thread seems to have you edge.

genuinely, chill the fuck out mate - you're getting worked up over off field recruitment vacancies! can't be doing you any good. any non-FSG thread you seem to be a different person (compliment)

and adding detail isn't trolling. i'm here talking about the thread topic, you want to talk about united you're welcome to but i'm not interested

Honestly your budget gaslighting is lost on me, not worked up in the slightest.

The poster I was responding to, whom you responded, was talking about Utd with inaccuracies, which were pointed out.

Anyway, like in the summer when I said we'd challenge for the title and got scorned, I'm confident we'll get a quality DOF and manager in, but currently enjoying Jurgens last dance.
« Reply #4264 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 06:37:07 pm
West Ham supporter gossip* is that Sullivan is looking for scapegoats for his own deficiencies, (although they are not over-enamoured of Tim either).

*my mate Mike.

Problem is Tim and Moyes not on the same page.  The manager has to be on the same wavelength as the sporting director for it to work.

Tim got the likes of Kudus though at least. Moyes wanted British players like Ward Prowse. I'm guessing the Kalvin Phillips one was Moyes

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4265 on: Today at 08:01:40 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 07:00:47 pm
Problem is Tim and Moyes not on the same page.   



Mike should mediate...

no 666's Mediator Mate Mike
