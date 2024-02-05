Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.
Agreed, our SD role is a technical football role, the person should have intimate football knowledge and be able to link a club philosophy with player requirements and lead the team of scouts and analysts to identify new players and coaches.
Gordon is mostly performs an administrative/executive function.