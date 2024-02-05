« previous next »
Quote from: spider-neil on February  5, 2024, 05:28:39 am
There are two reasons for no January signings;
1. We have a ton of players to return. Some of them key.
2. The budget will be given to the new manager

No point bringing in new players until we have the DoF and new manager in place. Im amazed this even needs to be explained.

And there was nobody being sold who we needed
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February  5, 2024, 06:20:03 pm
There could be a bigger restructuring of the football recruitment side now that we don't have a current sporting director. 

I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.
Quote from: Eeyore on February  5, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.

I dont really see an all controlling sporting director working at Liverpool. Dunno but our club needs a manager who is himself a big presence and with that will come someone who will want a lot of power.

Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2024, 11:44:00 am
I dont really see an all controlling sporting director working at Liverpool. Dunno but our club needs a manager who is himself a big presence and with that will come someone who will want a lot of power.

Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.

That manager isn't out there right now is he?  Alonso isn't that person, and I don't think any of the other managers linked are like that either.  And, actually, how many of those types of managers are even still around now?  The job is too big and too stressful I think for one person to take it all on themselves. 
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February  6, 2024, 11:47:28 am
That manager isn't out there right now is he?  Alonso isn't that person, and I don't think any of the other managers linked are like that either.  And, actually, how many of those types of managers are even still around now?  The job is too big and too stressful I think for one person to take it all on themselves. 

Again not sure that sort of system works with us. We lionise our managers, if anyone does well that guy will have tonnes of power by default. At the same time i doubt any sporting director is arrogant enough to have full power at our club.
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2024, 12:24:44 pm
Again not sure that sort of system works with us. We lionise our managers, if anyone does well that guy will have tonnes of power by default. At the same time i doubt any sporting director is arrogant enough to have full power at our club.

I understand what you are saying but I just don't think there's a manager out there right now that can take all that on. 
Quote from: Robinred on February  9, 2024, 11:49:24 am
This is a good read:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/09/fsg-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-red-sox-sale-penguins?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I was just thinking the opposite! People own something, won't live for ever, might sell it one day was as much as I learned from it.
Quote from: Robinred on February  9, 2024, 11:49:24 am
This is a good read:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/09/fsg-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-red-sox-sale-penguins?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

It is. Thanks for that. There is also a link within that article to managers with charisma that was published 2 months ago

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/06/jurgen-klopp-ange-postecoglou-premier-leagues-managers-charisma

It is probably worth noting who the writer mentions as an up and coming manager with charisma.....
Quote from: Eeyore on February  5, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.

True. Keep in mind that Gordon is based in the US, so you would still need someone to support any manager who comes in with all the off-the-pitch stuff.
Quote from: djschembri on February  9, 2024, 12:41:58 pm
True. Keep in mind that Gordon is based in the US, so you would still need someone to support any manager who comes in with all the off-the-pitch stuff.
Isn't that Billy Hogan
surely the new sporting director will be announced soon so he can start planning and negotiating?
We've already have a recruitment team, they've not stopped or anything.  :D
Quote from: Egyptian36 on February  9, 2024, 03:34:23 pm
surely the new sporting director will be announced soon so he can start planning and negotiating?
hard to be sure, but from the rumblings it doesn't sound like they've interviewed and offered it to anyone (so with notice periods/gardening leave it could still be months away)
Interviews during the international break Id imagine???
Quote from: TepidT2O on February  9, 2024, 11:37:45 pm
Interviews during the international break I’d imagine???
Why? Based on something, or just hope?

Isn't it said that the person overseeing this process (internally for FSG) still isn't hired, since Edwards wasn't interested?
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2024, 12:16:49 am
Why? Based on something, or just hope?

Isn't it said that the person overseeing this process (internally for FSG) still isn't hired, since Edwards wasn't interested?

No its Gordon is doing it.
Quote from: classycarra on February 10, 2024, 12:16:49 am
Why? Based on something, or just hope?

Isn't it said that the person overseeing this process (internally for FSG) still isn't hired, since Edwards wasn't interested?
More logic to be honest.  You're unlikely to have an opportunity to speak face to face until then.
Quote from: Chris~ on February  9, 2024, 01:00:36 pm
Isn't that Billy Hogan

Billy Hogan is in the UK, between Liverpool and London presumably
Quote from: djschembri on February 12, 2024, 01:08:55 pm
Billy Hogan is in the UK, between Liverpool and London presumably
Poor guy, imagine being stuck in Birmingham. Eeuuw.
https://twitter.com/Plettigoal/status/1757665732983205959

Quote
Tim Steidten, Technical Director of West Ham. Interest from #LFC?

I've heard that I am supposed to be on the list at Liverpool. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, so it's an honour. But so far nobody from LFC has contacted me yet.

I generally feel very comfortable at West Ham. I quickly realised how intense this league is. Accordingly, we signed the right players in the last transfer windows. The squad is strong, so we can achieve our goals.

I am looking forward facing the next weeks and months until the end of the season. Of course we are already planing the next window. What happens to the future, we will see. ⚒️

[@SkySportDE]
Rumour that Sullivan wants Steidten gone.
Welcome Timothy.
Definitely putting himself in the shop window. Most overt 'come and get me plea' since Todd Cantwell started liking every LFC related thing after he was briefly linked with us
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 04:25:22 pm
Definitely putting himself in the shop window. Most overt 'come and get me plea' since Todd Cantwell started liking every LFC related thing after he was briefly linked with us

Or Bellingham when he was always pictured with Liverpool players during England camps, the twat.
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2024, 11:44:00 am
Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.
Agreed, our SD role is a technical football role, the person should have intimate football knowledge and be able to link a club philosophy with player requirements and lead the team of scouts and analysts to identify new players and coaches.

Gordon is mostly performs an administrative/executive function.
Quote from: Draex on Yesterday at 04:25:51 pm
Or Bellingham when he was always pictured with Liverpool players during England camps, the twat.
He was probably tapping up Trent for Real.
"I generally feel very comfortable" is quite a hilarious quote on it's own.

Basically "eh, it's fine here"
