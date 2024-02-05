I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.



I dont really see an all controlling sporting director working at Liverpool. Dunno but our club needs a manager who is himself a big presence and with that will come someone who will want a lot of power.Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.