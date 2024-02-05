« previous next »
Wingman

  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4200 on: February 5, 2024, 07:11:55 pm
Quote from: spider-neil on February  5, 2024, 05:28:39 am
There are two reasons for no January signings;
1. We have a ton of players to return. Some of them key.
2. The budget will be given to the new manager

No point bringing in new players until we have the DoF and new manager in place. Im amazed this even needs to be explained.

And there was nobody being sold who we needed


Eeyore

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4201 on: February 5, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February  5, 2024, 06:20:03 pm
There could be a bigger restructuring of the football recruitment side now that we don't have a current sporting director. 

I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.



killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4202 on: February 6, 2024, 11:44:00 am
Quote from: Eeyore on February  5, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.

I dont really see an all controlling sporting director working at Liverpool. Dunno but our club needs a manager who is himself a big presence and with that will come someone who will want a lot of power.

Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4203 on: February 6, 2024, 11:47:28 am
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2024, 11:44:00 am
I dont really see an all controlling sporting director working at Liverpool. Dunno but our club needs a manager who is himself a big presence and with that will come someone who will want a lot of power.

Personally I think someone like Edwards was perfect in that effectively he was a quiet transfer expert. Thats what we need now because we have a situation where the majority of our world class footballers are 30 and above.

That manager isn't out there right now is he?  Alonso isn't that person, and I don't think any of the other managers linked are like that either.  And, actually, how many of those types of managers are even still around now?  The job is too big and too stressful I think for one person to take it all on themselves. 


killer-heels

  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4204 on: February 6, 2024, 12:24:44 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on February  6, 2024, 11:47:28 am
That manager isn't out there right now is he?  Alonso isn't that person, and I don't think any of the other managers linked are like that either.  And, actually, how many of those types of managers are even still around now?  The job is too big and too stressful I think for one person to take it all on themselves. 

Again not sure that sort of system works with us. We lionise our managers, if anyone does well that guy will have tonnes of power by default. At the same time i doubt any sporting director is arrogant enough to have full power at our club.


Suareznumber7

  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4205 on: February 6, 2024, 12:49:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on February  6, 2024, 12:24:44 pm
Again not sure that sort of system works with us. We lionise our managers, if anyone does well that guy will have tonnes of power by default. At the same time i doubt any sporting director is arrogant enough to have full power at our club.

I understand what you are saying but I just don't think there's a manager out there right now that can take all that on. 


Robinred

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4206 on: Today at 11:49:24 am



meady1981

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4207 on: Today at 12:16:03 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:49:24 am
This is a good read:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/09/fsg-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-red-sox-sale-penguins?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

I was just thinking the opposite! People own something, won't live for ever, might sell it one day was as much as I learned from it.


Qston

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4208 on: Today at 12:26:12 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 11:49:24 am
This is a good read:

https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/feb/09/fsg-liverpool-jurgen-klopp-red-sox-sale-penguins?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other

It is. Thanks for that. There is also a link within that article to managers with charisma that was published 2 months ago

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2023/dec/06/jurgen-klopp-ange-postecoglou-premier-leagues-managers-charisma

It is probably worth noting who the writer mentions as an up and coming manager with charisma.....



djschembri

  
  
  
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4209 on: Today at 12:41:58 pm
Quote from: Eeyore on February  5, 2024, 07:45:12 pm
I think what will be interesting is how involved Mike Gordon wants to be going forward. If he wants to be hands-on day to day then we have less need for an administrator-style DoF/SD.

True. Keep in mind that Gordon is based in the US, so you would still need someone to support any manager who comes in with all the off-the-pitch stuff.

