Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes

Samie

  Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4160 on: Yesterday at 07:19:32 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

Today had absolutly nothing to do with the owners.
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4161 on: Yesterday at 07:21:34 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

Well... that's just wrong.

Who are you benching to bring in these reinforcements? We have the players - including Salah and endo coming back.

Sometimes you have a bad day at the office and that's what today was.
gazzam1963

  • RAWK Cruiser. Andy@Allertons twin brother. Really misses a good fist pump.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4162 on: Yesterday at 07:32:56 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

Its incredulous the way some people think , its a defeat and only the second of the season ..get a grip
Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4163 on: Yesterday at 08:49:57 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4164 on: Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm »
FSG shills out in force.

We lost Matip for the season. We were willing to spunk £110M on Caicedo so we have the money. Look at Virgil's tired performance today and tell me he couldn't have done with a rest in some cup games. Luckily for you shills, Klopp is leaving so you'll have plenty of work in the next few seasons as normal service is resumed and we're back to being a side at Aston Villa's level.
Boston always unofficial

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4165 on: Yesterday at 09:02:29 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.
 

elbow

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4166 on: Yesterday at 09:03:19 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 08:58:02 pm
FSG shills out in force.

We lost Matip for the season. We were willing to spunk £110M on Caicedo so we have the money. Look at Virgil's tired performance today and tell me he couldn't have done with a rest in some cup games. Luckily for you shills, Klopp is leaving so you'll have plenty of work in the next few seasons as normal service is resumed and we're back to being a side at Aston Villa's level.

Shills? Wind yer neck in mate.
Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4167 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
Virgil has been rested in cup games and Europa you idiot. Again this result has nothing to do with our owners.  We've played 4 more games in January than Arsenal with a number of players just coming back and away due to tournaments.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4168 on: Yesterday at 10:17:58 pm »
Just want to add, for those that get it - FSG have been hugely lucky Gerrard and Saudi Arabia took two aging midfielders with big salaries off our books. Maybe they saw it coming, but I doubt it. For me the main problem will always be that the stats driven approach is fine for a club like Brighton that hopes to stay in the league but to win the Premier League against Abu Dhabi you have to be the best in every department. That includes understanding Liverpool is an emotional club and that something like a January signing can help the mood and increase the good feelings necessary to push us over the line. It's telling that we throw in a bid for Caicedo when John Henry gets into a ego battle with Todd Boehly but won't do the same for Jürgen's final season.
Sonofthewind

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4169 on: Yesterday at 10:34:01 pm »
Fuck, and here's me thinking it was VVD and Ali that cocked it up tonight. John Henry had a stinker tonight apparently!
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4170 on: Yesterday at 10:38:11 pm »
What do the owners have to do with our first PL defeat*?

Funny how people were quiet for so long.
GoldenGloves25

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4171 on: Yesterday at 10:40:59 pm »
Gary Neville levels of desperation here.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4172 on: Yesterday at 10:46:46 pm »
Look, I've been critical of the owners before but today wasn't remotely on them. We've played excellently this season, we had a few players out and we lost away to one of the 10 best teams in the world. It happens. There was no one available in January who would have made a tangible difference today.
Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4173 on: Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4174 on: Yesterday at 10:48:38 pm »
Have the astroturfers taken over this forum? Would be a shame if so, this was the highest quality discussion forum back in the early 2000's.
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4175 on: Yesterday at 10:49:09 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.

:D
tubby

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4176 on: Yesterday at 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.

Haha.
Bastion Of Invincibility

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4177 on: Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm »
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.
elbow

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4178 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.

What the fuck are you rambling on about?
Stockholm Syndrome

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4179 on: Yesterday at 11:30:47 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.

Have you been smoking crack or something friend?
MonsLibpool

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4180 on: Yesterday at 11:34:05 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.
Ok but why didn't you post this after we beat Chelsea.
whtwht

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4181 on: Yesterday at 11:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.

You sound like one of them YT content creators out for engagement essentially chatting shit.
newterp

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4182 on: Today at 12:02:18 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.

Shut up you jackass.
Agent99

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4183 on: Today at 12:10:58 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.
Nadal?
Avens

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4184 on: Today at 01:25:07 am »
😂
Peabee

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4185 on: Today at 01:46:13 am »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 11:01:42 pm
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.

 :jester
spider-neil

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4186 on: Today at 05:28:39 am »
There are two reasons for no January signings;
1. We have a ton of players to return. Some of them key.
2. The budget will be given to the new manager

No point bringing in new players until we have the DoF and new manager in place. Im amazed this even needs to be explained.
TepidT2O

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4187 on: Today at 06:57:07 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.
Im going to take the day off work



;D

:lmao
Avens

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4188 on: Today at 07:19:58 am »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:28:39 am
There are two reasons for no January signings;
1. We have a ton of players to return. Some of them key.
2. The budget will be given to the new manager

No point bringing in new players until we have the DoF and new manager in place. Im amazed this even needs to be explained.

You shill!
[new username under construction]

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4189 on: Today at 09:07:22 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:19:58 am
You shill!

I think you mean two shillings, that's how much we have to spend
Suareznumber7

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4190 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:48:12 pm
Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.

haha.  That's awesome. 
Barefoot Doctor

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4191 on: Today at 01:06:52 pm »
Quote from: No666 on Yesterday at 07:41:52 am
General Manager of Football at Roma, left by mutual consent, rumoured to be going to Saudi, patchy record of recruitment. (To save the rest of you googling and reading the two articles with proper info).

From what I've read on Pinto, he's much more of an administrator compared to someone like Steidten who is recruitment-focused. You wouldn't recruit them for the same role IMO, but could imagine Pinto in that more senior role with Steidten (or someone else) taking the lead on recruitment and reporting to him.
filopastry

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4192 on: Today at 01:15:36 pm »
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 05:28:39 am
There are two reasons for no January signings;
1. We have a ton of players to return. Some of them key.
2. The budget will be given to the new manager

No point bringing in new players until we have the DoF and new manager in place. Im amazed this even needs to be explained.

I know!

It kind of amazed me that anyone was expecting any business in the last window after the announcement was made about Jurgen's departure
rawcusk8

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4193 on: Today at 01:19:32 pm »
Honestly what happened to this place? Were top of the table, in with a chance to win 4 competitions and just lost only our second league game of the season. Yet it doesnt stop every single thread getting flushed with shit, no perspective whatsoever just grown ass folks acting like spoilt brats. WTF will you be like when Klopp leaves and the new manager needs time to settle? If we go on a 10 match winning run these same posters disappear but the moment we lose they come crawling out of the woodworks as if its the end of the world. We played shit yesterday, got exactly what we deserved but why must every thread be filled with negative shite? Players are suddenly shit, have no future at the club and we gots to spend hundreds of millions to get us back to challenging for honours.. seemingly forgetting were challenging on four fronts this season. State owned clubs, social media bantz culture and Sky Sports continue to kill the game, so much so that its not just Klopp that will bin it all off at the end of the season.
Black Bull Nova

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4194 on: Today at 01:57:53 pm »
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Yesterday at 07:18:27 pm
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.


Why do we need reinforcements?


Look at what is probably our second string team (now players are coming back)






Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Gomez Chambers
Endo Gravenberch Thiago
Elliot Gakpo Diaz


That would beat most PL teams on it's own


I'm not even including Bajcetic, Clark, McDonnell, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Gordon, Williams


Newcastle, even City, would kill for that sort of depth
JP-65

Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #4195 on: Today at 02:16:35 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 01:57:53 pm

Why do we need reinforcements?


Look at what is probably our second string team (now players are coming back)






Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Gomez Chambers
Endo Gravenberch Thiago
Elliot Gakpo Diaz


That would beat most PL teams on it's own


I'm not even including Bajcetic, Clark, McDonnell, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Gordon, Williams


Newcastle, even City, would kill for that sort of depth


If Salah is back for Burnley, one of the senior squad won't be in the match day squad.....we're almost back to normal in squad depth
