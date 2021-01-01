If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.
Why do we need reinforcements?
Look at what is probably our second string team (now players are coming back)
Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Gomez Chambers
Endo Gravenberch Thiago
Elliot Gakpo Diaz
That would beat most PL teams on it's own
I'm not even including Bajcetic, Clark, McDonnell, Tsimikas, Matip, Doak, Gordon, Williams
Newcastle, even City, would kill for that sort of depth