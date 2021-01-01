« previous next »
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4160
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility:
If this season falls away, it will have FSG's fingerprints all over it. No reinforcements in Jan while going for 4 trophies and hobbling Klopp's final season with the documentary nonsense to eke out an extra few dollars from his status.

Today had absolutly nothing to do with the owners.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4161
Well... that's just wrong.

Who are you benching to bring in these reinforcements? We have the players - including Salah and endo coming back.

Sometimes you have a bad day at the office and that's what today was.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4162
Its incredulous the way some people think , its a defeat and only the second of the season ..get a grip
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4163
 :lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4164
FSG shills out in force.

We lost Matip for the season. We were willing to spunk £110M on Caicedo so we have the money. Look at Virgil's tired performance today and tell me he couldn't have done with a rest in some cup games. Luckily for you shills, Klopp is leaving so you'll have plenty of work in the next few seasons as normal service is resumed and we're back to being a side at Aston Villa's level.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4165
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4166
Shills? Wind yer neck in mate.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4167
Virgil has been rested in cup games and Europa you idiot. Again this result has nothing to do with our owners.  We've played 4 more games in January than Arsenal with a number of players just coming back and away due to tournaments.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4168
Just want to add, for those that get it - FSG have been hugely lucky Gerrard and Saudi Arabia took two aging midfielders with big salaries off our books. Maybe they saw it coming, but I doubt it. For me the main problem will always be that the stats driven approach is fine for a club like Brighton that hopes to stay in the league but to win the Premier League against Abu Dhabi you have to be the best in every department. That includes understanding Liverpool is an emotional club and that something like a January signing can help the mood and increase the good feelings necessary to push us over the line. It's telling that we throw in a bid for Caicedo when John Henry gets into a ego battle with Todd Boehly but won't do the same for Jürgen's final season.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4169
Fuck, and here's me thinking it was VVD and Ali that cocked it up tonight. John Henry had a stinker tonight apparently!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4170
What do the owners have to do with our first PL defeat*?

Funny how people were quiet for so long.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4171
Gary Neville levels of desperation here.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4172
Look, I've been critical of the owners before but today wasn't remotely on them. We've played excellently this season, we had a few players out and we lost away to one of the 10 best teams in the world. It happens. There was no one available in January who would have made a tangible difference today.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4173
Kinell, you're making me sound rational there.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4174
Have the astroturfers taken over this forum? Would be a shame if so, this was the highest quality discussion forum back in the early 2000's.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4175
:D
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4176
Haha.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4177
From Rafa's comments, I'm not even sure I buy the Klopp is 'tired' excuse or the stories being printed about Ulla having to convince Klopp to stay last season. FSG have previous for it.
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
Reply #4178
What the fuck are you rambling on about?
